Planning your first high altitude trek? 10 essentials an experienced trekker always carries

Anyone heading to the mountains for the first time usually meets their first reality check at the backpack. At the trailhead, there is always someone carrying half their house in the name of “just in case”. Right beside them stands another trekker, realising, a little too late, that a basic base layer would have helped a lot. A trekker pauses along a rugged high altitude trail, backpack packed with essential gear needed for safety, comfort, and changing mountain conditions. (Shreekant Dhumale) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



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Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



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Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



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Shreekant Dhumale has seen this scene play out countless times. The Indian expedition leader and founder of Sagarmatha Explorers spent 22 years in the corporate world before turning his focus to high-altitude expeditions. Since then, he has guided trekkers across iconic routes including Everest Base Camp, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Mount Elbrus, with a strong focus on training, fitness, and safety.

His advice is refreshingly simple. “The mountains are great teachers,” says Shreekant. “Carry too much, and they slow you down. Carry too little, and they remind you quickly.”

In his experience, high altitude trekking is not about packing more gear. It is about packing the right gear. These are the ten essentials he always carries before stepping onto a mountain trail.

What you need to pack for your first trek 1. A backpack that becomes part of you (40 to 60L) Your backpack quickly turns into your closest trail companion, so fit matters far more than people realise. Shreekant says he always reminds trekkers to focus on the waist belt first. When the load sits on your hips, your shoulders get a break, and the long climbs feel far kinder. And never forget a rain cover. A soaked sleeping bag at high altitude can make for a very long night.

A trekking backpack in the 40 to 60 litre range works well for most trips. Myntra lists several practical options with rain covers, multiple compartments, and adjustable support for long trail days.