5 best peanut butter brands for your furry friend's muscle maintenance

Protein is an important component in growth of muscle mass of your pets and peanut butter is an excellent source.

If you're a dog owner who's always looking for ways to keep your furry friend healthy and happy, then you know that diet plays a crucial role in your pet's overall well-being. Peanut butter, a favourite snack of many pups, can be a great source of protein to help maintain their muscle mass. To save you time and effort, we've rounded up the top five peanut butter brands that are not only delicious but also packed with added protein to help your dog maintain their muscle health. 1. Peepal Farm Peanut Butter Peepal Farm Peanut Butter, an all-natural and handcrafted commodity originating from 100% roasted peanuts, is a vegetarian peanut butter curated with the well-being of canines in mind. Free of Xylitol, sugar, salt, and palm oil, this peanut butter is suitable for dogs of all life stages. It boasts copious amounts of protein, fibre, and nutritious fats, which work cohesively to boost your furry companion's immune system and aid in digestion. Its delightful flavour is an excellent treat that can be stuffed into a kong toy, keeping your dog content, joyful, and hearty. Peepal Farm Peanut Butter is free of preservatives and artificial flavours, and the revenue generated from the sales aids their animal clinic and social enterprise. Specifications: Brand: ‎Peepal Farm Products

Product Dimension: 22.8 x 15.6 x 9.2 cm

Special Features: With no Xylitol

Pros Cons Value for money Packaging needs improvement

2. PetSutra Fresh for Paws Peanut Butter for Dogs Pet Sutra Fresh for Paws Peanut Butter for Dogs is a complete diet packed with nutrition and health benefits. This vegetarian peanut butter contains all-natural ingredients like fresh and roasted peanuts, flax seeds, organic coconut oil, and honey. It is rich in protein that maintains high energy levels, and improves immunity and overall development. Adding organic coconut oil and honey enhances the sheen of the coat and keeps dryness and skin allergies at bay. Flax seeds support healthy joints and also improve the immune system of dogs. This 100% natural peanut butter is the perfect treat for your furry friend. Specifications: Brand: PetSutra

Product Dimensions: ‎100 x 100 x 50 mm

Special Feature: Organic coconut oil and honey

Pros Cons Healthy and Nutritious Texture

3. WIGGLES Dog Peanut Butter WIGGLES Dog Peanut Butter is a high-quality, vegetarian product specially formulated for dogs of all life stages. This liquid peanut butter is rich in protein and fat, making it an excellent source of nutrition for your furry friend. It also contains honey, which is a powerful antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil is added to the recipe to provide essential Omega-3, 6, and 7 fatty acids, which promote healthy skin and coat. Prebiotics (FOS) are included to support your dog's digestive system, while rosemary acts as a natural preservative and protects against free radicals. Overall, this is a great value-for-money product that offers a range of benefits for your dog's health and well-being. Specifications: Brand: WIGGLES

Product Dimensions: ‎‎ ‎15.1 x 8.6 x 6.2 cm

Special Feature: Ashwagandha, Flaxseed, Rosemary Extract

Pros Cons Texture is Creamy and Refine Some Pets may avoid due to ingredients

4. Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs, a delectable and nutritious treat for your beloved pooch, is a vegan concoction created from naturally sourced, gluten-free, and organic ingredients, void of any Xylitol or excess salt, sugar, oil, or preservatives. A dash of succulent strawberries and pumpkin seeds amplifies its scrumptiousness while also being an exceptional reservoir of protein, B and E vitamins, imperative minerals, and healthy monounsaturated fats. The product's versatility allows for it to be relished solo or as a stimulating supplement to dog-licking mats or enrichment toys, rendering it a delightful source of amusement for your furry companion. It can also be used to invigorate medication and supplements for your pup. The formulation of Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs is meticulously designed to cater to your dog's gastrointestinal health, demeanour, dermis, and weight management. With its pate texture, it is user-friendly and ideal for all breeds and life stages of canines. Specifications: Brand: Pawfect Treats

Product Dimension: ‎7 x 6.2 x 6.1 cm

Special Feature: Strawberry & Pumpkin Seeds

Pros Cons Good for stomach and skin Some Pets may avoid due to ingredients

5. FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut Butter FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut Butter is a premium product packed with goodness for your furry friend. This peanut butter is made from roasted peanuts, flaxseeds, honey, and 100% virgin organic coconut oil. It is rich in high protein, healthy fats, and vitamins A, B6, C, D, and E. Additionally, this peanut butter is packed with minerals such as niacin, potassium, zinc, iron, magnesium, calcium, manganese, copper, and phosphorus, which all boost energy levels and promote a healthy coat and skin. With anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-fungal properties, this peanut butter is a great choice for your dog's overall health. Importantly, this product has no cholesterol or Xylitol, making it a safe and delicious treat option for your furry friend. With a paste form factor, this product is easy to use and perfect for dogs of all sizes and life stages. Specifications: Brand: FRESH FOR PAWS

Product Dimension: ‎6 x 5 x 5 cm

Special Feature: Honey & 100% Virgin Organic Coconut Oil

Pros Cons Boosts Energy Levels Some pets may refrain from consuming certain ingredients

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Peepal Farm Peanut Butter No Preservatives Perfect Treat No Xylitol PetSutra Fresh Peanut Butter Contains organic coconut oil Natural ingredients Nutritious WIGGLES Dog Peanut Butter Contains Ashwagandh Honey Prebiotics Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs Delicious entertainment All Natural Fruit twist FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut Butter High Protein & Healthy Fats Rich in Minerals No Xylitol