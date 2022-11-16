Caps for women bring together comfort as well style to make a fashion statement

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A fashion accessory that is also a weather essential is a cap. Associated mostly with players and sportspersons, what one does not realise it that a cap is capable of serving many purposes. It can be a fashion accessory and, at the same time, help us protect ourselves from the vagaries of weather - in summer, people often wear caps to protect themselves from the harsh sunlight and the UV rays while in the winters, woollen caps can go a long way in blocking icy winds and protecting us from falling sick and being in discomfort.
Caps for women come in many designs and fabrics. You can find wool cap, a Beret cap, Baseball cotton cap and a Beanie cap. Caps usually come in cotton or woollen fabrics. Of these, a Beret cap is perhaps the design which is purely for the fashion conscious. It has a zany quality to it; not all can pull it off but those who can, look really glamorous.
Now, we have bunched together some of the best caps on Amazon that we think you should take a look at. They are smart, decently priced and offer much variety. Take a look.
MUKHAKSH Women's Wool Cap
This is a pretty-looking cap ladies winter cap.? It is a black cap with a grey fold. It is made of wool and, hence, ideal for intense winter months. It can give warmth while blocking icy winds. It not only covers the head, but also the ears. It is a regular fit cap and can be worn on a vast range of casual occasions. This head gear should not be dry cleaned.
Ventewa Spain Unisex Wool Blend French Artist Beret Cap
This is a glamorous-looking cap; it is French artist Beret cap and is available in 11 different solid colours. Some of the colours one can expect are pink, light blue, yellow, red, maroon and brown to name a few. It comes with a stretch fit and is made of a blend of three materials (wool, cotton and acrylic). It is Beret cap with a small and chic logo on it.
Handcuffs Unisex Baseball Caps Mens and Womens Casual Formal Cap
This is a durable and a cap that is easy to take care of. Made from 100% cotton, it comes with adjustable strap on the back to adjust cap according to your size. This regular fit cap is ideal for dance performances, baseball matches and as casual wear. It can easily be hand washed. This one should be on your must-buy list.
Alexvyan Winter Unisex Woolen Pashmina Cashmere Beanie Hat Cap
This unisex cap is made of pure Cashmere wool and is styled like a beanie. While it feels soft on the head, it keeps one properly covered and warm at all times. You can even wear it in heavy snow and feel warm and fuzzy. It is an ideal wear when going on a ride, cycling, bike or motorcycle ride as it is air proof. It is available in a range of attractive pastel and bright shades such as pink, blue, off white, red to name a few.
Handcuffs Women's Beanie Woolen Winter Skull Cap Warm Wool Beanies Hat
This is another unisex beanie, known for its durability. It is made using quality wool and covers both the head and the ears. It feels super soft on the head and ears and is anti allergic as well. It is comfortable and looks super fashionable too. This multipurpose cap can be worn on many occasions - casual outings, during travels, for shopping, hiking, cycling and other outdoor activities.
