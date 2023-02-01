Valentine's Day gift for husbands: Our sartorial picks will do the trick

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valentine's Day is round the corner and this is a day when you can be all corny and nobody is going to judge or blame you. Since most men are constantly taking approvals from their significant others when it comes to sartorial options, it makes sense that women this time around present them with apparels of their taste and choice. A win-win situation for both husbands and wives, this will make for a thoughtful and practical gifting option. There are so many types of apparels that one can choose from. Whether your man has been looking for something in Indian wear, a shirt or a blazer - we have got you covered.
Besides, this is also the opportune moment when you can finally make your spouse try out the apparel which he feels is too over the top but you love it.
To help you with options, we have curated a list that can make for a perfect Valentine Day gift for husbands. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.
The Tee Shop Couple Hoodie Cotton Warm Pullover Printed Soul Mate Hoodies - Pack of 2
This Valentine’s Day, make it special and send a lovely message across to your better half by getting this pack of two hoodies designed for a man and woman. You can twin in these hoodies and feel good about yourselves. It is made from good quality cotton material that is both warm and soft to touch. It comes in a loose fit and has a pocket in the front as well. You can find three colour options in this one.
VATPAVE Mens Front Pocket Hawaiian Shirts Casual Short Sleeve Button Down Beach Shirts
Is your husband someone who is reluctant to try on a Hawaiian shirt? Well, give him this lovely printed shirt that will elevate his style. He can wear this when you two are on a holiday or simply chilling around. There are many striking prints available in this one. It is made from 70% viscose and 30% cotton materials.
PYJTRL Men Fashion Velvet Sequins Floral Pattern Suit Jacket Blazer (Velvet - Green, S/38R)
If your man has been on the lookout for a jacket that he can wear on cocktail parties and such like events, then surprise him with this chic jacket blazer. This one features sequin work on it and is made from velvet material. He will look dapper in this one and that is a given. It comes with 100% polyester lining.
Manyavar Men's Silk Regular Kurta Pyjama
You want your spouse to look great and stand out in a crowd, don't you? So, give him this set of kurta pyjama and he will love it. It is made from good quality silk material that feels super soft. It is available in green and blue colour options. Available in regular fit, this one will look flattering and how!
Raymond Medium Brown Shirt
A formal shirt is always a welcome addition to a man’s wardrobe. This one from Raymond is designed to amp up the style quotient of man. It comes in great fit and is available in Medium Brown colour. The material of the garment is cotton that is both soft and durable. It features a pocket in the front and has long sleeves.
|Apparels
|Price
|The Tee Shop Couple Hoodie Cotton Warm Pullover Printed Soul Mate Hoodies - Pack of 2
|₹2,099
|VATPAVE Mens Front Pocket Hawaiian Shirts Casual Short Sleeve Button Down Beach Shirts
|₹5,770
|PYJTRL Men Fashion Velvet Sequins Floral Pattern Suit Jacket Blazer (Velvet - Green, S/38R)
|₹13,086.00
|Manyavar Men's Silk Regular Kurta Pyjama
|₹2,999
|Raymond Medium Brown Shirt
|₹3,299
