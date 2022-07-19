Nighty for women is an all-time favourite apparel for many reasons

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A nighty is an easy-breezy apparel that ranks high on comfort. It allows women to feel completely at ease and abandon all the care in the world. It is a garment that is inviting, flattering and forgiving - all at the same time. If women have their way, then most of them would happily wear the nighty all day long. They probably then wouldn't even want to trade this apparel for even a branded, chic black dress. It is always nice to have a tasteful collection of this garment and include as many prints as possible.
There are many options available on Amazon. To help you make selection, we have shortlisted some of them that come with breathable and lightweight fabrics. You can also expect some refreshing prints and stunning work on necklines. They all will make for beautiful additions to one's wardrobe. Scroll down to take a look at them.
Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Nightgown
This night gown for women comes with a relaxed fit. It has a flattering fit and is made of 100% cotton fabric. Available in striking solid colours, including black, this one looks elegant and something that you can proudly don even during day time. It has a stylish neckline and short sleeves. Women will simply love wearing this one over and over again.
Trundz Nighty with Pocket
Simple, elegant and graceful, this night gown for women comes with a pocket as well. Its material composition is good quality cotton fabric that feels soft to touch and is lightweight too. It features some stunning embroidery work on the neckline and that is what amps up the look of this night wear. Women will find themselves absolutely at ease in this garment.
Himashu Handlooms Floral Maxi Nighty
This floral maxi nighty has a feel good factor about it and is made of 100% pure cotton fabric. It has a square neckline and looks refreshing. Easy-breezy and extremely inviting, women will cherish this piece of garment for long. Besides, the colours of this apparel are also soothing. Super comfortable and pretty, women will also feel pampered in this one.
Masha Maxi Nighty
This maxi nighty for women is made of 100% pure cotton fabric. It comes with a zip closure at the front and features Batik style print all over it that looks attractive. Available in two colour variants, it is perfect to sleep in and wear on days when one is feeling languid and wants to unwind. It is definitely a must-have in the women's closet.
Girls and Moms Nighty
Made of hosiery fabric, this nighty for women is really pretty and inviting. It is available in a slew of colours sporting different prints and designs on the neckline. An elegant wear, it comes with a pocket too. You will see some delicate embroidery work on the neckline of this garment that enhances its appearance. Besides, it comes with short sleeves and is supremely comfortable to wear.
