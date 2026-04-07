I was looking for curtains for summer that will filter out light and protect from the heat: These are my top finds
I wanted summer curtains that soften harsh sunlight and reduce heat indoors. These 8 options turned my home calmer and cooler.
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Every summer, I reach a point where the sunlight pouring through my windows stops feeling cheerful and starts feeling intense. The room heats up quickly, screens start glaring back at me, and the afternoon light becomes a bit too sharp. That is when I start looking for curtains that can soften the brightness while still letting the room feel airy. I did not want something heavy or dark. The goal was simple. Filter the light, reduce the heat, and keep the room comfortable during long summer afternoons.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
After quite a bit of browsing and reading reviews, I found 8 curtain options that manage this balance nicely. Some are light and breezy, some slightly thicker, yet all help make summer indoors far more pleasant.
Different types of curtains and why they work
Sheer linen curtains
When I first tried sheer linen curtains, I realised how gently they handle sunlight. They do not block light completely, yet they soften it enough to make the room comfortable. Linen also feels naturally cool, which makes it a great fabric for summer homes. The texture adds a relaxed look to the room as well.
Cotton curtains
Cotton curtains became one of my favourite finds. The fabric is lightweight, breathable, and great at diffusing bright sunlight. Instead of sharp rays, the light entering the room turns soft and pleasant. These curtains work beautifully in living rooms or bedrooms that receive strong afternoon sunlight.
Light filtering polyester curtains
Polyester curtains with a light filtering weave surprised me. They manage to reduce glare while still keeping the room bright. I noticed the temperature felt slightly more comfortable once they were up. Another advantage is easy care. They wash well and keep their shape even after regular use.
Bamboo blend curtains
Bamboo blend curtains offer a natural feel and a subtle cooling effect. The weave allows air to pass through while gently cutting down the sunlight entering the room. I liked how calm and relaxed the space felt once these were installed. They work especially well in rooms facing direct sunlight.
Pastel thermal curtains
Thermal curtains are usually linked with winter, yet lighter pastel versions can help during summer too. The lining reflects a portion of the heat while the colour keeps the room bright. I found these helpful for bedrooms that heat up quickly during the afternoon.
Best curtains for an elegant look
Cotton jacquard curtains
Cotton jacquard curtains add a bit of pattern without making the room feel heavy. The slightly thicker weave filters sunlight well and creates a pleasant glow inside the room. I liked how they balanced style with comfort, giving the room a polished yet relaxed look.
Dual-layer sheer curtains
Dual-layer curtains combine a sheer panel with a slightly thicker fabric layer. I enjoyed the flexibility they offered. During the day, the sheer layer softened the sunlight. Later in the afternoon, pulling the thicker layer helped reduce heat entering the room.
Light-blocking linen blend curtains
For windows that receive very strong sunlight, linen blend curtains with mild light blocking ability worked nicely. They reduced glare significantly while still allowing a gentle brightness indoors. I found them perfect for workspaces where screen glare becomes a problem in summer afternoons.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More