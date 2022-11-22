Story Saved
Ponchos for women: Make room for some chic ones in your wardrobe

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 22, 2022 13:50 IST
Ponchos come in relaxed fits and look super stylish. Check out some of our favourites below.

Ponchos are a stylish sartorial option.

Poncho is every woman’s favourite apparel for many reasons. It comes in flattering and easy-breezy fits, oozes style and is an out and out comfort wear. There are so many options to choose from in this category. From stunning embroidery work to crochet patterns, one can have a variety of them to amp up one's everyday style. Since winter is here, you must look out for ones that are available in woollen fabrics. They keep one warm and snug and also enhance the style quotient. With a poncho, one can wear a skinny fit jeans, a pencil leather skirt or pants with boots to look classy and chic.

We have rounded up some options from Amazon. They come with colour options that you must check out. Besides, you will love their fabrics - soft and super skin-friendly. Scroll on to take a closer look at them.

Urban CoCo Women's Printed Tassel Open front Poncho
This multi pattern poncho for women makes for a great fashionable garment. It can be worn all year round. And what can we say about its fabric? It is super soft and skin-friendly. You will love how this garment will amp up your overall look so effortlessly. It comes in a loose fit and is available in a sea of colour options. Do check them out.

Urban CoCo Women's Printed Tassel Open front Poncho Cape Wrap Shawl, Series 18-pink, One Size
33% off 6,691 9,999
Zoylink Women Shawl Cape Elegant Hooded Knitted Tassel Poncho
This knitted poncho is designed to keep you warm and also looks fashionable. Available in pretty pink colour, this one is made from premium acrylic material that feels soft on skin. Super comfortable, women from different age groups will love to own this piece of garment in their wardrobe and repeat it as often as they can. It also comes with a hoodie to give your head protection from the winter chill. Check out other solid colour options available in this apparel.

Zoylink Women's Shawl Elegant Hooded Knitted Tassel Cape Winter Poncho (Pink)
50% off 2,719 5,397
Hautemoda Women Woollen Cape Poncho
This woollen cape poncho with fur detailing is oh-so-stylish. If you are a fashion forward woman who prefers to dress up elegantly, then this garment is just perfect for you. It comes in a free size and is available in two colour variants - beige and red. Women will feel warm and snug in this one. A comfortable and stylish wear, this one deserves a place in your wardrobe.

HAUTEMODA Women Woollen Cape Poncho With Fur Detailing -Free size (Beige)
27% off 1,599 2,199
VaishnowHand Modern Design Pullover Poncho
A chic poncho for women is perfect for everyday wear. Made from best quality yarn, this one feels soft on skin and is super comfortable to wear. A woollen poncho, you can literally wear it everywhere - to the workplace, a birthday party, when going for a stroll at the park and where not! It has tassels at the hemline and sports a crochet pattern.

VaishnowHand Modern Design Pullover Poncho for Women Winter wear || Crochet Handmade Woolen Poncho for Women Brown
Zamour Kashmiri Women's Wool Poncho
This woollen poncho for women is made from fine quality wool. It is super soft and breathable. The lovely embroidery work on this garment stands out and makes it look super attractive. It has tassels hanging at the hemline. This will not only keep you warm, but also spruce up your look in a jiffy. There are quite a few colour options available in this one that one must check out.

Zamour's Kashmiri Women's Wool Poncho Shrug Top Embroidery with Silk Lining (Black)
45% off 1,649 3,000
Price of ponchos for women at a glance:

ApparelsPrice
 Urban CoCo Women's Printed Tassel Open front Poncho  9,999.00
 Zoylink Women Shawl Cape Elegant Hooded Knitted Tassel Poncho  5,397.00
 Hautemoda Women Woollen Cape Poncho  2,199.00
 VaishnowHand Modern Design Pullover Poncho  2,299.00
 Zamour Kashmiri Women's Wool Poncho  3,000.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

