Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Vaamsi kurtis for women are perfect as fuss-free, everyday wear

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022 18:48 IST
Kurtis look charming on women. They enhance the overall style of women and compliment their figures. Read on to know about the top picks.

Kurtis look stylish and flattering on women irrespective of age.

A kurti is a failsafe sartorial option that looks good on women no matter what the age groups. There are many silhouettes, styles and prints available in them. Given there are so many interesting and flattering options out there, women must own a huge collection of kurtis. One can also accessorise the look when wearing a kurti. Throw on a pair of jhumkis, some bangles and a choker necklace to look the part. From daily wear to festive wear, one can wear kurtis, a versatile garment, on many occasions.

If your style is to keep it simple, fuss-free and minimalistic, then a brand called Vaamsi is the one you must check out on Amazon. It has a really good collection. We have shortlisted some of our favourites from the brand which we hope will look on you and enhance your style bar. Scroll down to take a look at our picks. We know you'll love them.


Vaamsi Cotton Printed Kurti
This regular fit kurti for women is the stylish everyday wear option that you have been searching for. Made from 100% polyester fabric, this one will look flattering on women, and how! It comes in black colour and features a dainty print on it. Pair it with a palazzo or leggings to round off the look. It indeed makes for a must-have sartorial option in your wardrobe.

Vaamsi Cotton Printed Kurti
This apparel stands out for its elements like radiant red colour, dainty print and simplicity. Made from 100% cotton fabric, this one is a comfortable and easy-breezy wear. It comes in regular fit and has a round neck. You can play up the look by throwing on a oxidised choker necklace, stack of bangles and a pair of earrings, or even play down the look by just wearing a pair of dainty jhumkis.

Vaamsi Women Kurta
This kurti for women comes in white colour and features a lovely geometric print on it in light blue. It is made from 100% polyester fabric and is super skin-friendly. It comes in regular fit. Throw some silver or oxidized jewelry pieces on it to look the part. A casual, everyday wear, women will love wearing it. Introduce this to your collection right away.

Vaamsi Crepe Digital Printed Kurti
Don on this kurta to look effortlessly stylish and chic. Made from polyester fabric, this kurta comes in regular fit. You can wear it with a pair of jeans or pants in your daily wear. Available in a slew of colours, this kurti will look good on women across age groups. It can be machine washed. Besides, it features an attractive print on it.

Vaamsi Women's Polycrepe Printed Kurta
This kurti is all hearts, It features beautiful print on it and looks very striking. It is made from crepe fabric and has three quarter sleeves. This A-line kurti can be worn with a pair of palazzo, pants, juttis, leggings and so on. Introduce this to your list of everyday wear apparels to be on top of your style game.

Price of Vaamsi kurtis for women at a glance:

Vaamsi kurtis for womenPrice
 Vaamsi Cotton Printed Kurti 1,499.00
 Vaamsi Cotton Printed Kurti 1,499.00
 Vaamsi Women Kurta 999.00
 Vaamsi Crepe Digital Printed Kurti 999.00
 Vaamsi Women's Polycrepe Printed Kurta 1,188.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

