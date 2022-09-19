Anni Designer sarees: You'll love their prints, fabrics and overall appeal

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A saree is a garment in which a woman can look chic, glamorous, traditional and feminine. No matter what age a woman is, her love for sarees only grows over a period of time. Women may not wear sarees often these days, but their love for them remains intact. A saree is a mood. It has a feel good factor to it and makes one feel distinctly comfortable in one's own skin. If you're wanting to buy a saree for yourself or your loved ones, then Anni Designer sarees are a good option.
You will find a variety of prints in this brand. The fabric used is of fine quality and you will love how stylish they all look. The best part is in all the apparels listed below, you will find colour options. Scroll through the list below to take a look at options. And don't forget to thank us later.
ANNI DESIGNER Women's Chiffon Embellished Saree
Classy and simple, this saree in chiffon fabric will look good on women from all age groups. It features lonely sequin work all over it and comes with a contrasting blouse piece. You can find colour options in this one too like red, orange, navy blue, green, among a few others. Skin-friendly and easy to wear, you can accessorise your look with dainty fashion accessories like a pendant, earrings and some bangles.
Anni Designer Women's Georgette Printed Saree With Blouse Piece
This printed saree comes in georgette fabric. It has a regular fit and comes with a blouse piece. A refreshing attire with lovely floral print on it, this will catch the attention of many and should be on your radar too for sure. It will instantly elevate your look and make you appear charming and attractive. Wear this one to your college farewell, reunion with friends post marriage, at a family gathering and so on to make sure all eyes are on you.
ANNI DESIGNER Women's Printed Semi Georgette Saree with Blouse
Women will love this saree for its dainty floral print, infusion of multiple colours like dark green, pink and orange, its skin-friendly semi georgette fabric and more. It will enhance the overall appearance of women from different age groups and make them feel more confident in their skin. Some sarees have a pick-me-up factor and this one is clearly one of them.
ANNI DESIGNER Women's Kota Chex Printed Saree without Blouse Piece
This printed saree for women is made from Kota chex fabric. It has an earthy feel to it and is the best option for those who like no-frills and simple garments. You can wear this to your workplace, farewell party, as an everyday wear and so on. It features a delicate print on it and looks striking. It is a must buy.
Anni Designer Women's Zoya Silk Printed Saree
If you are a huge fan of sarees and are big on prints, then this is the saree for you. It is made from silk fabric and features a nice floral pattern on it. It comes in many colours like beige, green, pink, grey, among others. It has a rich feel to it and looks pretty and striking. Be ready to fetch a string of compliments for this saree.
|Anni designer sarees
|Price
|ANNI DESIGNER Women's Chiffon Embellished Saree with Blouse Piece
|₹2,999.00
|Anni Designer Women's Georgette Printed Saree With Blouse Piece
|₹2,499.00
|ANNI DESIGNER Women's Printed Semi Georgette Saree with Blouse
|₹2,599.00
|ANNI DESIGNER Women's Kota Chex Printed Saree without Blouse Piece
|₹2,599.00
|Anni Designer Women's Zoya Silk Printed Saree
|₹2,599.00
