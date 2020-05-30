e-paper
Tamil Nadu announces further easing of curbs for shooting TV serials

Chief Minister K Palaniswami recalled he had earlier allowed filming of TV serials on May 21 with a maximum of 20 actors and technicians but said the industry had pleaded to enhance the number.

south Updated: May 30, 2020 15:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Two industry bodies had informed the government that it was not possible to shoot serials with the said cap of 20 professionals, he said in a statement.(PTI)
         

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced further relaxation in curbs for shooting of TV serials, allowing more professionals to be employed on the sets.

Two industry bodies had informed the government that it was not possible to shoot serials with the said cap of 20 professionals, he said in a statement.

“Heeding their request, a maximum of 60 actors and technicians can be employed for the shoots from May 31,” he said.

A one-time approval should be obtained from Chennai Corporation Commissioner or District Collector, based upon the jurisdiction, before commencement of the shooting, he said.

Those involved in the making of the serials should follow all “restrictions” imposed by the Central and state governments “without fail” and the producers should ensure that, he said.

