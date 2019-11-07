Man who set woman tehsildar on fire in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy succumbs to burns

south

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:30 IST

A man, who burnt alive a woman block revenue official in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday, died of his burn injuries in a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Kura Suresh had barged into the chambers of Ch Vijaya Reddy at Abdullapurmet tehsil office at around 1.30pm on Monday, locked it from inside, doused her with petrol and set her ablaze over a land dispute that was pending in the high court.

While Vijaya Reddy died within minutes, Suresh also sustained burn injuries while setting her on fire.

The 37-year-old Suresh was admitted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) with 65% burns on the night of November 4 after being given first aid treatment at a private hospital.

“He was suffering from neuro burn shock and had been kept on ventilator for the last two days. He died at around 3.30pm,” OGH’s resident medical officer Mohd Rafi said.

Vijaya Reddy’s driver Kamalla Gurunatham, 27, and office attendant Chandraiah also received severe burn injuries while trying to save her. Both of them were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospitals at Kanchanbagh.

Gurunatham, who sustained 80% burns, died a day later and Chandraiah is undergoing treatment for 60% burns on his body. His condition is also said to be serious.

Suresh’s wife Latha, who had been waiting in the hospital for the last two days, collapsed when she heard about his death. She told the police that her husband was innocent and somebody could have used him as a pawn to kill the tehsildar.

A special investigation team headed by Vanasthalipuram’s assistant commissioner of police A Jayaram under the supervision of Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat has stepped up its investigation into the murder of the tehsildar.

The team has questioned several people connected with the incident, including the office staff and villagers of Gourelli to which Suresh belonged. Samples collected from the spot have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

The officials, however, have refused to divulge information with regard to the progress of the investigation.