Keeping your furry friends fresh: Top 10 dog perfumes

How much does a dog perfume cost?
The price of dog perfumes varies depending on the brand and bottle size. On average, a good quality perfume for dogs can cost around ₹150 to 500.
Dogs are more than just pets; they are part of the family. And just like any other family member, we want our furry friends to always smell fresh and clean. That's where perfume for dogs comes in handy! Not only do they keep your dog smelling great, but they can also mask any unpleasant odours that might arise from playing or spending time outdoors. However, it's essential to choose the right perfume for your pooch. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 best perfumes for dogs to help you find the perfect scent for your furry best friend.
Basil Woody Walk is a premium dog perfume specially formulated to keep your pets smelling fresh and clean all day. This long-lasting perfume is made with natural ingredients and contains no alcohol or harmful chemicals, making it safe for your pet's sensitive skin. Along with being a safe pet perfume, it also kills bacteria and contains moisturising ingredients, leaving your dog's coat fresh and silky.
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting scent keeps your dog smelling fresh and clean for extended periods
|Scent might be too strong for some dogs
|Moisturising and deodorising
|Made with natural ingredients, safe for your pet's skin
2. ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume
ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume is a premium pet perfume that eliminates bad odours from your furry friend's coat, leaving behind a fresh and clean scent. This dog spray perfume is made with natural ingredients and contains no harmful chemicals, making it safe for your pet's skin and coat. Free from harmful ingredients, this dog perfume is safe for pets and parents alike.
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting scent eliminates bad odours, keeping your dog smelling fresh for longer
|Scent might not be long-lasting enough for some pet owners
|Free of parabens and colourants, making it a safe pet perfume option for your dog
|Safe to use on damp or dry coats
3. Emily Pets Pet perfume
Emily Pets Pet perfume is an ideal fragrance spray for your dog. It eliminates unwanted pet odours and leaves a fresh, pleasant scent that lasts long. The dog's spray perfume is made from natural ingredients, making it safe for use on your pets' coat, skin, and fur. This product is perfect for use after bath time or to refresh your dog's coat in between washes.
|Pros
|Cons
|Eliminates pet odours effectively
|Some customers find the scent too mild
|Multiple fragrances to choose from
|Softens and detangles coat
4. Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours
Captain Zack Scent'sationally Yours is a dog perfume that not only smells great but also helps control body odours and pH balance. The perfume is specially formulated with natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, making it safe for your pet's skin and coat. It is easy to apply and the fragrance lasts for hours, leaving your pet smelling fresh and clean.
|Pros
|Cons
|Alcohol-free and pH neutral formulation
|Some customers find the scent too strong
|2 natural fragrances to choose from
|Strengthens coat
5. Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant
Keep your pet smelling fresh with Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant. This spray-on perfume for dogs is specially formulated for puppies, making it safe and gentle for your pet's delicate skin. It eliminates bad odours and provides a refreshing scent that lasts for hours. It’s the best perfume for dogs after bath time, in between baths, or after your pet's outdoor playtime.
|Pros
|Cons
|100% natural formulation
|Some customers find the spray bottle to be difficult to use
|Alcohol free and pH balanced
|Specially formulated for puppies
6. VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne
VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne is a refreshing pet fragrance that helps to keep your furry friend smelling clean and fresh between baths. This dog's spray perfume has a pleasant scent specially formulated to be gentle on your pet's skin and coat. It is ideal for use after a bath, a walk, or anytime you want to freshen up your pet's scent. It also helps mask the smell of urine, making it great for toilet training.
|Pros
|Cons
|Vegan friendly, non-toxic formula
|May not last long enough for some pet owners
|Safe for sensitive skin
7. Pet Mankind Fondapet Dog perfume
Looking for a way to keep your dog smelling fresh? This perfume is designed specifically for dogs and helps to eliminate any unpleasant odours your pet may have picked up. With a refreshing ocean scent, this perfume will leave your dog smelling clean and fresh all day. It is also pH balanced to ensure it is gentle on your pet's skin. Use it between baths or after grooming for a lasting scent that both you and your pet will enjoy.
|Pros
|Cons
|Pleasant long-lasting scent
|Fragrance may be too strong for some dogs
|Affordable and easy to use
|PH balanced alcohol-free formulation
8. Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume
Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume is a natural and organic anti-odour spray designed for dogs. This perfume spray is made from organic and natural ingredients that help to eliminate the unpleasant smell of pets. It is a safe and gentle formula that leaves a long-lasting fragrance on the pet's fur. This perfume spray is pH balanced and doesn't cause any skin irritation or dryness.
|Pros
|Cons
|Made with natural and organic ingredients
|Fragrance not specified
|Safe and gentle for dogs
|Long-lasting fragrance
9. ODO-RITE Pet perfume
ODO-RITE Pet perfume is a natural and safe way to keep your pet smelling fresh all day long. This bio-technological product eliminates pet odours in seconds, leaving your furry friend with a long-lasting fragrance. The formula is safe to use on pets of all ages and sizes and is suitable for both cats and dogs.
|Pros
|Cons
|Natural and safe formula
|Some users reported leaks in packaging
|Eliminates pet odours in seconds
10. PET360 ODOCLEAN
PET360 ODOCLEAN is a natural and effective solution to remove pet odours from your home and pet's belongings. Made with a powerful and safe formula, ODOCLEAN instantly neutralises the most stubborn pet odours and keeps your home smelling fresh and clean. This non-toxic solution is safe to use around children and pets, ensuring that your family remains healthy and protected. Its long-lasting effects make it a perfect choice for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean.
Specifications
Quantity: 200 ml
Type: Natural Odour Remover
Scent: Lavender
Safe for children and pets
Long-lasting effects
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective in removing stubborn pet odours
|May require repeated use for very strong odours
|Non-toxic and safe for use around children and pets
|Pleasant lavender fragrance
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Basil Woody Walk
|130 ml
|Alcohol free, natural ingredients
|Woody
|ArmourMe Dog Spray Perfume
|120 ml
|pH balanced, no parabens or colourants
|Japanese Cameilla
|Emily Pets Pet perfume
|200 ml
|Alcohol base
|Multiple fragrances available
|Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours
|100 ml
|pH neutral formula free from harsh chemicals
|Jasmine / Green Apple & Green Tea
|Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodorant
|237 ml
|Alcohol and paraben free and pH balanced
|Cornflower & Aloe
|VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne
|200 ml
|Vegan friendly, non-toxic, paraben free, pH balanced
|Baby Love
|Pet Mankind Fondapet Dog perfume
|150 ml
|Alcohol base
|The Oceans Vanity
|Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume
|200 ml
|Organic, pH balanced, alcohol and paraben free, infused with prebiotics
|Not specified
|ODO-RITE Pet perfume
|100 ml
|Bioactive, water based
|Not specified
|PET360 ODOCLEAN
|200 ml
|Plant based, bioactive, probiotic
|Lavender
Best value for money
The Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume for dogs is the best value for money product on this list. It is organic, anti-odour, and comes in a 200ml spray bottle at a very reasonable price. This product is suitable for dogs and puppies and can be used for all breeds. The product is pH balanced, free of harmful chemicals, and long-lasting.
Best overall product
The Captain Zack Scent'sationally Yours is the best dog perfume on this list. This perfume is pH neutral and long-lasting. Natural ingredients such as Lavender Essential Oil, Lemongrass Essential Oil, and Tea Tree Essential Oil help repel ticks and fleas. It also has a pleasant fragrance that keeps your dog smelling fresh all day.
How to find the perfect dog perfume?
When choosing a perfume for dogs, it is essential to look for a product that has natural ingredients and is pH balanced. The product should be free of harmful chemicals, parabens, sulphates, and alcohol. A long-lasting fragrance is also an important factor to consider. It is advisable to pick a perfume that suits your dog's breed and coat type. If your dog has a sensitive nose, choose a mild fragrance that is not too overpowering. Additionally, check if the perfume also works as a deodoriser to eliminate unpleasant odours. Finally, it is recommended to go for a product that is easy to apply and comes in a spray bottle, providing a more even application.
|Product
|Price
|Basil Woody Walk Mild & Fragranced Perfume for Pets, Dog Grooming Spray for Sensitive Skin, Comfort with Bacterial Protection on Body and Softer Coat (Size - 130ml)
|₹ 219
|ArmourMe Dog Perfume Spray Dog Perfume & Dog Spray | Natural Deodorizer Spray for Dogs | Eliminates Dog Odors for Smelly Dogs, pH Balanced, Free from Sulfates, Colorants, and Parabens. (Camellia)
|₹ 299
|Emily Pets Pet Perfume Freshening & Shining Spray for Pets, Dog Grooming Spray & Pet Odor Eliminator (Good Morning)
|₹ 232
|Captain Zack Scent’sationally Yours | Dog & Cat Cologne | For All Breeds | Jasmine | 100ml | Alcohol Free | Smell Remover & Keeps Pet Fresh | Daily Use | Natural Pet Perfume Spray
|₹ 405
|Wahl Doggie Puppy Deodrant, 237 ml
|₹ 545
|VetSafe Dog and Cat Cologne| Pet perfumes 200ml | Dog & Cat Deodorant Pet Perfume Spray a Fresh Natural Dog Deodorizing Spray for Dogs Coat Pet Area Freshener Odour and Urine Smell Remover Deodorizer Cologne Odour and Urine Smell Remover
|₹ 199
|Pet Mankind Fondapet The Oceans Vanity Deodorizing Body Dog Spray 150 ml
|₹ 192
|Wiggles Odopro Dog Deodorant Perfume Spray Long Lasting Cat Pet, 200ml - Puppy Freshening Deodorizer Spray for Smelly Dogs - Skin Moisturizer Smell Good Bath
|₹ 389
|ODO-RITE PET Perfume 100ML / pet Safe/for Dogs & Cats/Skin Safe/Bio-Technological/Natural & Safe/Starts Working in 30 Seconds.
|₹ 249
|PET360 ODOCLEAN, Natural Pet Odour & Stain Remover Spray, Plant Based, Pet & Baby Safe Formula for Dogs & Cats 200 ml
|₹ 249
Dog perfumes are specially designed to eliminate unpleasant odours from your pet's coat and leave behind a pleasant scent. They are easy to apply, long-lasting, and safe for use on dogs of all breeds and sizes.
Yes, it is important to choose a dog perfume that is pH-balanced and made from natural ingredients. This will ensure that it is gentle on your pet's skin and does not cause any irritation.
Dog perfumes are highly effective in masking bad odours and leaving your pet smelling fresh and clean. However, it is important to note that they should not be used as a substitute for regular bathing and grooming.
It's important to understand your dog's skin type and any underlying skin conditions before selecting a dog perfume. Evaluate your dog's skin by examining it for any redness, irritation, or dryness. You can also observe your dog's behaviour and preferences towards grooming products. If your dog has sensitive skin or allergies, opt for a hypoallergenic perfume made with natural ingredients. It's always best to consult with a veterinarian before using any new product on your pet's skin.