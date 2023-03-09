Best Peptide serums boost collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Peptide serums are becoming increasingly popular in skincare as they offer a range of benefits for the skin. Peptides are chains of amino acids that play a crucial role in skin health and appearance. They help stimulate collagen production, increase skin hydration, and slow down the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Peptide serums are designed to be applied directly to the skin, where they can penetrate deeply to deliver their benefits. These serums can be used by individuals of all skin types and are particularly beneficial for those with ageing or mature skin.
In addition to boosting collagen and hydration, some peptide serums also contain other beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. This combination of ingredients helps to protect the skin from damage and provides a more youthful and radiant appearance.
It's important to choose a high-quality peptide serum that is formulated with effective and safe ingredients. Look for serums that contain a blend of different peptides, as well as ingredients that support skin health, such as hyaluronic acid.
We have bunched together some of the best peptide serums for your perusal. Check them out here.
Minimalist Multi Peptide Night Face Serum
This face serum is an effective solution for youthful, ageless skin. Its 30 ml bottle contains 7% Matrixyl 3000 and 3% Bio-Placenta to boost collagen production, hydrate the skin, and provide overnight repair. This serum is suitable for both women and men and can be applied before bedtime for best results. Say goodbye to wrinkles, fine lines, and tired-looking skin with this night face serum.
PILGRIM French Red Vine & Hyaluronic Acid Serum With Peptides
This serum is an innovative skincare solution designed to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. This serum combines the benefits of red vine extract, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to enhance skin hydration and firmness. The serum is suitable for all skin types and can be used by both women and men. With 30 ml of serum in each bottle, this product is a great addition to any skincare routine. Its nourishing formula helps to restore the skin's natural glow and leave it looking refreshed and revitalized.
Prolixr Retinol Serum for Face | Multi Peptide Retinol Serum for Skin and Acne Control
This serum is a multi-peptide retinol serum that helps control skin and acne while boosting collagen production. This serum also hydrates and repairs the skin overnight, making it perfect for women and men of all ages. The serum comes in a 30 ml bottle and is easy to apply to the face. Use this serum regularly to see the best results in smoother, clearer and more radiant skin.
Rejusure Collagen Peptide Face Serum
This face serum is an effective solution for enhancing skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles, and improving skin texture. Its unique formula contains collagen peptides and deep moisturising ingredients that work together to hydrate the skin and promote a youthful appearance. With regular use, this face serum will help to reduce the signs of aging and leave your skin looking and feeling radiant. Additionally, its compact size makes it easy to carry with you on-the-go.
Cos-IQ Niacinamide Vitamin B3-10% Daily Use Face Serum 30ml | 4% Multi-Peptide Complex and 2% HA
This face serum is a skin-perfecting formula that helps clear, hydrate, and repair skin. This 30ml serum contains 10% niacinamide, 4% multi-peptide complex, and 2% HA to address blemishes, uneven skin texture, dark spots, and acne marks. With its potent blend of active ingredients, this serum provides a comprehensive solution for achieving a clear, hydrated, and radiant complexion.
|Product
|Price
|Minimalist Multi Peptide Night Face Serum for Ageless Younger Skin, 30 ml | Collagen Boosting, Hydrating & Overnight Repair Serum for Women & Men with 7% Matrixyl 3000 & 3% Bio-Placenta
|₹ 664
|PILGRIM French Red Vine & Hyaluronic acid serum with peptides | Red vine serum for face | Hyaluronic acid serum for face | For women & men | All skin types | 30 ml
|₹ 568
|Prolixr Retinol Serum for Face | Multi Peptide Retinol Serum for Skin and Acne Control | Collagen Boosting, Hydrating & Overnight Repair Serum for Women & Men -30 ml
|₹ 398
|Rejusure Collagen Peptide Face Serum for Enhance Skin Elasticity, Anti Wrinkles, Antiaging, Improves Skin Texture, Deep Moisturization of Skin - 30ml
|₹ 432
|Cos-IQ® Niacinamide Vitamin B3-10% Daily Use Face Serum 30ml | 4% Multi-Peptide Complex and 2% HA | For Blemishes, Uneven Skin Texture, Dark Spots, Acne Marks | Clears, Hydrates and Repairs Skin
|₹ 449
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.