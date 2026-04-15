Elliptical or treadmill? Orthopaedic experts reveal what works better for home workouts and joint health

Which one is better: elliptical or treadmill? The answer depends on how you plan to use the machine and your fitness goals. If your aim is to burn more calories quickly, a treadmill can be a great option. An elliptical, on the other hand, offers a smooth, low-impact motion that reduces stress on the knees while engaging multiple muscle groups across the body, making it a suitable choice for beginners or those with joint concerns. While both machines support effective calorie burn, the final choice should be based on versatility, comfort, and ease of use according to your workout needs.

Elliptical vs treadmill: Which is better for home fitness?(Freepik)

Dr Sanjay Gupta, orthopaedic surgeon at Medanta Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Treadmills may help burn slightly more calories because they involve weight-bearing and higher-intensity movement. However, ellipticals can offer similar results when resistance and intensity are increased. For weight loss, consistency matters more than the machine. Treadmills suit high-intensity workouts, while ellipticals allow longer sessions with less fatigue, making them easier to sustain regularly.”

What is the difference between elliptical and treadmill?

A treadmill simulates walking or running on a moving surface, making it a higher-impact form of exercise. In contrast, an elliptical trainer offers a smooth, gliding motion that supports low-impact workouts and is gentler on the joints.

treadmill simulates walking or running on a moving surface, making it a higher-impact form of exercise. In contrast, an elliptical trainer offers a smooth, gliding motion that supports low-impact workouts and is gentler on the joints. Additionally, many elliptical machines come with moving handles that engage the upper body along with the legs, while a treadmill primarily targets the lower body. This makes the elliptical a more suitable option for those looking for a low-impact, full-body cardio workout at home.

Which burns more calories?

Calorie expenditure on both machines is quite similar and largely depends on the intensity of your workout. Running or incline walking on a treadmill may burn slightly more calories because of the higher impact and effort involved. However, using resistance levels and the moving arm handles on an elliptical can also lead to significant calorie burn, especially during longer, steady-state workout sessions.

Pro tips: Which is better for weight loss?

{{^usCountry}} As per Dr Kartikeya Sharma, an orthopaedic & joint replacement surgeon at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital: Treadmills generally burn more calories because weight-bearing and higher-intensity running require greater energy. However, ellipticals can match this calorie burn when the resistance and intensity are increased.

For weight loss, consistency matters more than the machine you choose. Incorporating interval training and alternating speed and resistance levels can make both of these options effective. Treadmills work well for high-intensity workouts, while ellipticals allow longer exercise sessions with less fatigue, making them easier to sustain regularly due to low intensity. Which is safer for knees and joints? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Dr Kartikeya Sharma, an orthopaedic & joint replacement surgeon at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital: Treadmills generally burn more calories because weight-bearing and higher-intensity running require greater energy. However, ellipticals can match this calorie burn when the resistance and intensity are increased.

For weight loss, consistency matters more than the machine you choose. Incorporating interval training and alternating speed and resistance levels can make both of these options effective. Treadmills work well for high-intensity workouts, while ellipticals allow longer exercise sessions with less fatigue, making them easier to sustain regularly due to low intensity. Which is safer for knees and joints? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the orthopaedic experts, the elliptical trainer is generally safer for the knees and joints because it offers a low-impact, smooth gliding motion that reduces stress on the hips, ankles, and knees. Whereas running or fast walking on a treadmill involves repeated impact with the surface, which can put more pressure on the joints, especially if posture or footwear is not correct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the orthopaedic experts, the elliptical trainer is generally safer for the knees and joints because it offers a low-impact, smooth gliding motion that reduces stress on the hips, ankles, and knees. Whereas running or fast walking on a treadmill involves repeated impact with the surface, which can put more pressure on the joints, especially if posture or footwear is not correct. {{/usCountry}}

Walking at a moderate speed on a treadmill with proper cushioning and incline control can still be joint-friendly for most people. However, for beginners, older adults, or those recovering from minor joint discomfort, the elliptical is usually the safer choice for regular workouts.

Which gives a full-body workout?

Elliptical training machines give a better full-body workout experience than the treadmill due to their moving handles that work on arms, shoulders, chest, and back along with legs and core. In comparison to this, a treadmill mainly targets the lower body, especially the calves, hamstrings, glutes, and quadriceps unless you intentionally add arm movements or incline walking. For those looking to have overall muscle engagement during cardio at home, the elliptical is usually the better choice.

Which is better for beginners?

According to the orthopaedic experts, a treadmill is a good choice for new users because it requires no special coordination. However, if a user has joint pain or is overweight, an elliptical machine may be more beneficial due to the lack of severe impact on the body. Choose your piece of equipment based on your comfort level, physical condition, and how frequently you will use it over time.

Frequently Asked Questions: Which machine takes up less space at home? Ellipticals usually require more floor space than treadmills. If space is limited, a foldable treadmill may be the great choice.

Which machine is more suitable for daily workouts? Ellipticals are easier to use daily due to their low-impact motion. Treadmills are ideal if you prefer walking or running.

Can I use both machines in a home workout routine? Yes, combining both can add versatility to your daily workout routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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