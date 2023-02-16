Make a statement with branded watches for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A good watch can elevate the look even if you're dressed in a plain attire. It is a great fashion accessory that helps in rounding off the look in style. Plus, a woman needs to wear a watch with all sorts of attire - whether it is traditional or western. A good watch is like a good investment and the returns are available in many forms. For example, a timeless analog watch can be passed down to future generations and invariably scores high on chic appeal. A nice-looking watch can even help you in making a fashion statement.
If you're looking for classic pieces that you would like to see yourself wearing till years down the lane, then we have a curated list for you that you must check out right away. It enlists all the branded watches for women. By that, we mean, you will find accessories from brands like Titan. Fossil and more. Scroll on to take a look.
TIMEX Analog Black Dial Women's Watch-TWEL12815
A chic fashion accessory, this watch for women is sleek in design. Both the dial and the band of the watch are available in black colour. The elegance of the watch stands out and allows one to even make a statement. The material of the band is made of stainless steel. This one can make for a great gifting option and also a memorable heirloom piece.
Michael Kors Chronograph Women's Watch (Dial Colored Strap)
Looking for a watch that helps you make a statement? Well, this one from Michael Kors can do just that. The band material of the watch is resin and the colour is gold. The dial of the watch is round in colour and is available in rose gold colour. Also, the movement of this watch is automatic. Women from different age groups will love wearing this one over and over again.
Fossil Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Women's Watch-ES4533
This watch will grab the attention of onlookers, and how! It is a stylish fashion plus utility accessory that will elevate your style quotient. The dial is round in colour and is available in Mother of Pearl colour. The band is made from leather material and is available in black colour. It is also water resistant up to 30 meters.
Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch-NL2608WM01
If you like your watch to be simple and elegant in design, then this one perfectly fits the bill. The dial is round in shape and is available in rose gold colour. Whereas, the band is made from metal and is available in rose gold colour. This analog watch has quartz movement type and is also water resistant up to 30 meters.
Sonata Analog Gold Dial Women's Watch
Sleek in design and chic in appearance, this watch for women from Sonata is available in Tonneau shape and the dial’c colour is gold. This is perfect to wear on a daily basis and will make for great selection for women from varying age groups. It is super easy to read time from this watch. It also comes with a 1 year warranty.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.