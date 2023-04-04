Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

5 best peanut butter brands for your furry friend's muscle maintenance

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 04, 2023 11:51 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Maintain your furry friend's muscle with protein-rich peanut butter. Discover the top 5 brands with added protein to keep your pet healthy and happy.

product info
Protein is an important component in growth of muscle mass of your pets and peanut butter is an excellent source.

If you're a dog owner who's always looking for ways to keep your furry friend healthy and happy, then you know that diet plays a crucial role in your pet's overall well-being. Peanut butter, a favourite snack of many pups, can be a great source of protein to help maintain their muscle mass. To save you time and effort, we've rounded up the top five peanut butter brands that are not only delicious but also packed with added protein to help your dog maintain their muscle health.

1. Peepal Farm Peanut Butter

Peepal Farm Peanut Butter, an all-natural and handcrafted commodity originating from 100% roasted peanuts, is a vegetarian peanut butter curated with the well-being of canines in mind. Free of Xylitol, sugar, salt, and palm oil, this peanut butter is suitable for dogs of all life stages. It boasts copious amounts of protein, fibre, and nutritious fats, which work cohesively to boost your furry companion's immune system and aid in digestion. Its delightful flavour is an excellent treat that can be stuffed into a kong toy, keeping your dog content, joyful, and hearty. Peepal Farm Peanut Butter is free of preservatives and artificial flavours, and the revenue generated from the sales aids their animal clinic and social enterprise.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ‎Peepal Farm Products
  • Product Dimension: 22.8 x 15.6 x 9.2 cm
  • Special Features: With no Xylitol
ProsCons
Value for moneyPackaging needs improvement
cellpic 2% off
Peepal Farm Peanut Butter Dry Dog Food For All Life Stages Pack of 2 (250g Each)
4.1 (327)
4.1 (327)
2% off
295 300
Buy now

2. PetSutra Fresh for Paws Peanut Butter for Dogs

Pet Sutra Fresh for Paws Peanut Butter for Dogs is a complete diet packed with nutrition and health benefits. This vegetarian peanut butter contains all-natural ingredients like fresh and roasted peanuts, flax seeds, organic coconut oil, and honey. It is rich in protein that maintains high energy levels, and improves immunity and overall development. Adding organic coconut oil and honey enhances the sheen of the coat and keeps dryness and skin allergies at bay. Flax seeds support healthy joints and also improve the immune system of dogs. This 100% natural peanut butter is the perfect treat for your furry friend.

Specifications:

  • Brand: PetSutra
  • Product Dimensions: ‎100 x 100 x 50 mm
  • Special Feature: Organic coconut oil and honey
ProsCons
Healthy and NutritiousTexture 
cellpic 10% off
PetSutra Fresh for Paws Peanut Butter for Dogs, 250 g (Pack of 1 - 250gms)
3.8 (306)
3.8 (306)
10% off
428 475
Buy now

3. WIGGLES Dog Peanut Butter

WIGGLES Dog Peanut Butter is a high-quality, vegetarian product specially formulated for dogs of all life stages. This liquid peanut butter is rich in protein and fat, making it an excellent source of nutrition for your furry friend. It also contains honey, which is a powerful antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil is added to the recipe to provide essential Omega-3, 6, and 7 fatty acids, which promote healthy skin and coat. Prebiotics (FOS) are included to support your dog's digestive system, while rosemary acts as a natural preservative and protects against free radicals. Overall, this is a great value-for-money product that offers a range of benefits for your dog's health and well-being.

Specifications:

  • Brand: WIGGLES
  • Product Dimensions: ‎‎ ‎15.1 x 8.6 x 6.2 cm
  • Special Feature: Ashwagandha, Flaxseed, Rosemary Extract
ProsCons
Texture is Creamy and RefineSome Pets may avoid due to ingredients
cellpic
WIGGLES Dog Peanut Butter For All Life Stages, 200g - Dog Treats Healthy Peanut Butter - Honey, Olive Oil, Ashwagandha, Flaxseed, Rosemary Extract
4 (250)
4 (250)
299
Buy now

4. Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs

Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs, a delectable and nutritious treat for your beloved pooch, is a vegan concoction created from naturally sourced, gluten-free, and organic ingredients, void of any Xylitol or excess salt, sugar, oil, or preservatives. A dash of succulent strawberries and pumpkin seeds amplifies its scrumptiousness while also being an exceptional reservoir of protein, B and E vitamins, imperative minerals, and healthy monounsaturated fats. The product's versatility allows for it to be relished solo or as a stimulating supplement to dog-licking mats or enrichment toys, rendering it a delightful source of amusement for your furry companion. It can also be used to invigorate medication and supplements for your pup. The formulation of Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs is meticulously designed to cater to your dog's gastrointestinal health, demeanour, dermis, and weight management. With its pate texture, it is user-friendly and ideal for all breeds and life stages of canines.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Pawfect Treats
  • Product Dimension: ‎7 x 6.2 x 6.1 cm
  • Special Feature: Strawberry & Pumpkin Seeds
ProsCons
Good for stomach and skinSome Pets may avoid due to ingredients
cellpic 10% off
Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs | 100% Natural Dog Treat Peanut Butter with Strawbery & Pumpkin Seeds for All Ages Dog - Pack - 100 gm
3.6 (31)
3.6 (31)
10% off
179 199
Buy now

5. FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut Butter

FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut Butter is a premium product packed with goodness for your furry friend. This peanut butter is made from roasted peanuts, flaxseeds, honey, and 100% virgin organic coconut oil. It is rich in high protein, healthy fats, and vitamins A, B6, C, D, and E. Additionally, this peanut butter is packed with minerals such as niacin, potassium, zinc, iron, magnesium, calcium, manganese, copper, and phosphorus, which all boost energy levels and promote a healthy coat and skin. With anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-fungal properties, this peanut butter is a great choice for your dog's overall health. Importantly, this product has no cholesterol or Xylitol, making it a safe and delicious treat option for your furry friend. With a paste form factor, this product is easy to use and perfect for dogs of all sizes and life stages.

Specifications:

  • Brand: FRESH FOR PAWS
  • Product Dimension: ‎6 x 5 x 5 cm
  • Special Feature: Honey & 100% Virgin Organic Coconut Oil
ProsCons
Boosts Energy LevelsSome pets may refrain from consuming certain ingredients
cellpic
FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut Butter 100 Gram for Dogs
4.3 (12)
4.3 (12)
225
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Peepal Farm Peanut ButterNo PreservativesPerfect Treat No Xylitol
PetSutra Fresh Peanut ButterContains organic coconut oilNatural ingredientsNutritious
WIGGLES Dog Peanut ButterContains AshwagandhHoney Prebiotics
Pawfect- Peanut Butter for DogsDelicious entertainmentAll NaturalFruit twist
FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut ButterHigh Protein & Healthy FatsRich in Minerals No Xylitol

Best overall product

Peepal Farm Peanut Butter stands out as the preeminent product for your beloved companion. This meatless butter, derived solely from roasted peanuts, unequivocally negates the presence of Xylitol, saccharose, sodium chloride, and palm oil. The protein, fibre, and healthy lipids that constitute the product fortify your pet's digestion and immune system. In addition, the locally-sourced product contains no synthetic flavours or preservatives and is entirely handcrafted by the women of Dhanotu, a quaint village near the Peepal Farm. This delectable spread can be smeared within your dog's kong toy, generating sheer elation, amusement, and better health. The procurement of this product facilitates Peepal Farm's animal clinic and social enterprise, thus exhibiting a sound choice for compassionate pet owners. This product proves ideal for canines of all life stages, serving as an impeccable treatment option.

Best value for money

WIGGLES Canine Peanut Butter distinguishes itself as an unparalleled, plant-based spread that caters to dogs of all ages. This flavoursome commodity, consisting of roasted peanuts, furnishes a rich quantity of protein and vital fats that facilitate the maintenance of your pet's dermis and pelt while simultaneously boosting their vitality. The honey infusion exhibits antioxidant and anti-inflammatory traits, whilst olive oil provides a bountiful source of Omega 3, 6, and 7 indispensable fatty acids. The incorporation of Prebiotics (FOS) actively promotes and advocates a flourishing digestive tract, whilst the addition of rosemary engenders natural preservation and safeguards against the onset of free radicals. Packed in a 200-gram container and sealed in a practical sachet, this product surpasses as the optimal value for money and serves as the optimal choice for medium-sized breeds.

How to find the perfect Peanut Butter for your Dog?

To ensure that your beloved canine is getting the best peanut butter treat possible, it is crucial to scrutinise the list of ingredients thoroughly. Opt for natural peanut butter with no added salt or sugar, as these can harm dogs. Also, be vigilant that peanut butter does not contain Xylitol, a sweetener that could be toxic to canines. Choose brands that use premium-quality ingredients and have established a reputation for producing safe and healthy pet products. Lastly, take into account your dog's dietary requirements and size when determining the appropriate amount of peanut butter to offer. However, in case of any problems or concerns, you should seek advice from your veterinarian.

Product Price
Peepal Farm Peanut Butter Dry Dog Food For All Life Stages Pack of 2 (250g Each) ₹ 295
PetSutra Fresh for Paws Peanut Butter for Dogs, 250 g (Pack of 1 - 250gms) ₹ 428
WIGGLES Dog Peanut Butter For All Life Stages, 200g - Dog Treats Healthy Peanut Butter - Honey, Olive Oil, Ashwagandha, Flaxseed, Rosemary Extract ₹ 299
Pawfect- Peanut Butter for Dogs | 100% Natural Dog Treat Peanut Butter with Strawbery & Pumpkin Seeds for All Ages Dog - Pack - 100 gm ₹ 179
FRESH FOR PAWS Peanut Butter 100 Gram for Dogs ₹ 225

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Pet Food And Supplements
TOPICS
Pet Food And Supplements
RELATED STORIES
Guide to find the best hay for your bunny: Top 5 picks
Get your dog these top 10 must-have pet products
Top 10 dog multivitamin brands: Health should be foremost for pet parent
Top 5 fun dog products to keep your pet mentally stimulated
Top 5 liver tonics for dogs with high-quality ingredients

peanut butter

Can dogs eat peanut butter?

Can all dogs eat peanut butter?

pet care and supplies FOR LESS