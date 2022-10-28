Best Toothless kids footwear can amp up their everyday look

Footwear for kids should rank high on comfort level and also feature cute prints.

Kids are fussy when it comes to clothes and footwear, but what can't be denied is that parents love to dress up kids and get them the finest footwear options to add to their collection. In the kids section, one can find many options featuring cute prints and attractive colour options. What is a fact is that a good footwear option can help round off the look in style. Whether it is a pair of sandals, slippers or shoes, kids should have an eclectic collection that can cater to party wear, daily wear needs. On Amazon, we navigated through a sea of options and found many striking pairs for kids from the Toothless brand. There are colour options available in the options listed below. And the prints on them will appeal to the sensibilities of children. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our favourites.



1. Marvel Avengers by toothless boys Flip Flops Slipper

Looking for a pair of flip flops for boys? Then this pair of slippers is a good pick. It features spiderman print on it and comes in blue colour. The sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and it has a round toe. Comfortable to walk in, boys will love wearing this pair in daily wear. It is a must buy.

2. Barbie by toothless Girl's Fashion Sandal

This pair of sandals for little girls promises comfort and looks super stylish. It has some glitter work on it that makes this pair stand out and look so striking. Available in two colours - light pink and Antique gold - this one has a sole made of rubber and hook and loop closure. This one is a perfect party wear option for girls.

3. Barbie by toothless girls Sports Sandals Flat Sandal

This pair of flat sandals for girls is a nice daily wear option. One can see a Barbie on it that is popular among many girls. Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and it comes with a hook and loop closure. It has a round toe and comes in a striking pink colour. An absolute must buy, girls will love wearing this pair of sandals from time to time.

4. Disney Minnie Kids Girls Purple/Pink Lycra Shoes by Toothless

Cute and stylish are the first words that come to mind on seeing this pair of shoes for girls. It features a lovely mickey mouse print on it and is available in two colours - purple and pink. The sole of these shoes is made of rubber and it comes with a pull-on closure, making it supremely easy to wear. The outer material is made of synthetic and one thing that is clear is that this pair will delight girls to no end.

5. Disney by toothless boys Sports Sandals Flat Sandal

This pair of sandals is made from ethylene vinyl acetate sole and comes with hook and loop closure. Available in striking red colour, this pair of sandals is designed for boys and features a nice slogan and print on the straps. It has a round toe and is supremely comfortable to walk in. Boys can wear it both indoors and outdoors.

Price of best Toothless footwear for kids at a glance:

Footwear Price Marvel Avengers by toothless boys Flip Flops Slipper ₹ 130.16 - ₹ 449.00 Barbie by toothless Girl's Fashion Sandal ₹ 637.00 - ₹ 849.00 Barbie by toothless girls Sports Sandals Flat Sandal ₹ 147.15 - ₹ 738.00 Disney Minnie Kids Girls Purple/Pink Lycra Shoes by Toothless ₹ 359.00 - ₹ 499.00 Disney by toothless boys Sports Sandals Flat Sandal ₹ 120.38 - ₹ 646.00