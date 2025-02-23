Angel Yin wins the LPGA Thailand tournament for her second career title

PATTAYA, Thailand — Angel Yin won for the second time on the LPGA Tour, making birdie on the 18th hole Sunday for a 7-under 65 that was just enough to hold off hard-charging Akie Iwai of Japan in the Honda LPGA Thailand. HT Image

Yin started the final round on the Pattaya Old Course at Siam Country Club with a five-shot lead. She played bogey-free. She had four birdies on the last six holes. And it was barely enough to capture the title.

“I wasn’t that comfortable because Akie shot 10 under the first day and this course is very gettable. So I just had to keep my head down,” Yin said.

Akie, who along with twin sister Chisato Akie are LPGA rookies this year, was dynamic to the very end when she made eagle on the par-5 closing hole to momentarily tie for the lead. Yin got her birdie to finish at 28-under 260.

There have been only six lower 72-hole scores in LPGA history, with Sei Young Kim holding the record of 257, set at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in 2018.

Despite starting the final round with a five-stroke advantage, Yin faced relentless pressure from Iwai, who was playing on a sponsor exemption. She charged up the leaderboard and momentarily shared the lead at 24 under after a birdie on the 12th hole.

However, Yin, who last won at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai, responded with three consecutive birdies to regain control.

The 26-year-old is the fourth American to capture the LPGA Thailand title, joining Lilia Vu , Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson .

Despite finishing second, Iwai made history of her own, firing a tournament-low round of 61. She carded 10 birdies and a closing eagle against a lone bogey to settle at 261.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand was in third with a 66, finishing at 267. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and fellow Thai Moriya Jutanugarn shared fourth place at 269.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s Asia swing. The tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

This story has been corrected to show that Angel Yin did not set the LPGA scoring record. Sei Young Kim holds the record of 257, set at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in 2018. This story also corrects the spelling of Jeeno Thitikul’s last name.

