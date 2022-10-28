Story Saved
Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Best Toothless kids footwear can amp up their everyday look

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:33 IST
Summary:

Footwear for kids from Toothless brand are very comfortable to wear and come in striking prints and colours.

Footwear for kids should rank high on comfort level and also feature cute prints.

Kids are fussy when it comes to clothes and footwear, but what can't be denied is that parents love to dress up kids and get them the finest footwear options to add to their collection. In the kids section, one can find many options featuring cute prints and attractive colour options. What is a fact is that a good footwear option can help round off the look in style. Whether it is a pair of sandals, slippers or shoes, kids should have an eclectic collection that can cater to party wear, daily wear needs. On Amazon, we navigated through a sea of options and found many striking pairs for kids from the Toothless brand.

There are colour options available in the options listed below. And the prints on them will appeal to the sensibilities of children. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our favourites.

1. Marvel Avengers by toothless boys Flip Flops Slipper
Looking for a pair of flip flops for boys? Then this pair of slippers is a good pick. It features spiderman print on it and comes in blue colour. The sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and it has a round toe. Comfortable to walk in, boys will love wearing this pair in daily wear. It is a must buy.

Marvel Avengers by toothless Boys Flip Flops Blue Slipper (MAPBFF3641), 9 Kids UK
20% off 359 449
2. Barbie by toothless Girl's Fashion Sandal
This pair of sandals for little girls promises comfort and looks super stylish. It has some glitter work on it that makes this pair stand out and look so striking. Available in two colours - light pink and Antique gold - this one has a sole made of rubber and hook and loop closure. This one is a perfect party wear option for girls.

Barbie by toothless Kids Girls Antique Gold Fashion Sandal-8UK ( BBPGFS3085 )
25% off 637 849
3. Barbie by toothless girls Sports Sandals Flat Sandal
This pair of flat sandals for girls is a nice daily wear option. One can see a Barbie on it that is popular among many girls. Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and it comes with a hook and loop closure. It has a round toe and comes in a striking pink colour. An absolute must buy, girls will love wearing this pair of sandals from time to time.

Barbie by toothless Kids Girls Pink Sports Sandals
80% off 148.25 749
4. Disney Minnie Kids Girls Purple/Pink Lycra Shoes by Toothless
Cute and stylish are the first words that come to mind on seeing this pair of shoes for girls. It features a lovely mickey mouse print on it and is available in two colours - purple and pink. The sole of these shoes is made of rubber and it comes with a pull-on closure, making it supremely easy to wear. The outer material is made of synthetic and one thing that is clear is that this pair will delight girls to no end.

Disney Minnie Kids Girls Purple/Pink Lycra Shoes by Toothless Walking 7 (MNPGLS2798-Purple 7UK
28% off 359 499
5. Disney by toothless boys Sports Sandals Flat Sandal
This pair of sandals is made from ethylene vinyl acetate sole and comes with hook and loop closure. Available in striking red colour, this pair of sandals is designed for boys and features a nice slogan and print on the straps. It has a round toe and is supremely comfortable to walk in. Boys can wear it both indoors and outdoors.

Disney Mickey by toothless Kids Boys Red Sports Sandals
21% off 592 749
Price of best Toothless footwear for kids at a glance:

FootwearPrice
 Marvel Avengers by toothless boys Flip Flops Slipper  130.16 -  449.00
 Barbie by toothless Girl's Fashion Sandal  637.00 -  849.00 
 Barbie by toothless girls Sports Sandals Flat Sandal  147.15 -  738.00 
 Disney Minnie Kids Girls Purple/Pink Lycra Shoes by Toothless  359.00 -  499.00 
 Disney by toothless boys Sports Sandals Flat Sandal  120.38 -  646.00 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

