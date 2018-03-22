Sadhguru, who is ranked amongst the 50 most influential people in India, is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. He was in 2017 conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards, for exceptional and distinguished service.

Probing and passionate, insightful, logical and unfailingly witty, Sadhguru’s talks have earned him the reputation of a speaker and opinion-maker of renown. With his astute and incisive grasp of current issues and world affairs, as well as his unerringly scientific approach to the question of human well-being, he has been a primary speaker at the United Nations World Headquarters, a regular at the World Economic Forum, and a special invitee at the Australian Leadership Retreat, Indian Economic Summit and TED to name a few. He has also been invited to speak at leading educational institutions, including Oxford, Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Wharton and MIT among others.

Sadhguru started one of the world’s biggest environmental campaigns, Rally for Rivers in 2017 in which he drove across 16 Indian states in a month’s time. The campaign saw an unprecedented coming together of political leaders, farmers, industrialists, businessmen, students, professionals, media, culminating in the handing over of the draft policy recommendation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative enlarged into a large-scale people’s movement with the participation, in various modes, of over 162 million people, across all walks of life.

With a celebratory engagement with life on all levels, Sadhguru’s areas of active involvement encompass fields as diverse as architecture and visual design, poetry and painting, ecology and horticulture, sports, music and aviation.

Three decades ago, Sadhguru founded Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation with human well-being as its core commitment and which is supported by over nine million volunteers in over 250 centres worldwide.