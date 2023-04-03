Keeping your furry friends fresh: Top 10 dog perfumes

Perfumes for dogs are no longer luxury items, but a necessity.

Dogs are more than just pets; they are part of the family. And just like any other family member, we want our furry friends to always smell fresh and clean. That's where perfume for dogs comes in handy! Not only do they keep your dog smelling great, but they can also mask any unpleasant odours that might arise from playing or spending time outdoors. However, it's essential to choose the right perfume for your pooch. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 best perfumes for dogs to help you find the perfect scent for your furry best friend. Product list: Basil Woody Walk Basil Woody Walk is a premium dog perfume specially formulated to keep your pets smelling fresh and clean all day. This long-lasting perfume is made with natural ingredients and contains no alcohol or harmful chemicals, making it safe for your pet's sensitive skin. Along with being a safe pet perfume, it also kills bacteria and contains moisturising ingredients, leaving your dog's coat fresh and silky.



Specifications: Quantity: 130 ml

Fragrance: Woody scent

Made with natural ingredients

No alcohol or harmful chemicals

Long-lasting scent

Pros Cons Long-lasting scent keeps your dog smelling fresh and clean for extended periods Scent might be too strong for some dogs Moisturising and deodorising Made with natural ingredients, safe for your pet's skin

2. ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume

ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume is a premium pet perfume that eliminates bad odours from your furry friend's coat, leaving behind a fresh and clean scent. This dog spray perfume is made with natural ingredients and contains no harmful chemicals, making it safe for your pet's skin and coat. Free from harmful ingredients, this dog perfume is safe for pets and parents alike.



Specifications: Quantity: 120 ml

Fragrance: Japanese Cameilla

Made with natural ingredients

No parabens or colourants

PH balanced formula

Eliminates bad odours

Pros Cons Long-lasting scent eliminates bad odours, keeping your dog smelling fresh for longer Scent might not be long-lasting enough for some pet owners Free of parabens and colourants, making it a safe pet perfume option for your dog Safe to use on damp or dry coats

3. Emily Pets Pet perfume

Emily Pets Pet perfume is an ideal fragrance spray for your dog. It eliminates unwanted pet odours and leaves a fresh, pleasant scent that lasts long. The dog's spray perfume is made from natural ingredients, making it safe for use on your pets' coat, skin, and fur. This product is perfect for use after bath time or to refresh your dog's coat in between washes.



Specifications: Size: 200 ml

Scent: Multiple fragrances available

Safe for use on dogs and cats

Alcohol base

Pros Cons Eliminates pet odours effectively Some customers find the scent too mild Multiple fragrances to choose from Softens and detangles coat

4. Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours



Captain Zack Scent'sationally Yours is a dog perfume that not only smells great but also helps control body odours and pH balance. The perfume is specially formulated with natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, making it safe for your pet's skin and coat. It is easy to apply and the fragrance lasts for hours, leaving your pet smelling fresh and clean.



Specifications: Size: 100 ml

Scent: Jasmine / Green Apple & Green Tea

pH Neutral

Free from harsh chemicals

Pros Cons Alcohol-free and pH neutral formulation Some customers find the scent too strong 2 natural fragrances to choose from Strengthens coat

5. Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant

Keep your pet smelling fresh with Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant. This spray-on perfume for dogs is specially formulated for puppies, making it safe and gentle for your pet's delicate skin. It eliminates bad odours and provides a refreshing scent that lasts for hours. It’s the best perfume for dogs after bath time, in between baths, or after your pet's outdoor playtime.



Specifications: Size: 237 ml

Suitable for puppies

Scent: Cornflower & Aloe

Safe and gentle for pets' delicate skin

Long-lasting fragrance

Pros Cons 100% natural formulation Some customers find the spray bottle to be difficult to use Alcohol free and pH balanced Specially formulated for puppies

6. VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne



VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne is a refreshing pet fragrance that helps to keep your furry friend smelling clean and fresh between baths. This dog's spray perfume has a pleasant scent specially formulated to be gentle on your pet's skin and coat. It is ideal for use after a bath, a walk, or anytime you want to freshen up your pet's scent. It also helps mask the smell of urine, making it great for toilet training.



Specifications: Brand: VetSafe

Quantity: 200ml

Fragrance: Baby Love

Suitable for: Dogs and cats

Pros Cons Vegan friendly, non-toxic formula May not last long enough for some pet owners Safe for sensitive skin

7. Pet Mankind Fondapet Dog perfume



Looking for a way to keep your dog smelling fresh? This perfume is designed specifically for dogs and helps to eliminate any unpleasant odours your pet may have picked up. With a refreshing ocean scent, this perfume will leave your dog smelling clean and fresh all day. It is also pH balanced to ensure it is gentle on your pet's skin. Use it between baths or after grooming for a lasting scent that both you and your pet will enjoy.



Specifications: Brand: Pet Mankind

Quantity: 150 ml

Fragrance: The Oceans Vanity

pH balanced for dogs' skin

Pros Cons Pleasant long-lasting scent Fragrance may be too strong for some dogs Affordable and easy to use PH balanced alcohol-free formulation

8. Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume



Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume is a natural and organic anti-odour spray designed for dogs. This perfume spray is made from organic and natural ingredients that help to eliminate the unpleasant smell of pets. It is a safe and gentle formula that leaves a long-lasting fragrance on the pet's fur. This perfume spray is pH balanced and doesn't cause any skin irritation or dryness.



Specifications: Size: 200ml

Suitable for dogs with excessive sebum

pH balanced formula

Made with natural and organic ingredients

Safe and gentle for dogs

Long-lasting fragrance

Pros Cons Made with natural and organic ingredients Fragrance not specified Safe and gentle for dogs Long-lasting fragrance

9. ODO-RITE Pet perfume



ODO-RITE Pet perfume is a natural and safe way to keep your pet smelling fresh all day long. This bio-technological product eliminates pet odours in seconds, leaving your furry friend with a long-lasting fragrance. The formula is safe to use on pets of all ages and sizes and is suitable for both cats and dogs.



Specifications: Weight: 100 ml

Safe for pets of all ages

Suitable for dogs and cats

Eliminates pet odours in seconds

Pros Cons Natural and safe formula Some users reported leaks in packaging Eliminates pet odours in seconds

10. PET360 ODOCLEAN PET360 ODOCLEAN is a natural and effective solution to remove pet odours from your home and pet's belongings. Made with a powerful and safe formula, ODOCLEAN instantly neutralises the most stubborn pet odours and keeps your home smelling fresh and clean. This non-toxic solution is safe to use around children and pets, ensuring that your family remains healthy and protected. Its long-lasting effects make it a perfect choice for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean. Specifications Quantity: 200 ml Type: Natural Odour Remover Scent: Lavender Safe for children and pets Long-lasting effects

Pros Cons Effective in removing stubborn pet odours May require repeated use for very strong odours Non-toxic and safe for use around children and pets Pleasant lavender fragrance

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Basil Woody Walk 130 ml Alcohol free, natural ingredients Woody ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume 120 ml pH balanced, no parabens or colourants Japanese Cameilla Emily Pets Pet perfume 200 ml Alcohol base Multiple fragrances available Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours 100 ml pH neutral formula free from harsh chemicals Jasmine / Green Apple & Green Tea Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant 237 ml Alcohol and paraben free and pH balanced Cornflower & Aloe VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne 200 ml Vegan friendly, non-toxic, paraben free, pH balanced Baby Love Pet Mankind Fondapet Dog perfume 150 ml Alcohol base The Oceans Vanity Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume 200 ml Organic, pH balanced, alcohol and paraben free, infused with prebiotics Not specified ODO-RITE Pet perfume 100 ml Bioactive, water based Not specified PET360 ODOCLEAN 200 ml Plant based, bioactive, probiotic Lavender