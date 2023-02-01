Valentine's Day gift for husbands: Our sartorial picks will do the trick

Valentine's Day is round the corner and this is a day when you can be all corny and nobody is going to judge or blame you. Since most men are constantly taking approvals from their significant others when it comes to sartorial options, it makes sense that women this time around present them with apparels of their taste and choice. A win-win situation for both husbands and wives, this will make for a thoughtful and practical gifting option. There are so many types of apparels that one can choose from. Whether your man has been looking for something in Indian wear, a shirt or a blazer - we have got you covered.

Besides, this is also the opportune moment when you can finally make your spouse try out the apparel which he feels is too over the top but you love it.

To help you with options, we have curated a list that can make for a perfect Valentine Day gift for husbands. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.



The Tee Shop Couple Hoodie Cotton Warm Pullover Printed Soul Mate Hoodies - Pack of 2

This Valentine’s Day, make it special and send a lovely message across to your better half by getting this pack of two hoodies designed for a man and woman. You can twin in these hoodies and feel good about yourselves. It is made from good quality cotton material that is both warm and soft to touch. It comes in a loose fit and has a pocket in the front as well. You can find three colour options in this one.