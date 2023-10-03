Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Schedule: Full list of medal events and other matches for Indian athletes in Hangzhou

India's athletics poster boy Neeraj Chopra begins his campaign while the men's hockey team will be looking to shed the ghosts of 2018 and reach the gold medal match on Wednesday at the 2023 Asian Games. Neeraj will take the field alongwith Kishore Kumar Jena, who had finished fifth at the 2023 World Championships, in the men's javelin final. Neeraj already holds the world and Olympic titles and will now be looking to extend his domination in the sport by winning a second consecutive Asian Games gold. Neeraj Chopra will be looking to defend his title while the men's hockey team are hoping to bury the ghosts of 2018.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team have been as dominant as was expected of them but the same was the case at the 2018 Asian Games. They were the defending champions at the time and broke a few goal scoring records in the group stage before being shocked by Malaysia in the semi-final. They will now be facing South Korea in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Saurav Ghoshal will be hoping to make it to the final in men's singles squash as he hunts his eighth Asian Games medal. He has already been assured of a bronze, which he has won three times in singles, but he will be looking to seal at least a silver which he has won once. Ghosal has won two gold medals at the Asiad but both have been in team events, including the one that they sealed at the ongoing Games. There are also two Indian pairs playing seperate mixed doubles finals in squash and so there is a chance of an all-Indian final in the event. Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu will play their semifinal clash against Hong Kong first after which the young pair of Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh face off against Malaysia. India's badminton stars will also be looking to go through to the quarterfinals of their respective singles and doubles events.

Here is India's schedule for Day 11 (October 4) of the 2023 Asian Games:

Athletics

4:30 am: 35km Race Walk Mixed Team - Manju Rani, Ram Baboo

4:30 pm: Men’s High Jump Final - Sandesh Jesse, Sarvesh Kushare

4:35 pm: Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena

4:40 pm: Women’s Triple Jump Final - Sheena Nellickal Varkey

4:55 pm: Women’s 800m Final - Harmilan Bains, KM Chanda

5:10 pm: Men’s 5000m Final - Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh

5:45 pm: Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final - India

6:05 pm: Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final - India (Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Nihal William, Mijo Kurian)

Kabaddi

6:00 am: Men’s Team Group A match - India vs Thailand

1:30 pm: Women’s Team Group A match - India vs Thailand

Archery

6:10 am: Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal - India vs Malaysia

11:50 am: Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal - India vs Indonesia

Equestrian

6:30 am: Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier Round 1 - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee

12:30 pm: Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 2 and Team Final Round - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee

Bridge

6:30 am onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal Session 4, 5 and 6

Wrestling

7:30 am onwards: Men’s Greco Roman 67kg 1/8 final - Neeraj

7:30 am onwards: Men’s Greco Roman 87kg 1/8 final - Sunil Kumar

7:30 am onwards: Men’s Greco Roman 60kg 1/8 final - Gyanender Dahiya

7:30 am onwards: Men’s Greco Roman 77kg 1/4 final - Vikas

Badminton

7:30 am: Women’s Singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu vs Putri Wardani (Indonesia)

7:50 am: Men’s Singles Round of 16 - HS Prannoy vs Dmitriy Panarin (Kazakhstan)

8:10 am: Women’s Doubles Round of 16 - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs H Kong/ S Kim (South Korea)

8:30 am: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Tanisha Crasto/SP Krishna Prasad vs Ew Too/TJ Chen (Malaysia)

9:10 am: Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs D Marthin/L Rollycarnando (Indonesia)

10:10 am: Men’s Singles Round of 16 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Nagaoka (Japan)

10:30 am: Women’s Doubles Round of 16 - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Y Zheng/S Zhang (China)

Volleyball

8:00 am: Women’s Classification Pool G - India vs Nepal

Sport Climbing

9:05 am: Women’s Speed Relay Qualification - India

Squash

9:30 am: Mixed Doubles Semifinal: India vs Hong Kong

10:30 am: Mixed Doubles Semifinal: India vs Malaysia

3:30 pm: Men’s Singles Semifinal: Saurav Ghosal vs Chi Hin Henry Leung (Hong Kong)

Diving

10:30 am: Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary - Siddharth Pardeshi

Boxing

11:30 am: Women’s 57kg Semifinal - Parveen Hooda

1:15 pm: Women’s 75kg Final - Lovlina Borohain vs Qi Lian (China)

Chess

12:30 pm: Men’s and Women’s Team Round 6

Hockey

1:30 pm: Men’s Semifinal - India vs South Korea

