All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 20-year-old Indian trails in first game

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final Live: India's Lakshya Sen is up against Viktor Axelsen in the men's All England Open final after beating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals on Saturday. The 20-year-old Lakshya registered a thrilling 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 win against the reigning champion to book the finals berth. The World Championships bronze medallist is fifth Indian to make the All England final and he has a chance to join the elite list comprising Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand. Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event. Lakshya's win over Lee was an example of his astute tactics, which saw him recover from a mid-game slump to script history at the tournament. Lee saved one match point before Lakshya sealed it and he is now just a step away from emulating his mentor Padukone. Follow Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final:

