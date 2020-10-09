e-paper
BJP vice president Abdullakutty attacked in Malappuram

When he stopped his car in front of a hotel, the gang recognised him and started behaving indecently with him. Later followed his car and rear-ended it, the party state unit said.

south Updated: Oct 09, 2020 07:21 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times
BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty was allegedly attacked by a group of people in Malappuram late on Thursday while he was on his way to Kannur. When he stopped his car in front of a hotel, the gang recognised him and started behaving indecently with him. Later followed his car and rear-ended it, the party state unit said.

The party has condemned the attack and sought stern action against the attackers. The party said Abdullakutty will lodge a police complaint on Saturday. It has asked workers to protest the incident.

A former CPM and Congress MP, AP Abdullakutty was elevated to the post of vice president in the last party reshuffle.

Police said the incident was cause due to heavy rains.

