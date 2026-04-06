Inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia’s angrakha look? Here are 8 picks you’ll want to live in
Angrakha-style kurta sets are having a major moment and for good reason. They’re flattering, versatile, and strike a balance between comfort and elegance.
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There’s a reason angrakha silhouettes are having a major comeback moment—and Tamannaah just reminded us why. The actress recently stepped out in a soft, flowy angrakha-style anarkali that perfectly balanced tradition with modern minimal glam. While the exact designer details of this particular pastel look haven’t been officially confirmed yet, her previous ethnic picks have ranged from accessible labels to premium designers, often priced anywhere between ₹8,000 to over ₹1 lakh depending on the label and craftsmanship.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
So what exactly is an angrakha? Rooted in royal Indian heritage, the angrakha is a wrap-style silhouette that overlaps and ties at the side, originally worn by royalty. Today, it’s been reimagined into flared kurtas and anarkalis that feel flattering, feminine, and incredibly versatile, making it perfect for everything from festive brunches to intimate celebrations.
Taking inspiration from Tamannaah’s soft glam, we’ve rounded up angrakha-style kurta sets that deliver the same effortless elegance, without the couture price tag.
8 Angrakha kurta sets for women
A breezy pick for everyday elegance, this chevron-printed angrakha set is all about comfort meeting style. Crafted in pure cotton, it keeps things light and breathable while the flared Anarkali silhouette adds movement. The V-neckline and wrap detail subtly enhance the frame, making it perfect for day outings or casual festive moments. Pair it with juttis and minimal jewellery for an easy, polished look.
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This set leans into classic ethnic motifs with a soft, wearable aesthetic. The angrakha-style closure adds structure, while the pure cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort. It’s the kind of outfit that works equally well for workdays and small celebrations. Add oxidised earrings to dial up the traditional charm.
If you love florals, this one’s a no-brainer. The knee-length Anarkali cut gives it a slightly contemporary edge, while the angrakha detail keeps it rooted in tradition. Lightweight and easy to carry, it’s ideal for warmer days when you still want to look put-together. Style it with kolhapuris for a relaxed vibe.
For something a little more elevated, this embroidered set is a standout. Intricate thread work adds a luxe touch without going over the top, making it perfect for semi-festive occasions. The structured trousers balance the flowy kurta beautifully, giving you a refined, tailored finish.
Minimal yet striking, this embroidered V-neck set is all about understated elegance. The clean silhouette lets the embroidery shine, while the coordinated trousers and dupatta pull the whole look together. It’s a versatile option you can dress up or down depending on the occasion.
A classic angrakha done right, this flared kurta set is equal parts comfortable and flattering. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the flared hemline adds drama without feeling heavy. It’s the kind of outfit you’ll keep reaching for during long summer days.
Another versatile pick, this Anarkali set combines ethnic prints with a flattering angrakha-inspired cut. It’s lightweight, easy to style, and works for both casual and festive settings. Pair it with statement earrings to instantly elevate the look.
If you’re leaning towards festive dressing, this gotta patti embroidered set is a must-see. The detailing adds a celebratory touch, while the angrakha silhouette keeps it timeless. It’s perfect for small functions, pujas, or intimate celebrations where you want to keep it elegant yet festive.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More