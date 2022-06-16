Story Saved
New Delhi 38oCC
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
New Delhi 38oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Ladies shoes under 500: It's time to spruce up your footwear collection

Ladies shoes under 500: It's time to spruce up your footwear collection

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 16, 2022 15:35 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Upgrade your footwear collection with a variety of shoes available in different styles. Read on to take a look at our options.

product info
Elevate your collection with shoes that are comfortable and look stylish.

Shoes are a fashion accessory that women wear round the year. Before buying a pair of shoes, two things should be of vital significance. One is the comfort that it provides and the other is how it looks. Whether it is a pair of running shoes, walking shoes or sneakers, there's a variety available in terms of sole and fabric used, colour options available, durability etc. Since it is always a fun idea to upgrade one's collection of footwear, we have rounded up a bunch of them, all different from each other and supremely comfortable to wear.

The listed items come with the promise of durability. In some of them, you will also find colour options. If you're keen on taking a look at options and elevating your everyday footwear collection, then scroll down.

Campu Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes for women will provide you with optimum comfort while running. The material used on the outside is mesh, which allows air and sunlight to pass through. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Besides, you will also get many colour options in this pair of shoes. It is a perfect accessory to round off your look when stepping out for workout sessions.

cellpic
Campus Women's Maroon Running Shoes-6 UK/India (39 EU) (Kate)
50% off
499 999
Buy now

Do Bhai Running Walking Shoes
This pair of slip-on shoes for women looks super stylish and provides maximum comfort. Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material and has a medium shoe width. It has round toes and comes with a lace-up closure. Its upper material is made of synthetic. A lightweight pair of shoes, it is also easy to do the upkeep of the shoes.

cellpic
Do Bhai Women Slip-On Lightweight Sports Running Walking Shoes Pink
56% off
439 999
Buy now

Bata Ballet Flat
This pair shoes from Bata brand has a medium shoe width. It has a slip-on closure type and a round toe style. It comes in two colour variants - one with pink and blue and the another with grey and black colours. You will feel supremely comfortable wearing these shoes for long durations. A stylish fashion accessory, you can wear it on a daily basis when heading out with pals, for movie dates, casual outings and so on.

cellpic
BATA Women's Sepia Blue Sneakers-6 UK (39 EU) (5599715)
16% off
420 499
Buy now

Bella Toes Sneakers Shoes
This pair of sneakers for women ranks high on smartness and style quotient. It has a lace up closure type and a medium shoe width. Its sole is made of rubber material, while the material type used on the outside is faux leather. A comfortable pair of shoes, you can wear with a number of western attire and also some Indian outfits if you know the knack of pulling it off.

cellpic
Bella Toes Presents Women's/Ladies/Female/Girls Trendy Lightweight Comfortable, Casualwear White Lace-Up Sneakers Shoes_(8804-WHITE-38)
50% off
499 999
Buy now

Vendoz White Casual Shoes Sneakers
Since white shoes are all the rage, this pair of shoes will make for a stylish addition to your footwear collection. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers material and it has a lace-up closure. A chic casual wear, you can wear it on a daily basis to workplace or casual outings to round off the look looking smart and classy. Besides, its outer material is made of faux leather.

cellpic
Vendoz Women and Girls Latest Collection Stylish White Casual Shoes Sneakers - 7UK (40 EU)
53% off
473 999
Buy now

Price of ladies shoes at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Campus Women's Running Shoes 499.00
Do Bhai women running walking shoes 439.00
BATA Women's Sepia Ballet Flat 349.00
Bella Toes women's Sneakers Shoes 489.00
Vendoz women Casual Shoes 473.00

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES
Best skin whitening cream: Your solution to uneven skin tone, pigmentation
Kurtis under 500: Elegant and affordable, this is nice Indo-western dress     
Best serum for hair straightening: Now get salon-like tresses at home
Best foundation for dry skin: Nourish your skin for glowy and dewy look
Fat burner supplements for women boost metabolism, reduce cellulite
fashion FOR LESS