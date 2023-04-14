Story Saved
Best hair removal products for dogs: Top 10 picks

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 14, 2023 13:18 IST
Summary:

Are you exhausted cleaning all hair that keeps falling from pet’s body? Relax, here are best dog hair remover products!

These hair removal products for dogs help you get your work done quickly and with less energy.

Dogs and cats naturally lose their fur, but this does not mean you should just let hair from your pets accumulate all over your house. Pet hair can get into your child's lungs and cause them to sneeze uncontrollably, as well as anyone else with a delicate nose. You will be glad to know that cleaning your home surfaces of hair, fur, and dander does not have to be expensive. You can get rid of them easily with the amazing hair removers available in the market.

Now that we know what we want, here’s a list of dog hair remover products from Amazon available at a reasonable price!

Product list

  1. Flynovate Self Cleaning Dog Comb & Cat Comb - Pet Hair Remover Grooming Comb with Switch

This dog hair remover brush has teeth made of stainless steel with point protection tiny caps or coated tips. It has a 140-degree type design and is anti-static. This product is suitable for all breeds and all hair types. Besides removing the hair it also can be used as a massager thus it improves the blood circulation of your dogs. It is very light in weight and you can carry it with you anywhere you want. It is very simple to use, you just have to push the button and move it around your pet to remove the hair.

Specifications:

  • Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Brand: FLYNOVATE
  • Hair Type: All
  • Colour: Pumpkin

Pros

Cons

This product is durable.

It is a bit expensive.

It is made of non-toxic material.

 

cellpic 49% off
Flynovate Self Cleaning Dog Comb & Cat Comb - Pet Hair Remover Grooming Comb with Switch & PAIN - FREE Slickers | Deshedding Dog Brush & Cat Brush To Gently Massage The Pets with FREE Bath Brush
4.2 (209)
4.2 (209)
49% off
664 1,298
Buy now

2. RENESMEE Pet Hair Remover - Double-Sided Standard-Size, Travel Pet Hair Removal Brush

This dog hair remover is designed to offer you a simple & practical method to get rid of your dog’s unwanted fur. This product is quite durable and cost-effective. You do not need batteries or chargers to reuse it. You simply need to dust it out and remove the hair manually. You can dip the brush after using it into a self-cleaning base and then you are good to go for re-using it. You will be glad to know that this product is very safe to use.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Renesmee
  • Colour: Blue
  • Item Dimensions: 30 x 6.8 x 5 Centimeters
  • Handle Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Pros

Cons

It helps in quick cleaning.

The build quality is not good enough.

The handle provides a good grip.

 

cellpic 40% off
RENESMEE Pet Cat Hair Remover - Double-Sided Standard-Size, Travel Pet Hair Removal Brush, Self-Cleaning Base - Remove Cat and Dog Fur, Lint, Fluff from Carpet, Car Seat, Couch, Clothing, Bedding, Fabric
4 (351)
4 (351)
40% off
299 499
Buy now

3. PATSTROW Pet Hair Remover Silicon 5 Finger Design Gentle Brush Gloves Perfect for Dogs

This dog hair remover is a hand-shaped brush which you can wear on your hands and run through the fur to remove them. The falling or loose hair adheres to the glove, which makes it simple to remove and discard hair. The hair easily detaches from the brush. Turn it upside down and gently pull the hair out. It imitates your hand's warmth to give your dog a gentle, soothing massage. It is a wide-toothed brush and thus does not pull on your dog’s hair too much.

Specifications:

  • Material: Silicone, Rubber
  • Brand: PATSTROW
  • Hair Type: All
  • Colour: Blue

Pros

Cons

It is a waterproof product.

 

It is free from skin irritants.

 

cellpic 80% off
PATSTROW Pet Hair Remover Silicon 5 Finger Design Gentle Brush Gloves Perfect for Dog and Cat with Long and Short curly haired Fur-|Dogs and Cats Hair Remover Brush Gloves-(Blue )
4.8 (8)
4.8 (8)
80% off
195 999
Buy now

4. Neville Pet Hair Remover - Best dog accessories for puppies - dog hair remover

This dog hair remover is reusable and is designed to self-clean with a large capacity dustbin at the back. With a push of a button, this product rolls over the unwanted hair and collects it in the in-built dustbin. You just have to open the lid and discard the collected hair and then reuse it again. It requires no power source, no sticky tapes and batteries. You have to manually use it in a particular area to clean or clear the hair.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Neville
  • Material: Nylon, ABS Plastic
  • Colour: White
  • Handle Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Pros

Cons

It has a self-cleaning ability. 

The plastic quality is not good enough.

It is made of nylon and ABS plastic for durability.

 

cellpic 64% off
Neville Pet Hair Remover - Best dog accessories for puppy - dog hair remover - Lint Remover Roller for dog Fur - Dog & Cat Hair Remover - Remove Dog, Cat Hair from Furniture, Carpets, Bedding Clothing
3.9 (348)
3.9 (348)
64% off
398 1,099
Buy now

5. EPISKEY Pet Hair Remover Brush - Sided Lint Brush with Self-Cleaning Base Lint Brush

This dog hair remover is a big, double-sided lint brush that removes hair twice as quickly as a single-sided lint brush. The packet consists of two hair removers. All of the characteristics of the standard-sized hair remover are present in compact form. With this product by your side, no need to spend money on one-time-use sticky paper rolls. It is very light in weight and you can carry it anywhere thanks to its portable size. It also comes with a self-cleaning base that saves your time and energy while cleaning the hair remover.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Episkey
  • Colour: Multicolour
  • Item Dimensions: 8 x 15 x 13 Centimeters

Pros

Cons

It has a well-defined instruction manual.

It is not durable.

It offers 3 products at a reasonable price.

 

cellpic 67% off
EPISKEY Pet Hair Remover Brush - Sided Lint Brush with Self - Cleaning Base Lint Brush - Fur & Lint Removal for Clothes Furniture Car Seat Couch Remover Magic Clean Clothing,Furniture (Multicoloured)
4 (1,551)
4 (1,551)
67% off
331 999
Buy now

6. QERINKLE Reusable Dog Hair Remover Roller

This dog hair remover roller can thoroughly clean your clothing and furnishings through repeated back-and-forth rolling. Merely roll back and forth on the specific surface or region where you need to eliminate the hair. Clean out the attached dustbin and discard the dog's hair inside. Kindly note that the product must not be dipped in the water. To clean it, you can use soaked towels or other methods to clean the brush part.

Specifications:

  • Brand: QERINKLE
  • Material: Plastic
  • Item Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 10 Centimeters
  • Handle Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Pros

Cons

There is a slot in the handle for suspending it.

It requires more manual labour.

It electrostatically adsorps the hair.

 

cellpic 55% off
QERINKLE Reusable Dog Hair Remover Roller Dog Cat and Other Pets Hairs Cleaning Lint Fur Brush Rollers Easy Hair Removal Furniture, Clothes, Sofa, Carpet, Couch, Bedding (COLORED MAY VERY)
3.6 (401)
3.6 (401)
55% off
449 999
Buy now

7. LINTPLUS Remover Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover

This dog hair remover is a lightweight product and its blades are made of solid copper. The pure copper head and premium stainless steel ensure its durability. Thanks to this low-maintenance product, batteries, adhesive rollers and suction bags are not needed. The handle has an ideal shape which makes it easier to hold and use. You will be glad to know that this product can be reused multiple times. It is very simple to use and you can directly use it on the surface of your choice.

Specifications:

  • Brand: LINTPLUS
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Colour: Sky-blue
  • Handle Material: Plastic, Wooden

Pros

Cons

It is very handy.

A little pressure needs to be applied.

The handle has a good grip.

 

cellpic 68% off
LINTPLUS Remover Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover Multi Fabric Edge and Carpet Rake,Dog Hair Remover and Cat Hair Remover for Rugs,Couch&Pet Towers(Sky-Blue)
4.2 (1,606)
4.2 (1,606)
68% off
189 599
Buy now

8. LuxPal Pet Grooming Glove Deshedding Gentle Dog Hair Remover Brush Comb

This dog hair remover has rubber teeth on it which helps in sorting out stray or loose hair and thus prevents the hairy mess. Compared to standard pet brushes and cleaning equipment, these dog hair remover is more gentle. It's a relaxing experience for both you and your dog because of how wonderful the massaging brushes feel on their sensitive skin. This not only makes your room and home look mess-free but also helps your dog look best.

Specifications:

  • Brand: LuxPal
  • Item Weight: 128 g
  • Item Dimensions: 17.8 x 12.7 x 1.3 Centimeters

Pros

Cons

It is very comfortable to use and wear.

The size of the gloves is big.

It is easy to clean by just rubbing them together.

 

cellpic 65% off
LuxPal Pet Grooming Glove Deshedding Gentle Dog Hair Remover Brush Comb and Cat Brush Mitt for Shedding - Massager Glove – Horse Brushes - Removes Tangles and Dirt for Long & Short Fur Coats - 1 Pair
3.7 (156)
3.7 (156)
65% off
248 699
Buy now

9. EPISKEY® Portable Lint Remover | Pet Fur Remover

This dog hair remover has a wonderful design and is available in pretty colours. It has two sides; wherein one side is for shaving and the other side is smooth. It is easy to use and self-cleaning. Simply soak the fur-covered brush in the base; when you remove it, it will be furless once more. It is possible to remove and replace the lint or hair remover cutter head to clean it. It is really cost-effective and very easy to maintain.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Episkey
  • Colour: Multicolour
  • Handle Material: Plastic
  • Item Weight: 360 g

Pros

Cons

It is very handy to use.

The product is not that good.

This product is quite useful.

 

cellpic 63% off
EPISKEY® Portable Lint Remover | Pet Fur Remover | Clothes Fuzz Remover | Pet Hairball Quick Epilator Shaver for Removing Dust Perfect for Clothing, Furniture, Couch,Carpet (Lint Brush)
3.7 (127)
3.7 (127)
63% off
185 499
Buy now

10. BESTAQUA Mini Pet Hair Remover for Dog Hair Remover

This dog hair remover has a unique shape and design; it comes with three cleaning modes with respect to the density of fur. A soft silicone design with multi-density serrations can quickly eliminate fur and hair from clothing. The same silicone used to make vehicle rims is used to make the blades of this product. It has a thicker, more wear-resistant solid rubber coating that enables you to reuse it and sanitise it with water and mild detergent.

Specifications:

  • Brand: BESTAQUA
  • Colour: Multi-coloured
  • Item Dimensions: 12 x 8 x 15 Centimeters
  • Item Weight: 410 g

Pros

Cons

It offers 3 cleaning modes.

 

It has a unique design and shape.

 

cellpic 63% off
BESTAQUA Mini Pet Hair Remover for Dog Hair Remover Cat Hair Remover Brush for Auto Detailing, Car Home and Fabric Cleaning Reusable (Multi Color)
63% off
299 799
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Products

 Feature 1

Feature 2Feature 3
Flynovate Self Cleaning Dog Comb & Cat Comb - Pet Hair Remover Grooming Comb with SwitchIt is long-lastingIt is suitable for all hair typesIt is very comfortable to use
RENESMEE Pet Hair Remover - Double-Sided Standard-Size, Travel Pet Hair Removal BrushThe handle is quite sturdyIt easily removes hairIt is easy to clean the product
PATSTROW Pet Hair Remover Silicon 5 Finger Design Gentle Brush Gloves Perfect for Dogs

It is mess-free.

It is very simply to use and cleanIt is water-resistant
Neville Pet Hair Remover - Best dog accessories for puppies - dog hair removerIt is very durableIt is handy while traveling.It is easy to clean
EPISKEY Pet Hair Remover Brush - Sided Lint Brush with Self-Cleaning Base Lint BrushIt removes hair easilyIt is portableIt is cost-effective
QERINKLE Reusable Dog Hair Remover RollerIt is easy to use.It is light in weightIt adorps the hair well
LINTPLUS Remover Cleaner Pro Pet Hair RemoverIt is very durable.The quality of the product is goodIt gets the work done quickly.
LuxPal Pet Grooming Glove Deshedding Gentle Dog Hair Remover Brush CombIt is suitable for even sensitive skinIt makes your dog comfortableIt offers less hassle
EPISKEY® Portable Lint Remover | Pet Fur Remover It is lightweightThe design is quite unique.It has a compact size
BESTAQUA Mini Pet Hair Remover for Dog Hair RemoverIt is long-lastingIt has various types of serrationsIt does not scratch the fabric

Best overall product

Flynovate Self Cleaning Dog Comb & Cat Comb - Pet Hair Remover Grooming Comb with Switch - This dog hair remover brush has a unique pumpkin design with coated teeth. The hair removal process is pain-free thanks to its coated ends. It also can be used as a massage-giving tool that improves the blood circulation of your dog. This product is easy to use as well as easy to clean and disinfect.

Best value for money

LINTPLUS Remover Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover - It is a compact-sized dog hair remover with a pretty construction. The blades are made of high-quality copper which ensures durability of the blades. The handle is well-designed and gives a good grip while using it. The small size makes it easy to carry around and it gives effective results at a cheap price.

How to find the perfect dog hair remover?

In order to care for your pet dog, you will need to invest in a good hair remover or cleaner. While purchasing one, see to it that the materials of the products do not cause any harm to the skin or fabrics. The hair remover must have good features and require minimum manual cleaning. It should be lightweight, easy to use, portable and reasonably priced.

Product Price
Flynovate Self Cleaning Dog Comb & Cat Comb - Pet Hair Remover Grooming Comb with Switch & PAIN - FREE Slickers | Deshedding Dog Brush & Cat Brush To Gently Massage The Pets with FREE Bath Brush ₹ 664
RENESMEE Pet Cat Hair Remover - Double-Sided Standard-Size, Travel Pet Hair Removal Brush, Self-Cleaning Base - Remove Cat and Dog Fur, Lint, Fluff from Carpet, Car Seat, Couch, Clothing, Bedding, Fabric ₹ 299
PATSTROW Pet Hair Remover Silicon 5 Finger Design Gentle Brush Gloves Perfect for Dog and Cat with Long and Short curly haired Fur-|Dogs and Cats Hair Remover Brush Gloves-(Blue ) ₹ 195
Neville Pet Hair Remover - Best dog accessories for puppy - dog hair remover - Lint Remover Roller for dog Fur - Dog & Cat Hair Remover - Remove Dog, Cat Hair from Furniture, Carpets, Bedding Clothing ₹ 398
EPISKEY Pet Hair Remover Brush - Sided Lint Brush with Self - Cleaning Base Lint Brush - Fur & Lint Removal for Clothes Furniture Car Seat Couch Remover Magic Clean Clothing,Furniture (Multicoloured) ₹ 331
QERINKLE Reusable Dog Hair Remover Roller Dog Cat and Other Pets Hairs Cleaning Lint Fur Brush Rollers Easy Hair Removal Furniture, Clothes, Sofa, Carpet, Couch, Bedding (COLORED MAY VERY) ₹ 449
LINTPLUS Remover Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover Multi Fabric Edge and Carpet Rake,Dog Hair Remover and Cat Hair Remover for Rugs,Couch&Pet Towers(Sky-Blue) ₹ 189
LuxPal Pet Grooming Glove Deshedding Gentle Dog Hair Remover Brush Comb and Cat Brush Mitt for Shedding - Massager Glove – Horse Brushes - Removes Tangles and Dirt for Long & Short Fur Coats - 1 Pair ₹ 248
EPISKEY® Portable Lint Remover | Pet Fur Remover | Clothes Fuzz Remover | Pet Hairball Quick Epilator Shaver for Removing Dust Perfect for Clothing, Furniture, Couch,Carpet (Lint Brush) ₹ 185
BESTAQUA Mini Pet Hair Remover for Dog Hair Remover Cat Hair Remover Brush for Auto Detailing, Car Home and Fabric Cleaning Reusable (Multi Color) ₹ 299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

