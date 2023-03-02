Best flip flops to wear in summer 2023

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
You may boast of having a number of footwear options in your collection, but tell us frankly, what is the one type of footwear that you would want to wear for the rest of your life if you were given a chance? The answer is a no-brainer and we all know it is a humble pair of flip flops. Super comfortable, lightweight and easy to wear are some of the factors that make flip flops sought after and the go-to choice. The first thing that most of us do after getting home, from either a party or office, is look for our flip flops, for there is literally no other footwear that can feel so comforting and liberating.
There are so many interesting options out there on Snapdeal for men. Some come in the form of slides and some in the form of T-strap slippers. Both are equally comfortable to wear and stylish too. To take a look at our selections for you, scroll down.
UrbanMark Men Comfortable Textured Dailywear Slippers- Gray
This pair of flip flops is available in blue and grey colour options. Comfortable to wear and lightweight, one can wear them all day long, even when heading out to run some errands, to feel at ease. The upper material of the slippers is made from rubber material and the sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate. These flip flops are designed for men’s wear.
UrbanMark Men Comfortable Light Weight Eva Slider Slippers- Black
This pair of sturdy-looking slides is lightweight and comfortable to wear. Available in black and yellow colour options, one can see slogans written on the flap of the flip flops. The upper material of these slides is made from good quality denim and the sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate. Men will love wearing these on literally every attire - whether they are in their casual wear or lounge wear.
UrbanMark Men Comfortable Crossover Strap Anti-Skid Slippers- Black
This pair of slippers is anti-skid. The crossover strap looks nice. There are two colour options available in this one - black and beige. The upper material of the slippers is made from polyurethane and the sole is made from air mix material. Walking in these flip flops will feel like a breeze. Their grip is amazing. Besides, one can see the name of the brand also featured on these slippers.
UrbanMark Men Comfortable Light Weight Eva Slider Slippers- Black
Lightweight and durable, this pair of slides or flip flops is made from denim fabric. Available in chic black colour, this will look good on most casual wear. Super casual and comfortable, these slippers designed for men are a must buy. The straps of the slides feature ‘Shut’ and ‘Up’ on them. It is super easy to do upkeep of these slippers - all you need is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust and dirt.
UrbanMark Men Comfortable Printed Faux Leather Anti-Skid Slippers- Navy
This pair of slippers is made from faux leather material. The sole of the flip flops is anti-skid. The navy and grey colour options of the slippers look striking and the print also looks nice. The upper material is made of polyurethane and the sole is made from air mix material. Super comfortable and lightweight, these flip flops are a must have.
|Product
|Price
|Urbanmark - Gray Men's Thong Flip Flop
|₹ 399
|Urbanmark - Black Men's Slide Flip Flop
|₹ 449
|Urbanmark - Black Men's Leather Slipper
|₹ 539
|Urbanmark - Black Men's Slide Flip Flop
|₹ 449
|Urbanmark - Navy Men's Leather Slipper
|₹ 639
