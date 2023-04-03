Story Saved
Keeping your furry friends fresh: Top 10 dog perfumes

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 03, 2023 14:38 IST
Summary:

Even your pets need to smell good and you can do so by investing in perfumes. Find 10 of the best and safest perfumes for dogs.

Perfumes for dogs are no longer luxury items, but a necessity.

Dogs are more than just pets; they are part of the family. And just like any other family member, we want our furry friends to always smell fresh and clean. That's where perfume for dogs comes in handy! Not only do they keep your dog smelling great, but they can also mask any unpleasant odours that might arise from playing or spending time outdoors. However, it's essential to choose the right perfume for your pooch. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 best perfumes for dogs to help you find the perfect scent for your furry best friend.

Product list:

  1. Basil Woody Walk

Basil Woody Walk is a premium dog perfume specially formulated to keep your pets smelling fresh and clean all day. This long-lasting perfume is made with natural ingredients and contains no alcohol or harmful chemicals, making it safe for your pet's sensitive skin. Along with being a safe pet perfume, it also kills bacteria and contains moisturising ingredients, leaving your dog's coat fresh and silky.

Specifications:

  • Quantity: 130 ml
  • Fragrance: Woody scent
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • No alcohol or harmful chemicals
  • Long-lasting scent
ProsCons
Long-lasting scent keeps your dog smelling fresh and clean for extended periodsScent might be too strong for some dogs
Moisturising and deodorising  
Made with natural ingredients, safe for your pet's skin 
cellpic 12% off
Basil Woody Walk Mild & Fragranced Perfume for Pets, Dog Grooming Spray for Sensitive Skin, Comfort with Bacterial Protection on Body and Softer Coat (Size - 130ml)
5 (1)
5 (1)
12% off
219 250
Buy now

2. ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume
ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume is a premium pet perfume that eliminates bad odours from your furry friend's coat, leaving behind a fresh and clean scent. This dog spray perfume is made with natural ingredients and contains no harmful chemicals, making it safe for your pet's skin and coat. Free from harmful ingredients, this dog perfume is safe for pets and parents alike.

Specifications:

  • Quantity: 120 ml
  • Fragrance: Japanese Cameilla
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • No parabens or colourants
  • PH balanced formula
  • Eliminates bad odours
ProsCons
Long-lasting scent eliminates bad odours, keeping your dog smelling fresh for longerScent might not be long-lasting enough for some pet owners
Free of parabens and colourants, making it a safe pet perfume option for your dog 
Safe to use on damp or dry coats 
cellpic 50% off
ArmourMe Dog Perfume Spray Dog Perfume & Dog Spray | Natural Deodorizer Spray for Dogs | Eliminates Dog Odors for Smelly Dogs, pH Balanced, Free from Sulfates, Colorants, and Parabens. (Camellia)
5 (1)
5 (1)
50% off
299 599
Buy now

3. Emily Pets Pet perfume
Emily Pets Pet perfume is an ideal fragrance spray for your dog. It eliminates unwanted pet odours and leaves a fresh, pleasant scent that lasts long. The dog's spray perfume is made from natural ingredients, making it safe for use on your pets' coat, skin, and fur. This product is perfect for use after bath time or to refresh your dog's coat in between washes.

Specifications:

  • Size: 200 ml
  • Scent: Multiple fragrances available
  • Safe for use on dogs and cats
  • Alcohol base
ProsCons
Eliminates pet odours effectivelySome customers find the scent too mild
Multiple fragrances to choose from 
Softens and detangles coat 
cellpic 22% off
Emily Pets Pet Perfume Freshening & Shining Spray for Pets, Dog Grooming Spray & Pet Odor Eliminator (Good Morning)
5 (1)
5 (1)
22% off
232 299
Buy now

4. Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours

Captain Zack Scent'sationally Yours is a dog perfume that not only smells great but also helps control body odours and pH balance. The perfume is specially formulated with natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, making it safe for your pet's skin and coat. It is easy to apply and the fragrance lasts for hours, leaving your pet smelling fresh and clean.

Specifications:

  • Size: 100 ml
  • Scent: Jasmine / Green Apple & Green Tea
  • pH Neutral
  • Free from harsh chemicals
ProsCons
Alcohol-free and pH neutral formulationSome customers find the scent too strong
2 natural fragrances to choose from 
Strengthens coat  
cellpic 10% off
Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours | Dog & Cat Cologne | For All Breeds | Jasmine | 100ml | Alcohol Free | Smell Remover & Keeps Pet Fresh | Daily Use | Natural Pet Perfume Spray
4.1 (1,184)
4.1 (1,184)
10% off
405 450
Buy now

5. Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant

Keep your pet smelling fresh with Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant. This spray-on perfume for dogs is specially formulated for puppies, making it safe and gentle for your pet's delicate skin. It eliminates bad odours and provides a refreshing scent that lasts for hours. It’s the best perfume for dogs after bath time, in between baths, or after your pet's outdoor playtime.

Specifications:

  • Size: 237 ml
  • Suitable for puppies
  • Scent: Cornflower & Aloe
  • Safe and gentle for pets' delicate skin
  • Long-lasting fragrance
ProsCons
100% natural formulationSome customers find the spray bottle to be difficult to use
Alcohol free and pH balanced 
Specially formulated for puppies 
cellpic 1% off
Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodrant, 237 ml
4.2 (4,078)
4.2 (4,078)
1% off
545 550
Buy now

6. VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne

VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne is a refreshing pet fragrance that helps to keep your furry friend smelling clean and fresh between baths. This dog's spray perfume has a pleasant scent specially formulated to be gentle on your pet's skin and coat. It is ideal for use after a bath, a walk, or anytime you want to freshen up your pet's scent. It also helps mask the smell of urine, making it great for toilet training.

Specifications:

  • Brand: VetSafe
  • Quantity: 200ml
  • Fragrance: Baby Love
  • Suitable for: Dogs and cats
ProsCons
Vegan friendly, non-toxic formulaMay not last long enough for some pet owners
Safe for sensitive skin 
cellpic 47% off
VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne| Pet perfumes 200ml | Dog & Cat Deodorant Pet Perfume Spray a Fresh Natural Dog Deodorizing Spray for Dogs Coat Pet Area Freshener Odour and Urine Smell Remover Deodorizer Cologne Odour and Urine Smell Remover
4.4 (126)
4.4 (126)
47% off
199 375
Buy now

7. Pet Mankind Fondapet Dog perfume

Looking for a way to keep your dog smelling fresh? This perfume is designed specifically for dogs and helps to eliminate any unpleasant odours your pet may have picked up. With a refreshing ocean scent, this perfume will leave your dog smelling clean and fresh all day. It is also pH balanced to ensure it is gentle on your pet's skin. Use it between baths or after grooming for a lasting scent that both you and your pet will enjoy.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Pet Mankind
  • Quantity: 150 ml
  • Fragrance: The Oceans Vanity
  • pH balanced for dogs' skin
ProsCons
Pleasant long-lasting scentFragrance may be too strong for some dogs
Affordable and easy to use 
PH balanced alcohol-free formulation 
cellpic 23% off
Pet Mankind Fondapet The Oceans Vanity Deodorizing Body Dog Spray 150 ml
4 (44)
4 (44)
23% off
192 250
Buy now

8. Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume

Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume is a natural and organic anti-odour spray designed for dogs. This perfume spray is made from organic and natural ingredients that help to eliminate the unpleasant smell of pets. It is a safe and gentle formula that leaves a long-lasting fragrance on the pet's fur. This perfume spray is pH balanced and doesn't cause any skin irritation or dryness.

Specifications:

  • Size: 200ml
  • Suitable for dogs with excessive sebum
  • pH balanced formula
  • Made with natural and organic ingredients
  • Safe and gentle for dogs
  • Long-lasting fragrance
ProsCons
Made with natural and organic ingredientsFragrance not specified
Safe and gentle for dogs 
Long-lasting fragrance 
cellpic 29% off
Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume Spray Long Lasting Cat Pet, 200ml - Puppy Freshening Deodorizer Spray for Smelly Dogs - Skin Moisturizer Smell Good Bath
4.2 (50)
4.2 (50)
29% off
389 550
Buy now

9. ODO-RITE Pet perfume

ODO-RITE Pet perfume is a natural and safe way to keep your pet smelling fresh all day long. This bio-technological product eliminates pet odours in seconds, leaving your furry friend with a long-lasting fragrance. The formula is safe to use on pets of all ages and sizes and is suitable for both cats and dogs.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 100 ml
  • Safe for pets of all ages
  • Suitable for dogs and cats
  • Eliminates pet odours in seconds
ProsCons
Natural and safe formulaSome users reported leaks in packaging
Eliminates pet odours in seconds 
cellpic 38% off
ODO-RITE PET Perfume 100ML / pet Safe/for Dogs & Cats/Skin Safe/Bio-Technological/Natural & Safe/Starts Working in 30 Seconds.
4 (1)
4 (1)
38% off
249 399
Buy now

10. PET360 ODOCLEAN

PET360 ODOCLEAN is a natural and effective solution to remove pet odours from your home and pet's belongings. Made with a powerful and safe formula, ODOCLEAN instantly neutralises the most stubborn pet odours and keeps your home smelling fresh and clean. This non-toxic solution is safe to use around children and pets, ensuring that your family remains healthy and protected. Its long-lasting effects make it a perfect choice for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean.

Specifications

Quantity: 200 ml

Type: Natural Odour Remover

Scent: Lavender

Safe for children and pets

Long-lasting effects

ProsCons
Effective in removing stubborn pet odoursMay require repeated use for very strong odours
Non-toxic and safe for use around children and pets 
Pleasant lavender fragrance 
cellpic 49% off
PET360 ODOCLEAN, Natural Pet Odour & Stain Remover Spray, Plant Based, Pet & Baby Safe Formula for Dogs & Cats 200 ml
4.8 (6)
4.8 (6)
49% off
249 490
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature  1Feature 2Feature 3
Basil Woody Walk130 mlAlcohol free, natural ingredientsWoody
ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume120 mlpH balanced, no parabens or colourantsJapanese Cameilla
Emily Pets Pet perfume200 mlAlcohol baseMultiple fragrances available
Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours100 mlpH neutral formula free from harsh chemicalsJasmine / Green Apple & Green Tea
Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant237 mlAlcohol and paraben free and pH balanced Cornflower & Aloe
VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne200 mlVegan friendly, non-toxic, paraben free, pH balancedBaby Love
Pet Mankind Fondapet Dog perfume150 mlAlcohol baseThe Oceans Vanity
Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume200 mlOrganic, pH balanced, alcohol and paraben free, infused with prebioticsNot specified
ODO-RITE Pet perfume100 mlBioactive, water basedNot specified
PET360 ODOCLEAN200 mlPlant based, bioactive, probioticLavender

Best value for money
The Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume for dogs is the best value for money product on this list. It is organic, anti-odour, and comes in a 200ml spray bottle at a very reasonable price. This product is suitable for dogs and puppies and can be used for all breeds. The product is pH balanced, free of harmful chemicals, and long-lasting.

Best overall product
The Captain Zack Scent'sationally Yours is the best dog perfume on this list. This perfume is pH neutral and long-lasting. Natural ingredients such as Lavender Essential Oil, Lemongrass Essential Oil, and Tea Tree Essential Oil help repel ticks and fleas. It also has a pleasant fragrance that keeps your dog smelling fresh all day.

How to find the perfect dog perfume?
When choosing a perfume for dogs, it is essential to look for a product that has natural ingredients and is pH balanced. The product should be free of harmful chemicals, parabens, sulphates, and alcohol. A long-lasting fragrance is also an important factor to consider. It is advisable to pick a perfume that suits your dog's breed and coat type. If your dog has a sensitive nose, choose a mild fragrance that is not too overpowering. Additionally, check if the perfume also works as a deodoriser to eliminate unpleasant odours. Finally, it is recommended to go for a product that is easy to apply and comes in a spray bottle, providing a more even application.

Product Price
Basil Woody Walk Mild & Fragranced Perfume for Pets, Dog Grooming Spray for Sensitive Skin, Comfort with Bacterial Protection on Body and Softer Coat (Size - 130ml) ₹ 219
ArmourMe Dog Perfume Spray Dog Perfume & Dog Spray | Natural Deodorizer Spray for Dogs | Eliminates Dog Odors for Smelly Dogs, pH Balanced, Free from Sulfates, Colorants, and Parabens. (Camellia) ₹ 299
Emily Pets Pet Perfume Freshening & Shining Spray for Pets, Dog Grooming Spray & Pet Odor Eliminator (Good Morning) ₹ 232
Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours | Dog & Cat Cologne | For All Breeds | Jasmine | 100ml | Alcohol Free | Smell Remover & Keeps Pet Fresh | Daily Use | Natural Pet Perfume Spray ₹ 405
Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodrant, 237 ml ₹ 545
VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne| Pet perfumes 200ml | Dog & Cat Deodorant Pet Perfume Spray a Fresh Natural Dog Deodorizing Spray for Dogs Coat Pet Area Freshener Odour and Urine Smell Remover Deodorizer Cologne Odour and Urine Smell Remover ₹ 199
Pet Mankind Fondapet The Oceans Vanity Deodorizing Body Dog Spray 150 ml ₹ 192
Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume Spray Long Lasting Cat Pet, 200ml - Puppy Freshening Deodorizer Spray for Smelly Dogs - Skin Moisturizer Smell Good Bath ₹ 389
ODO-RITE PET Perfume 100ML / pet Safe/for Dogs & Cats/Skin Safe/Bio-Technological/Natural & Safe/Starts Working in 30 Seconds. ₹ 249
PET360 ODOCLEAN, Natural Pet Odour & Stain Remover Spray, Plant Based, Pet & Baby Safe Formula for Dogs & Cats 200 ml ₹ 249

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

