62 dead in Kerala floods, Rahul Gandhi heads for his constituency Wayanad today

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:21 IST

The death toll in the floods in Kerala rose to 62 on Sunday even as authorities deployed the army in Kavalapara area of Malappuram were dozens are feared trapped after massive landslides swept through the area on Friday.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who briefed the media this morning said the toll is likely to go up considerably. “There is hardly any chance of survivors in debris and mud triggered by landslides,” he said.

Although rain has eased, a red alert continues in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargode districts. Heavy rain over the past week had triggered a massive flood in the state for the second successive year that wreaked havoc in much of the state and has displaced over two lakh people.

“Over 2.25 lakh people are in 1550 relief camps,” the CM said.

Vijayan also stressed on the need for concerted relief and rescue operations and the need to bury political differences at the time of a natural calamity.

“It is no time to show political allegiance. People who wear T-shirts carrying emblems and slogans will be discouraged. At many places Social Democratic Party of India, Democratic Youth Federation of India, Seva Bharati flags and T-shirts were seen,” he said.

The sluice gates of Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad which were opened Saturday afternoon to release excess water are still open.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his constituency Wayanad in the evening. In a tweet , Gandhi said he would be reviewing relief measures in Wayanad.

For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, #Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2019

The army, air force and the NDRF had launched massive relief and rescue operation in Kerala after incessant heavy rain had deluged the state.

A view of a house whose wall collapsed following heavy monsoon rain in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur on Saturday. ( PTI )

In neighbouring Karnataka, where 31 people have died so far in rain and flood, a red alert continues in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, and Malnad region districts of Shivamogga, Chickamagaluru and Kodagu, and Hassan. The alert will continue till Monday morning

Rail transport on the section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya stations has been hit due to landslides and soil erosion at many places, ANI reported.

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Belagavi district Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Indian Army, Indian Navy, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams carried out rescue operations in Belgaum.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 10:24 IST