Story Saved
New Delhi 23oCC
Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Dec 02, 2022
New Delhi 23oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Three-piece suits for men: Nothing looks better on formal occasions

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 02, 2022 18:50 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Every man must have at least one three-piece suit. It brings in a lot of sophistication and class. Read on to know about some of the best suits available on Amazon.

product info
Three piece suit for men is a wardrobe essential.

Be it a wedding in the family (in winters in India mostly) or a business meet with an international clientele, a formal three-piece suit is a must. But why a three piece suit? Well, simply put, this traditional western formal wear is an epitome of class and can take your style up a notch. This piece of garment is very effective in giving the impression that your life is sorted and that you really have your life together. They also exude sophistication. What's more is that if one were to style it properly, they can be an excellent choice of a garment for semi formal occasions as well.

So just what constitutes a three piece suit? Well, a standard one will constitute a jacket (or a coat), trousers and waistcoat.

The good news is that you can pick them up from online platforms like Amazon. We have put together a list of such three-piece suits and we are sure you will like them.

House of Sensation Men's Coat Pant Designs 3 Pieces Suit

This is three-piece suit can be worn on casual occasions, business meets or weddings. This suit consists blazers, trousers and vest waistcoat. This suit and comes with full shoulder design and slim cut with 3D draping. This suit is slightly fitter than a regular fit garment and makes one look slimmer and sharp. It also makes the weaver look modern and handsome.

cellpic
House of Sensation Men's Latest Coat Pant Designs Casual Business Wedding Suit 3 Pieces Suit/Men's Suits Blazers Trousers Pants Vest Waistcoat - Set of 1 (Size XL) Grey
9% off 4,999 5,499
Buy now

Trulyfeb Blue Stylish 3 Piece Suits

This is a three-piece suit comes in a dark blue colour. This slim fit suit is an ideal choice of garment for formal occasions like weddings or board meetings. Wear it with loafers without socks and this suit can be your preferred choice of garment. This garment should only dry cleaned.

cellpic
Trulyfeb Blue Stylish 3 Piece Suits for MRNS (XXXL)
44% off 4,499 7,999
Buy now

Van Heusen Men's Polyester Blend Three Piece Suit-Dress Set

This is a suit is made of polyester blended fabric (75% polyester and 25% rayon) and that makes it a very comfortable garment to wear. This formal wear comes in a slim fit and will make a person look slimmer than normal. On Amazon, this suit is available in two colours - black and blue. This suit should also be only ry cleaned.

cellpic
Van Heusen Men's Polyester Blend Three Piece Suit-Dress Set (VHSUCSLFL48949_Blue_42)
11% off 12,459 13,999
Buy now

Arrow Men Navy Tailored Regular Fit Check Three Piece Suit

This regular fit suit is very different from the rest of suits chosen for this copy as it is not in a solid colour - it has a broad check print which makes it standout. The blazer features notch lapel collar. It has long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and has a two-button closure. It also has six pockets. This too should only be dry cleaned. 

cellpic
Arrow Men Navy Tailored Regular Fit Check Three Piece Suit
30% off 12,598 17,999
Buy now

Peter England Polyester Blend Men Blue Three Piece Suit Business Vest

Here's another perfectly tailored classic blue three-piece suit that you will instantly fall in love with. It features a coat, a vest waistcoat and a pair of trousers. This regular fit suit is ideal for all sorts of formal occasions. It should only be dry cleaned. 

cellpic
Peter England Polyester Blend Men Blue Three Piece Suit Business Vest (PIS3STLF336793 42)
15% off 11,049 12,999
Buy now

Price of three-piece suits at a glance:

ProductPrice
House of Sensation Men's Coat Pant Designs 3 Pieces Suit 5,499.00
Trulyfeb Blue Stylish 3 Piece Suits 7,999.00
Van Heusen Men's Polyester Blend Three Piece Suit-Dress Set 12,459.00
Arrow Men Navy Tailored Regular Fit Check Three Piece Suit 17,999.00
Peter England Polyester Blend Men Blue Three Piece Suit Business Vest 12,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Best noise cancelling headphones: A buyer's guide
Best de-tan creams for men you must introduce to your skincare essentials
Jackets for women look flattering and keep winter chill at bay
Jackets for girls: Pick ones that promise comfort and warmth
Popular Wellberg electric tandoor to cook delicious food
fashion FOR LESS