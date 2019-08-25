Techie blackmailed women over nude photos, arrested in Chennai

south

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:01 IST

Cyberabad police have arrested a 33-year-old techie from Chennai who allegedly forced several women from various states to send their nude pictures and videos after promising them jobs as front-office executives in a hotel.

The accused, Clement Raj Cheziyan alias Pradeep from NMC Bank Colony in Chennai, was produced before Kukatpalli court on Friday evening and remanded in judicial custody. “We filed a petition in the court asking for five days’ police custody of the accused for further interrogation,” Miyapur inspector S Venkatesh said.

The inspector said Cheziyan had been working as a software engineer in an IT company.

“He appears to be a sexual pervert. From early this year, Cheziyan began searching for women applying for jobs on job portals. He identified women mostly looking for front-office jobs in star hotels and started calling them after obtaining their phone numbers. He used to identify himself as Pradeep, working for a five-star hotel. Since he speaks fluent English, he did not arouse suspicion,” the inspector said.

Cheziyan has been booked under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, besides various sections of the Information Technology Act.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 06:01 IST