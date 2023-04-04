Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

5 Gucci perfumes for women: Perfect to spritz on a hot summer day

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 04, 2023 15:56 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Gucci fragrances are potent and long lasting. Our selections for women readers below has something for everyone.

product info
Gucci perfumes have a heavenly smell.

Perfumes are an extension of one's personality. Every fragrance denotes something. What perfume one wears at a given time to some extent represents what a person is feeling. Say if you're wearing a fruity fragrance, it means you're in a playful mood. Whereas, if you're wearing something that has a more sensual scent, it may imply you're feeling attractive and desirable in your skin. You may have also noticed that a particular fragrance you liked, say 2 years ago, does not speak to you anymore now. It's because your personality has changed over a period of time and a scent no longer evokes the same feeling of goodness in you. This is why you must always revamp your perfume collection from time to time. After all, you are wearing something that defines you, so it should also resonate with you.

Now, Gucci is a brand that we all reckon with. Its fragrances are long lasting and so potent to have a lasting impact on one's senses. We have curated some fragrances from the brand for our women readers. Take a look below.

Gucci Premiere 75Ml
This Gucci perfume for women has a floral scent. It has a pleasant and lingering fragrance. It comes in travel-friendly packaging. It smells heavenly and has the ability to transport a person to another world. Perfect for the summer season, it is ideal to wear it in the daytime. People will definitely ask you ‘what perfume are you wearing?’ every time they bump into you.

cellpic 27% off
Gucci Premiere 75Ml
4.6 (311)
4.6 (311)
27% off
12,400 16,999
Buy now

Gucci Rush for Women, 75ml
This bottle of Gucci is a good purchase. It comes in travel-friendly size. It has a pleasant and lingering smell of Bamboo in it. It evokes a feeling of freshness. Spritz it on your pulse points to smell good all day long. It can be a perfect everyday wear perfume. It will elevate your collection of perfumes.

cellpic 28% off
Gucci Rush for Women, 75ml
4.7 (1,567)
4.7 (1,567)
28% off
11,810 16,500
Buy now

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia for Women, 100ml
If you want to feel like flowers - pleasant and refreshing - all day long, then this is the perfume you need to introduce to your grooming routine. It has a mix of fruity and floral fragrance that is capable of complete uplifting one's mood. Perfect for the summer season, you will love how it will boost your confidence. It comes in travel-friendly packaging.

cellpic 28% off
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia for Women, 100ml
4.6 (1,115)
4.6 (1,115)
28% off
17,900 24,999
Buy now

Gucci Bamboo Eau De Parfum Spray for Women, 2.5 Ounce
The blend of Jasmine, Vanilla, Rose and other floral fragrances is what makes this perfume such a great pick. You will feel positive and refreshed all day long. The scent is almost irresistible. Travel-friendly packaging of the perfume is an added plus. Given that summer is here, it makes all the way more sense why you must invest in this bottle of goodness.

cellpic 40% off
Gucci Bamboo Eau De Parfum Spray for Women, 2.5 Ounce
4.7 (4,276)
4.7 (4,276)
40% off
9,060 15,000
Buy now

GUCCI BLOOM EAU DE PARFUM -100ML
Long lasting, alluring and refreshing are some of the characteristics that can best define this Gucci perfume for women. It is a premium fragrance and has a distinct touch to it. It comes in an attractive and travel-friendly packaging. Spritz the perfume on your pulse points like back of ear, neck, wrists for best results.

cellpic 25% off
GUCCI BLOOM EAU DE PARFUM -100ML
4.6 (578)
4.6 (578)
25% off
11,999 16,000
Buy now
Product Price
Gucci Premiere 75Ml ₹ 12,400
Gucci Rush for Women, 75ml ₹ 11,810
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia for Women, 100ml ₹ 17,900
Gucci Bamboo Eau De Parfum Spray for Women, 2.5 Ounce ₹ 9,060
GUCCI BLOOM EAU DE PARFUM -100ML ₹ 11,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Personal Care Grooming
TOPICS
Personal Care Grooming
RELATED STORIES
5 best charcoal soaps for deep cleansing of skin
Dark circle creams also help reduce puffiness, wrinkles and fine lines
Up your skincare game with best retinol creams
5 best foot scrubbers to say goodbye to calluses, dead skin
Yoga wheel: Twist and turn to burn calories and get slim and trim
health and beauty FOR LESS