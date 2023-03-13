Pearl necklaces for women: Our top 5 that you'll cherish wearing forever

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Do you own a pearl necklace in your collection? If not, then it's time you owned one. And if you already have, then you would agree that these necklaces always elevate the style quotient effortlessly and you wouldn't mind introducing another set to your collection. Thanks to their distinct charm, pearl necklaces are one of those timeless, evergreen pieces that are worth the investment. You can wear them years down the lane and still be sure of acing the look. When buying a pearl necklace, place importance on craftsmanship and design. A good pearl necklace is something one can never get enough of. Not only will you get a good wear out of them, you will find it amazing how they look good on both western and traditional clothes.
For our readers, we have prepared a buying guide. Our top 5 picks below are excellent pieces that you can fetch at nominal prices. Scroll down to take a look at them.
Peora Gold Plated Pearl Beaded Choker Necklace with Stud Earrings for Women Traditional Stylish Jewellery Set
This four strands of pearl choker necklace is a beautiful fashion accessory that is designed to enhance your style quotient. It comes with a matching pair of stud earrings. Whether you're dressed in a sari or a salwar suit, you can throw on this jewellery set to make heads turn. What's more is you can jazz up your modern attire too with the help of this one.
Shining Diva 18k Gold Plated Pearl Necklace Set / Jewellery Set with Earrings for Women / Girls (White) (8396s)v
This gold-plated simulated pearl necklace set comes studded with crystal and cubic zirconia diamonds. A beautiful set, you will cherish wearing this one and probably want to keep it safe for your future generations too. Made from skin-friendly materials minus lead and nickel, it will make for a lovely addition to your jwewelly collection. You can also consider this as a gifting option for your loved ones.
Shining Diva Fashion Crystal Pearl Necklace Set For Women / Jewellery Set with Earrings for Women & Girls(White)(rrsd8494s)
This pearl necklace set comes with a pair of matching earrings. It will look good on all kinds of attire - be it modern or traditional. Designed to perfection, it will look good on women from across all age groups. And of course, there will be many takers for this one too. It will elevate your style quotient quite effortlessly, and how!
Shining Diva Fashion Pearl Jewellery Set for Women (White) (sd8431s)
Dainty is the word that comes to mind on seeing this jewellery set comprising a necklace, bracelet and earrings. Whether you're dressed in a crop top, a stunning black gown or a suit set, throw this on to feel beautiful and confident in your skin. It will fetch you a lot of compliments. Perfect to wear on special occasions, this can be an ideal gifting option as well.
ZAVERI PEARLS Dazzling Flowers Austrian Diamond Necklace Set For Women - ZPFK465
This necklace set is a stunning piece that you will want to treasure forever. A classic piece, it will elevate any look - be it western or traditional. It will appeal to the style sensibilities of women from across all age groups. The lovely flower design of the necklace set appears charming and attractive. Are you ready to fetch compliments? Because we forearm you that you will receive a string of them on the go.
