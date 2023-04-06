Best oils for hair growth nourish scalp, control hair fall and reduce dandruff

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Oils have long been used as a natural remedy to promote hair growth and maintain healthy hair. Certain oils contain properties that can help stimulate blood flow to the scalp, nourish hair follicles, and prevent hair breakage and damage. We have known that oils have been used across cultures to promote overall hair growth. Names include the following: Coconut oil, Rosemary oil, Onion oil, Ayurvedic oil, Bhringraj oil, Jojoba oil and Argan oil. Many also prefer using Olive oil, Almond oil and Caster oil.
In India, we have known the merits of Coconut oil for centuries. In many regions in India, Almond oil is also popular. In the last 20 years, we have seen how salons and parlours promoting Olive oil. However, in recent times, we have been hearing about the magical benefits of onion oil. Onion oil helps in increasing collagen production and strengthening hair roots. Similarly, Bhringraj and Amla oils are known to help in preventing hair fall, premature greying and nourishing the scalp.
There are a number of good brands that flood the Indian market. The good news is that Amazon is a great place to look for them. We have curated a list of such products and you should definitely take a look at it. We are sure you will like the selections. So, do add some to your cart too.
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts
This onion hair oil from WOW Skin Science is a potent blend of onion oil and black seed oil extracts that helps promote hair growth and control hair fall. Onion oil is known to nourish and strengthen hair follicles, while black seed oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help prevent scalp infections. Together, these ingredients can help improve hair texture and thickness, while also reducing breakage and split ends. Regular use of hair oil can lead to healthier, shinier, and fuller-looking hair.
Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth with Bhringraj Oil for Hair, 100% Natural Ayurvedic Hair Oil with Amla Hair Oil
This hair oil from Blue Nectar is a 100% natural Ayurvedic hair oil that nourishes the hair and promotes healthy hair growth. Rosemary oil is known for its stimulating and invigorating properties, which help improve blood circulation to the scalp and promote hair growth. Bhringraj oil helps prevent hair fall and premature greying, while Amla hair oil nourishes and strengthens hair follicles. Together, these natural ingredients work synergistically to provide you with healthy, shiny, and voluminous hair.
Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men And Women | Reduces Hair Fall & Dandruff | Promotes Hair Growth
This hair oil is an effective hair care solution for both men and women. It helps reduce hair fall and dandruff while promoting healthy hair growth. The oil is made with a blend of natural ingredients like Brahmi, Bhringraj, Amla, and Neem, which nourish the hair and scalp. Regular use of this hair oil can improve hair texture, reduce hair breakage, and add shine to dull hair. It is a great option for those looking for a natural hair care product that is free from harmful chemicals.
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Redensyl
Mamaearth Onion hair oil is a popular hair care product that claims to promote hair growth and control hair fall. Its key ingredient is onion oil, which is known for its ability to nourish and strengthen hair follicles. Additionally, the oil contains Redensyl, a patented hair growth ingredient that helps boost hair density and thickness. This hair oil is free from harmful chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils, making it a safe and natural option for those looking to improve their hair health.
INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Growout Hair Oil for Hair Growth
This hair oil is an all-natural, vegan hair oil that promotes hair growth while combating dandruff, flaky scalp, frizz, and split ends. Made with 100% organic ingredients, this hair oil is free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances. It is enriched with the goodness of natural oils like Jojoba, Argan, and Bhringraj that nourish hair and promote healthy hair growth. Regular use of this hair oil can help achieve a lustrous, healthy mane while maintaining a healthy scalp.
|Product
|Price
|WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts - 200 ml
|₹ 349
|Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth with Bhringraj Oil for Hair, 100% Natural Ayurvedic Hair Oil with Amla Hair Oil 100 ml
|₹ 386
|Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men And Women | Reduces Hair Fall & Dandruff | Promotes Hair Growth | 100 Ml
|₹ 490
|Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Redensyl 150ml
|₹ 376
|INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Growout Hair Oil for Hair Growth 100% Organic and vegan that combats dandruff, flaky scalp, frizz and split ends -200ml
