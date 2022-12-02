Three-piece suits for men: Nothing looks better on formal occasions

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Be it a wedding in the family (in winters in India mostly) or a business meet with an international clientele, a formal three-piece suit is a must. But why a three piece suit? Well, simply put, this traditional western formal wear is an epitome of class and can take your style up a notch. This piece of garment is very effective in giving the impression that your life is sorted and that you really have your life together. They also exude sophistication. What's more is that if one were to style it properly, they can be an excellent choice of a garment for semi formal occasions as well.
So just what constitutes a three piece suit? Well, a standard one will constitute a jacket (or a coat), trousers and waistcoat.
The good news is that you can pick them up from online platforms like Amazon. We have put together a list of such three-piece suits and we are sure you will like them.
House of Sensation Men's Coat Pant Designs 3 Pieces Suit
This is three-piece suit can be worn on casual occasions, business meets or weddings. This suit consists blazers, trousers and vest waistcoat. This suit and comes with full shoulder design and slim cut with 3D draping. This suit is slightly fitter than a regular fit garment and makes one look slimmer and sharp. It also makes the weaver look modern and handsome.
Trulyfeb Blue Stylish 3 Piece Suits
This is a three-piece suit comes in a dark blue colour. This slim fit suit is an ideal choice of garment for formal occasions like weddings or board meetings. Wear it with loafers without socks and this suit can be your preferred choice of garment. This garment should only dry cleaned.
Van Heusen Men's Polyester Blend Three Piece Suit-Dress Set
This is a suit is made of polyester blended fabric (75% polyester and 25% rayon) and that makes it a very comfortable garment to wear. This formal wear comes in a slim fit and will make a person look slimmer than normal. On Amazon, this suit is available in two colours - black and blue. This suit should also be only ry cleaned.
Arrow Men Navy Tailored Regular Fit Check Three Piece Suit
This regular fit suit is very different from the rest of suits chosen for this copy as it is not in a solid colour - it has a broad check print which makes it standout. The blazer features notch lapel collar. It has long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and has a two-button closure. It also has six pockets. This too should only be dry cleaned.
Peter England Polyester Blend Men Blue Three Piece Suit Business Vest
Here's another perfectly tailored classic blue three-piece suit that you will instantly fall in love with. It features a coat, a vest waistcoat and a pair of trousers. This regular fit suit is ideal for all sorts of formal occasions. It should only be dry cleaned.
|Product
|Price
|House of Sensation Men's Coat Pant Designs 3 Pieces Suit
|₹5,499.00
|Trulyfeb Blue Stylish 3 Piece Suits
|₹7,999.00
|Van Heusen Men's Polyester Blend Three Piece Suit-Dress Set
|₹12,459.00
|Arrow Men Navy Tailored Regular Fit Check Three Piece Suit
|₹17,999.00
|Peter England Polyester Blend Men Blue Three Piece Suit Business Vest
|₹12,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.