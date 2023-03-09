Buying guide for winter wear for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Winter is the time when most of us can feel sluggish and experience resistance in coming out of the bed. It’s indeed chilly outside and we all want to remain warm and snug in our blankets. This explains why some of us feel like our fashion game has taken a backseat. This invariably makes us feel even more bad. One needs to dress well everyday to feel good from within. After all, it is not just for others that we dress up. It’s more for ourselves, at least that's the way how it should be. In this article, we are going to suggest some sartorial options that will make you look effortlessly stylish.
We have rounded up some options from Amazon. They are comfortable to wear, will keep you protected from the nip in the air and also elevate your fashion game. Scroll on to take a look at our eclectic picks, which include a long shrug, a puffer jacket, a striking leather jacket and so on.
Marks & Spencer Women Pullover Sweater
This smart sweater for women from Marks and Spencer is a good sartorial option for the winter season. It features multi coloured stars on it and is made from Acrylic material. Soft to touch and warm, this one helps lock in heat. It is available in navy and green colours and has a round neckline. Perfect for everyday wear, this one is a must buy for sure.
Martini Women Puffy Collar A Line Pure Wool Western Overcoat Coat
This A line overcoat is made from pure wool and is very comfortable and warm to wear. It will keep you cosy and snug and will eliminate the need for layering up too much. It comes with taffeta lining and has a puffed collar. Available in chic grey colour, you must definitely introduce this one to your wardrobe to elevate your style quotient effortlessly.
Allegra K Women's Moto Biker Zipper Long Sleeve PU Faux Leather Jacket
A leather jacket is a must have in your winter wardrobe. It exudes oomph and is a statement wear. This particular jacket is made from faux leather material and is super durable too. It is available in three colours - khaki, black and red. It has a collared neck and comes with a zipper closure. Throw this on to look chic and glamorous.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Regular Jacket
This puffer jacket for women from US Polo is made from polyester material. It is just an excellent outerwear that will protect you from the frosty winter chills. Great option to pack when traveling to higher altitudes, this one is available in a sea of colour options. It has a mandarin collar and has a hoodie attached with it as well.
Samaaya Women's Wool
A long shrug always adds to the appeal and the charm. This garment is made from wool fabric and is designed to keep one super warm and cozy. It is available in beige colour and has a V neckline. The amazing knit work stands out and looks striking to say the least. It is a must buy and can be thrown on a pullover or a sweatshirt too to amp up the style.
