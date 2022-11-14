Story Saved
Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Best face masks for dry skin: Take to these to reveal hydrated, smooth skin

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 14, 2022 16:27 IST
Got dry skin? Then try face masks that are designed to make your skin appear plump and hydrated. Read on to see our curated options for you.

Face masks for dry skin work at keeping skin hydrated at all times.

Face masks are a great skincare essential that can help you combat many skin woes and give you the skin of your dreams. If you're someone who is struggling with dry and dehydrated skin, then you must look for face masks that come enriched with nourishing and moisturising properties. A great skincare indulgence, face masks can help one reach one’s skincare goals fast. We navigated through a sea of options available on Amazon to shortlist some of the best ones for you. Below we have a list prepared of face masks for dry skin.

Take a look at the options to see what they can do for your skin. Most of them work to keep aging signs at bay and make your skin appear smooth and soft. Besides, they definitely ensure to keep your skin hydrated at all

times.

Khadi Pure Herbal Sandal & Almond Face Mask
This mask is good for tired and dull skin. It helps keep skin hydrated and also reduces the appearance of ageing signs. Enriched with the goodness of Seaweed, this one treats hyperpigmentation as well. You will love how plump and radiant your skin will look after every application. It is a must buy for sure. Besides, it has a pleasant fragrance.

cellpic
Khadi Pure Herbal Sandal & Almond Face Mask (for Dry Skin), 50 g (Pack of 2), Beige, (KPSNDLALMNDFMX2)
320
Buy now

Be Soulfull Hydrating Face Mask

This face mask will do wonders for your skin. From providing intense hydration to brightening the complexion, this one is particularly best for dull and dehydrated skin. It helps combat the problem of uneven skin tone and enlarged pore size. This formulation is also best at exfoliating the skin. It keeps ageing signs at bay and is free from cruelty, paraben, mineral oil and silicone.

cellpic
Be Soulfull Hydrating Face Mask for Dull & Dehydrated Skin- 50gm | Brightening Clay Mask for Men & Women | Gives Glowing Skin & Reduces Dark Spots, Hyperpigmentation | For Oily, Dry & Normal Skin
33% off 399 599
Buy now

Ustraa De-Tan Face Mask
This face mask is best suited for dry skin. It is an oil-free formulation that comes enriched with the goodness of Olive oil and Kaolin clay that helps reveal a bright, plump and radiant skin. It is a great formulation that also aids in exfoliating the skin rather well. Infused with a fresh scent, this one keeps pores clean, reduces ageing signs and moisturises the skin.

cellpic
Ustraa De-Tan Face Mask - Dry Skin - 125 gm - Wash-off mask for cleaning dry skin with White Charcoal, No Paraben, Removes dead skin & pollution, De-tan face mask - 125g
18% off 245 299
Buy now

Plum Grape Seed and Sea Buckthorn Renaissance Face Mask
This face mask is made from the goodness of Chamomile extracts, White Tea leaf extracts, Licorice root extract and so on. It comes packed with deep cleansing and exfoliating properties. You will see a palpable difference in the health of your skin. Rich in antioxidants, this one is free from cruelty, paraben and other nasties.

cellpic
Plum Grape Seed and Sea Buckthorn Renaissance Face Mask | For Normal to Dry Skin | Hydrating Mask | Gentle Exfoliation | 100% vegan, Cruelty Free | 75ml
15% off 380.5 450
Buy now

Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories Hydrating Mask
This hydrating face mask comes in the form of cream. It has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Grapefruit. It nourishes the skin deeply and brightens the complexion of skin as well. The ingredients present in this helps keep ageing signs at bay and shields skin from sun damage as well.

cellpic
Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories Hydrating Mask for Hydration, Irritated Skin, Dry Skin, Nourishes dehydrated skin, Diminishes premature ageing, Replenishes moisture, Paraben & Silicone free,100gm
17% off 871.5 1,050
Buy now

Price of face masks for dry skin at a glance:

Face maskPrice
Khadi Pure Herbal Sandal & Almond Face Mask 320.00
Be Soulfull Hydrating Face Mask  599.00
Ustraa De-Tan Face Mask 299.00
Plum Grape Seed and Sea Buckthorn Renaissance Face Mask  450.00
Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories Hydrating Mask 1,050.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

