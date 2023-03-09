Story Saved
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Best jeans for men: Check out bootcut, ripped, balloon fit in our top picks

Best jeans for men: Check out bootcut, ripped, balloon fit in our top picks

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 31, 2023 18:16 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Given how jeans is a wardrobe staple, one must own many pairs to break the monotony.

product info
One must own an enviable and eclectic collection of jeans.

Jeans are a wardrobe staple throughout the year. Most of us wear a pair of jeans on a daily basis. This explains and justifies why one must have an eclectic collection of jeans. For one, it helps break monotony. Two, different cuts and silhouettes allow one to experiment. And third, an enviable collection always helps one get brownie points when it comes to fashion game. For men, there are so many fits and types of jeans that one can explore. For instance, ripped jeans are a perfect pick if you want to look trendy and feel cool. Then, we have baggy jeans that allow a man to feel at ease and at the same time make a statement. There are many fit types also available in this garment. Plus, fabrics are also something that make a difference.

Are you tempted to upgrade your collection of jeans? Then allow us to help you with options. Below you will find the best jeans for men where you can expect variety in terms of style and fit types. Take a look.

Diverse Men Jeans
This pair of jeans has a balloon fit. It is available in two colours - light blue and dark blue - and both of them look super striking. This is a perfect wear for times when you want to look cool and feel comfortable in your skin. It is made from cotton poly elastane material which lends more flexibility to the garment.

cellpic 41% off
Diverse Men's Balloon Fit Jeans (DCWDT06LC19L39-642B_Indigo/Light Blue_30)
5 (1)
5 (1)
41% off
1,188 1,999
Buy now

mode de base Dark Indigo Bootcut Jeans with Zipper Bottom for Men
A pair of bootcut jeans is a must have in every man’s wardrobe. Some may associate this with a more retro look. The silhouette of the apparel is flattering to say the least. It is available in Dark Indigo colour. Footwear options with pointed toes will further glam up the look. The pair has been tailored to perfection and has an impeccable fit.

cellpic 46% off
mode de base Dark Indigo Bootcut Jeans with Zipper Bottom for Men (35)
46% off
2,999 5,600
Buy now

Levi's Men's Baggy Tapered Fit Jeans
Trust us when we say that you can literally make a fashion statement in this pair of jeans. Don it for its uber cool and trendy look. You will experience unparalleled comfort in this pair; such is the fit type. It is available in Indigo colour. Suitable for wear on multiple occasions, this is a must carry garment when going out on a holiday.

cellpic 35% off
Levi's Men's Loose Jeans (A3225-0003_Indigo_36)
4.7 (4)
4.7 (4)
35% off
2,274 3,499
Buy now

Spykar Mens 5 Pocket Distressed Jeans
Who can say no to a pair of distressed jeans? This one ranks high on many factors. Whether it is the fit type, quality of the material, comfort level or style quotient - you will love wearing this one over and over again. It is available in Bluesteel colour and will look flattering on made from different age groups. Besides, you can even find colour options in this pair.

cellpic 52% off
Spykar Mens 5 Pocket Distressed Jeans (Bluesteel_36)
3.6 (3)
3.6 (3)
52% off
2,159 4,499
Buy now

Lee Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
This pair of jeans is something that you can wear from day to night without feeling the need to change into something more comfortable and easy breezy. It is made from cotton blend fabric that is soft to touch and also lightweight. The material is breathable and durable too. A slim fit garment, this is for those looking for an everyday wear option.

cellpic 54% off
Lee Men's Slim Jeans (LMJNSM3426_Dark Blue_32)
3.8 (23)
3.8 (23)
54% off
1,289 2,799
Buy now

Price of best jeans for men at a glance:

 ProductPrice
 Diverse Men Jean 1,188
mode de base Dark Indigo Bootcut Jeans 2,999
 Levi's Men's Baggy Tapered Fit Jeans 2,274
 Spykar Mens 5 Pocket Distressed Jeans 2,159
 Max Men Jeans 1,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Mens Wear
RELATED STORIES
Aditi Rao Hydari’s floral co-ord set is the perfect six of sass and class
The future of fashion grows in a pond
Alia Bhatt's cute smile and no-fuss look in all-black comfy casuals gets love
Beauty tips: 3 skincare trends to avoid in 2023
Preity Zinta Birthday: A look back at the actress' fashionable moments
fashion FOR LESS