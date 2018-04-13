SE Asia can help bring India and China together, says former foreign secy Jaishankar

Southeast Asian countries can play a big role in enabling China and India to build a “future-oriented” relationship, former Indian foreign secretary S. Jaishankar said on Friday at the Hindustan Times-Mint Asia Leadership Summit.

“As to what role, I do not know but that sense of responsibility must grow within the region,” Jaishankar said. “The countries in Southeast Asia must become more aware that they can play that big role in enabling India and China to rebuild a relationship that is modern, progressive, and future-oriented.”

India and China were locked in a 73-day military standoff last year after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the Bhutanese plateau of Doklam. The two sides have since moved towards a thaw in their often frosty relations.

Wang Gungwu, a professor at the National University of Singapore, cautioned that it would’t be easy to get China and India ogether.

“Can China and India come together? I think they can. They should,” he said. “But it is not easy. It was not easy in the past. I don’t think it will be easy in the future because there are really a lot of issues between them,” said Wang, who was taking part with Jaishankar in a session titled ‘Asia’s Emerging Role in the New World Order’.

Wang said China and India have commonalities, but haven’t been able to reconcile their ambitions, values, and interests adequately.

Jaishankar agreed, saying the two countries don’t understand each other enough.

“Both countries have internal problems to deal with and have not paid much attention to one another,” he said.

On the issue of a new world order, Jaishankar said assuming that there is one is wrong..

“We are in a state of confusion. Lots of people do not know what could happen next, there is a lot of tension out there, so assuming that there is a new world order is the wrong assumption,” he said.