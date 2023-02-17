Story Saved
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Sling bags for women are easy to carry and must-have in your collection

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Feb 17, 2023 19:33 IST
Summary:

A sling bag is one of the most versatile options in bags. You can carry one to multiple occasions to round off the look in style.

Sling bags deserve a spot in your handbag collection.

Sling bags are every woman’s favourite for many reasons. For one, they allow women to enjoy the hands-free experience. Secondly, thanks to their compact size, one can carry the sling bag on multiple occasions where one doesn't need to stack in too many essentials, making it perfect for coffee dates, brunch outings and parties. There are varied options that one can find in sling bags in terms of shape, size, closure type and so on. It's always a welcome idea to build an enviable and eclectic collection of sling bags. Besides, women from different age groups can carry this type of bag, as they are easy to carry and make for a great fashion accessory to round off the look.

If you're looking for some options, then our list below will come in handy. You can expect a variety in the bags we have listed below. They are made from good quality material and give you company for years to come. Take a look.

RASHKI Women's Vegan Leather Sling Bag/Handbag
This sling bag comes in a round shape and looks absolutely chic. Whether you're going for a movie date or to a nearby market with pals for a stroll, this bag will indeed make for a great fashion accessory to round off the look with. It is made from premium quality vegan leather and is available in brown colour.

RASHKI Women's Vegan Leather Sling Bag/Handbag (Tan)
Van Heusen Womens Sling Bag
Stylish in appearance and spacious with many pockets in the front, this sling bag from Van Heusen makes for a cool and stylish fashion accessory. It has one big compartment and three pockets in it. It will elevate your overall look. Easy to carry, women from different age groups can carry this lightweight bag when going out for dinners, shopping or a get together party. There are many colour options available in this one.

Van Heusen Women's Sling Bag (Red)
Chumbak Folk Art Ikkat Women's Sling Bag- Teal
A stylish and chic sling bag from Chumbak, this one is made from polyurethane and polyester materials. The bag comes with top handles as well as an adjustable strap for convenient carrying. It has one big spacious compartment and an inner pocket as well. Available in Teal colour, this one also features a nice-looking print on it. It will definitely amp up the overall look.

Chumbak Folk Art Ikkat Women's Sling Bag- Teal
Fastrack Women's Sling Bag (Black)
This bag from Fastrack comes in stunning black colour. It is made from faux leather material and can be carried on multiple occasions. There's one compartment and a pocket in this bag. It is a durable and good quality product that will last for years to come. One can also see the brand name in the front.

Fastrack Women's Sling Bag (Black)
DailyObjects Trapeze Sling Crossbody Bag
This sling bag is made from vegan leather. A colourblock bag that comes with a detachable strap, this one makes for a stylish fashion accessory that you must introduce to your collection. It has decent storage space that will allow you to carry all your belongings with absolute ease. The best part is that the print of the bag will stay intact for long.

DailyObjects Trapeze Sling Crossbody Bag for Girls and Women | Made with Durable Vegan Leather Material | Carefully Handcrafted | Zip Closure | Adjustable and Detachable Straps | Multicolor
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

