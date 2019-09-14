e-paper
‘Was asked several questions’: DMK chief Stalin’s name raised eyebrows in Russia

MK Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, deliberately named his son after the Russian communist leader Joseph Stalin.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:55 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New Delhi
DMK President MK Stalin says he was asked several questions when he revealed his name during a visit to Russia in 1989.
DMK President MK Stalin says he was asked several questions when he revealed his name during a visit to Russia in 1989.(PTI)
         

Sharing a name with one of Europe’s most brutal dictators isn’t a problem in India, but DMK president MK Stalin admitted Friday it raised eyebrows on a visit to Russia.

“As soon as I landed at a Russian airport, I was asked to mention my name. When I said ‘Stalin’ many people at the airport started looking at me,” Stalin told the Times of India.

“While checking my passport, officials asked me several questions before I was allowed,” he said of the 1989 trip. “Many people in Russia didn’t like Joseph Stalin.”

MK Stalin’s father M. Karunanidhi, the socialist former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, deliberately named his son after the Russian communist leader Joseph Stalin.

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in southern India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of.

The north-eastern state of Meghalaya meanwhile has a politician named Adolf Lu Hitler Marak.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 05:55 IST

