Cargo pants for men look cool and are super comfy

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Are you a man who wants to look chic and laid-back at the same time? Then opt for cargo pants. This bottom wear for men helps elevate the look effortlessly. Stylish and evergreen, these pants can never go out of style. A popular and sought-after bottom wear option, cargo pants are a definite must in one’s wardrobe. They come in flattering silhouettes, cuts, fits and styles. From relaxed and baggy fits to slim fits, having a collection of cargo pants can do wonders to one’s everyday style. Besides, a big plus of cargo pants is multiple pockets that come in it.
We have rounded up some options from Amazon in our list below. They all come in many solid colour options. The quality of their fabrics is top notch and they all will look flattering on men. Scroll on to take a look at options. We promise all the pants will reflect well on your personal style.
OrangesFashion Casual Six Pocket Cargo Pant
This cargo pant has a super flattering fit. It is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane fabrics. Best suited to wear when going for trekking, outdoor and casual activities, this pair of pants is super comfortable to wear. They look smart and come with six pockets. There are many solid colour options available in this one that you will love.
BEEVEE Men's Cargos
This pair of cargo pants is made from good quality cotton fabric. The material is super lightweight and breathable. It comes with a matching belt that further adds to the appeal of this button wear. Available in a slew of solid colours, this one looks smart and makes one look super stylish. There are many pockets available in this one too.
FUGAZEE Men's Stylish Black Relaxed Loose Fit Cargos Trousers
Super stylish and elegant, men from different age groups would want to introduce this pair of cargo trousers to their wardrobe. It is made from cotton fabric that is super breathable and comfortable to wear. It comes in a loose and relaxed fit. Available in stunning black colour, men will love wearing this one. It comes with roomy pockets.
Hubberholme Men's Stretchable Cotton Slim Fit Solid Cargos
This pair of cargo pants for men is made from 98% cotton and 2% lycra fabrics. Available in skinny fit, this one is a comfortable wear and looks fashionable too. One can find a range of solid colour options in this pair. An ankle length bottom wear, this one has multiple pockets in it. It is a must-have pair for your wardrobe.
Dennis Lingo Solid Cotton Men's Casual Cargo Pant
This pair of cargo pants for men is made soft and breathable cotton fabric. A perfect addition for your wardrobe, this one is comfortable to wear and super stylish too. There's an array of solid colour options available in this one. You can wear this everyday. Besides, it has a number of pockets too. It can be machine washed.
|Apparel
|Price
|OrangesFashion Casual Six Pocket Cargo Pant
|₹3,850.00
|BEEVEE Men's Cargos
|₹1,614.00 - ₹1,741.00
|FUGAZEE Men's Stylish Black Relaxed Loose Fit Cargos Trousers
|₹1,599.00
|Hubberholme Men's Stretchable Cotton Slim Fit Solid Cargos
|₹1,499.00
|Dennis Lingo Solid Cotton Men's Casual Cargo Pant
|₹2,949.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.