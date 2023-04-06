Story Saved
New Delhi 31oCC
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023
New Delhi 31oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best oils for hair growth nourish scalp, control hair fall and reduce dandruff

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 06, 2023 12:20 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Best oils for hair growth boost the overall welfare of hair in a holistic way. Read on to know all about them.

product info
Hair oils for growth pack multiple benefits.

Oils have long been used as a natural remedy to promote hair growth and maintain healthy hair. Certain oils contain properties that can help stimulate blood flow to the scalp, nourish hair follicles, and prevent hair breakage and damage. We have known that oils have been used across cultures to promote overall hair growth. Names include the following: Coconut oil, Rosemary oil, Onion oil, Ayurvedic oil, Bhringraj oil, Jojoba oil and Argan oil. Many also prefer using Olive oil, Almond oil and Caster oil.

In India, we have known the merits of Coconut oil for centuries. In many regions in India, Almond oil is also popular. In the last 20 years, we have seen how salons and parlours promoting Olive oil. However, in recent times, we have been hearing about the magical benefits of onion oil. Onion oil helps in increasing collagen production and strengthening hair roots. Similarly, Bhringraj and Amla oils are known to help in preventing hair fall, premature greying and nourishing the scalp.

There are a number of good brands that flood the Indian market. The good news is that Amazon is a great place to look for them. We have curated a list of such products and you should definitely take a look at it. We are sure you will like the selections. So, do add some to your cart too.

WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts

This onion hair oil from WOW Skin Science is a potent blend of onion oil and black seed oil extracts that helps promote hair growth and control hair fall. Onion oil is known to nourish and strengthen hair follicles, while black seed oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help prevent scalp infections. Together, these ingredients can help improve hair texture and thickness, while also reducing breakage and split ends. Regular use of hair oil can lead to healthier, shinier, and fuller-looking hair.

cellpic 42% off
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts - 200 ml
4 (66,964)
4 (66,964)
42% off
349 599
Buy now

Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth with Bhringraj Oil for Hair, 100% Natural Ayurvedic Hair Oil with Amla Hair Oil

This hair oil from Blue Nectar is a 100% natural Ayurvedic hair oil that nourishes the hair and promotes healthy hair growth. Rosemary oil is known for its stimulating and invigorating properties, which help improve blood circulation to the scalp and promote hair growth. Bhringraj oil helps prevent hair fall and premature greying, while Amla hair oil nourishes and strengthens hair follicles. Together, these natural ingredients work synergistically to provide you with healthy, shiny, and voluminous hair.

cellpic 19% off
Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth with Bhringraj Oil for Hair, 100% Natural Ayurvedic Hair Oil with Amla Hair Oil 100 ml
4.1 (1,074)
4.1 (1,074)
19% off
386 475
Buy now

Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men And Women | Reduces Hair Fall & Dandruff | Promotes Hair Growth

This hair oil is an effective hair care solution for both men and women. It helps reduce hair fall and dandruff while promoting healthy hair growth. The oil is made with a blend of natural ingredients like Brahmi, Bhringraj, Amla, and Neem, which nourish the hair and scalp. Regular use of this hair oil can improve hair texture, reduce hair breakage, and add shine to dull hair. It is a great option for those looking for a natural hair care product that is free from harmful chemicals.

cellpic 25% off
Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men And Women | Reduces Hair Fall & Dandruff | Promotes Hair Growth | 100 Ml
4.1 (1,811)
4.1 (1,811)
25% off
490 650
Buy now

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Redensyl

Mamaearth Onion hair oil is a popular hair care product that claims to promote hair growth and control hair fall. Its key ingredient is onion oil, which is known for its ability to nourish and strengthen hair follicles. Additionally, the oil contains Redensyl, a patented hair growth ingredient that helps boost hair density and thickness. This hair oil is free from harmful chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils, making it a safe and natural option for those looking to improve their hair health.

cellpic 10% off
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Redensyl 150ml
4 (35,618)
4 (35,618)
10% off
376 419
Buy now

INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Growout Hair Oil for Hair Growth

This hair oil is an all-natural, vegan hair oil that promotes hair growth while combating dandruff, flaky scalp, frizz, and split ends. Made with 100% organic ingredients, this hair oil is free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances. It is enriched with the goodness of natural oils like Jojoba, Argan, and Bhringraj that nourish hair and promote healthy hair growth. Regular use of this hair oil can help achieve a lustrous, healthy mane while maintaining a healthy scalp.

cellpic
INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Growout Hair Oil for Hair Growth 100% Organic and vegan that combats dandruff, flaky scalp, frizz and split ends -200ml
4.7 (247)
4.7 (247)
Get Price
Product Price
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts - 200 ml ₹ 349
Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth with Bhringraj Oil for Hair, 100% Natural Ayurvedic Hair Oil with Amla Hair Oil 100 ml ₹ 386
Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men And Women | Reduces Hair Fall & Dandruff | Promotes Hair Growth | 100 Ml ₹ 490
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Redensyl 150ml ₹ 376
INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Growout Hair Oil for Hair Growth 100% Organic and vegan that combats dandruff, flaky scalp, frizz and split ends -200ml

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Hair Care
TOPICS
Hair Care
RELATED STORIES
Best sunscreens for oily skin: Absorb excess oil on skin, prevent acne breakouts
Skin lightening creams remove pigmentation and nourish skin as well
Nude lipstick shades are for those who love natural look
5 Gucci perfumes for women: Perfect to spritz on a hot summer day
5 best charcoal soaps for deep cleansing of skin
health and beauty FOR LESS