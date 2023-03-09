Valentine's Day: Analog watches make for charming accessory and great gift

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We all agree that analog watches are not going anywhere even in this age where smartwatches are gaining prominence. The charm of wearing one is simply unparalleled. This Valentine's Day, surprise your loved one with a stylish-looking analog watch. They will be impressed with the gesture, and how! They go with every outfit - whether you're wearing traditional or western and that's the best part. Plus, most of the analog watches can also be the perfect heirloom pieces that you will love your future generations to own.
We have curated a collection of some such watches in our list below. There are options for both men and women. All our listed products will definitely amp up your look and are perfect to wear on a daily basis. Some of them are also water resistant up till a certain level. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections for you.
Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch
This analog watch from Titan has a round dial and its back is made from stainless steel. The strap of the watch is made from genuine leather that comes with tang clasp closure. It has a white dial and makes for a pretty fashion plus utility accessory. This will amp up your look and is perfect for everyday wear. You can also give it to your loved ones as a gift.
Timex Analog Brown Dial Men's Watch-TW000U936
This analog watch fromTimex has a round dial and is available in brown colour. The watch movement type is quartz and the display type is analogous. It is water resistant up to 30 metres and comes with a one-year warranty as well. It looks stylish and is designed for men. A great gifting option, it will look good on men from different age groups.
Fossil Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch - FS5237
This watch from Fossil is designed for men. It has a round dial in blue colour and the band material of the watch is made from leather. This fashion accessory has quartz movement type and is also water resistant up to 50 metres. Super chic and stylish accessory, men from different age brackets will take to it instantly.
Sonata Analog White Dial Men's Watch
This is a men’s watch with a round shaped dial in white colour. Available in stunning gold colour, this one is made from stainless steel and is water resistant till 30 meters. It will definitely catch the attention of onlookers, most of whom will end up asking you ‘where did you get this from? It looks good on you'. A great gifting option, men will be happy to introduce this one to their collection.
Fastrack Ruffles Collection Analog Pink Dial Women's Watch-6206WL02
Impress your lady love with this stunning and stylish analog watch from Fastrack. It comes with a pink colour round dial. The band is made from genuine leather. It will complement your looks in different outfits, including traditional and western. A great gifting option, this fashion accessory will be cherished and treasured. It will amp up the look as well.
|Product
|Price
|Titan Ladies Neo Economy Analog White Dial Women's Watch 2639SL04/NN2639SL04/NP2639SL04
|₹ 1,594
|Timex Analog Brown Dial Men's Watch-TW000U936
|₹ 1,799
|Fossil Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch - FS5237
|₹ 7,145
|Sonata Analog White Dial Men's Watch-NN7954YM01W/NP7954YM01W
|₹ 1,199
|Fastrack Ruffles Collection Analog Pink Dial Women's Watch-6206WL02
|₹ 2,233
