All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 20-year-old Indian trails in first game
- Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final Live Score: India's Lakshya takes on Danish top seed Axelsen in men's singles final. Follow Live Score and Updates from the Badminton Match Live Today in Birmingham.
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final Live: India's Lakshya Sen is up against Viktor Axelsen in the men's All England Open final after beating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals on Saturday. The 20-year-old Lakshya registered a thrilling 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 win against the reigning champion to book the finals berth. The World Championships bronze medallist is fifth Indian to make the All England final and he has a chance to join the elite list comprising Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand. Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event. Lakshya's win over Lee was an example of his astute tactics, which saw him recover from a mid-game slump to script history at the tournament. Lee saved one match point before Lakshya sealed it and he is now just a step away from emulating his mentor Padukone. Follow Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:59 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 2-6
Beautiful from Lakshya! He used his speed and agility to play it straight down the line. No chance for Viktor to return it. One more point.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:58 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 1-6
First point for Lakshya! He has been trying to return everything from the Danish star but Lakshya needs to elevate his attacks if he needs to stay alive in the contest.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:57 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 0-5
It's been a good start from World No. 1. Lovely smash from Axelsen. It was all about placement rather than putting power into the shot.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:55 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 0-3
Error from Lakshya. The Indian is fast on his feet to return the shuttles but squanders one into the net.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:54 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: 0-2
Viktor serves and what a start to the match! Too wide for Lakshya and the Danish takes one more point to take two point-lead.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:49 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
Viktor wins the toss and chooses his end. We are moments away from the start!
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:48 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
The No. 1 Viktor Axelsen walks out to the court. The reigning Olympic champion has suffered a defeat just once against Lakshya, which came last week at the German Open.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:42 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
Viktor is all set to play his fourth consecutive All England final against unseeded Lakshya.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:40 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live: Back to back mixed doubles champions
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:38 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
Lakshya-Viktor men's singles final is up next! Hold on to your seats folks.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:36 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: Japanese pair puts up impressive show
Watanabe and Higashino throwing their racquets to lucky fans in the crowd. We've witnessed some of the best badminton in the mixed doubles category here. The Japanese pair is elated as it secures its third All England title.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:34 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Watanabe/Higashino clinch mixed doubles title
They have done it! Third All England title for Watanabe/Higashino. They beat Wang/Huang 21-19, 21-19 in 58 minutes. A top-class mixed doubles final.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:32 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates:
Wang/Huang and Watanabe/Higashino are currently tied 18-18 in the second game. What a final! The Japanese combination is three points away from second consecutive All England title.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:30 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live: Lakshya Sen's rise to the top
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:27 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
You can't rule Lakshya out, especially when he's been in phenomenal touch for the past six months. He secured a bronze world championship in December and his first Super 500 title at India Open in January.
His latest triumph came at the German Open last week where he finished runner-up. He had also defeated Viktor en route to the final.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Live Updates: Head-to-head record
Yesterday's semi-final between Lakshya and Lee was a battle of tactics, mental strength and endurance. Lakshya passed the test but he needs to overcome one more hurdle to script history. A 1-4 record against Viktor may seem intimidating, but Lakshya's tenacity lifts him up in such contests.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:15 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: ‘Gave me belief that I can do it’
"...all those times when people used to say .. that gave me belief that I can do it and it kept me going and tomorrow I am playing the finals," said Lakshya after defeating Lee in the semi-finals.
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:09 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live: 'Master Blaster' effusive in praise for Lakshya Sen
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:06 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Yuta Watanabe/Chiharu Shida take lead
Yuta Watanabe/Chiharu Shida have taken the first game 21-19 against Wang Yi Lyu/Huany Dong Ping! One more Japanese pair on the podium?
-
Mar 20, 2022 09:04 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: Treesa-Gayatri's splendid run
While Indian fans would be happy to see Lakshya in the finals, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced an unfortunate end to their campaign. The pair's splendid run at the tournament was halted by China's Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng, who registered a straight-game win on Saturday.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:59 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
The mixed doubles final between the fourth seed Yuta Watanabe/Chiharu Shida and third seeds Wang Yi Lyu/Huany Dong Ping is currently underway. Lakshya-Axelsen game is up next.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:52 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Lakshya on verge of making history
Lakshya is a product of a Bengaluru-based academy run by Prakash Padukone, who was the first Indian to win the prestigious event. Can the youngster end India's 21-year-wait for a title at All England C'ships?
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:50 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
He is the youngest Indian man to reach the last stage of the historic All-England Badminton championship and Lakshya will look to emulate Prakash Padukone's feat. The veteran had won the title back in 1980 before Gopichand claimed it in 2001. Lakshya will be the third Indian to achieve the milestone if he wins today.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:45 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Can Lakshya enter record books?
Indian players in All England Final:
1947: Prakash Nath (runner-up)
1980: Prakash Pradukone (champion)
1981: Prakash Pradukone (runner-up)
2001: Pullela Gopichand (champion)
2015: Saina Nehwal (runner-up)
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:41 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: Women's doubles title heads to Japan
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:41 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
Lakshya stayed composed and his tactical play fetched him points against Lee. He would look to stick to a similar plan today as he faces a highly-fancied rival. Both Lakshya and Axelsen had fought tooth and nail in the German Open.
Axelsen was 15-8 ahead in the last game before Lakshya stormed to close the gap to 15-17 and eventually levelled the score 20-20. He grabbed two consecutive points to seal the match!
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:34 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen ends seven-year wait of Indian fans
We will be seeing an Indian in the All England final for the first time since 2015. Saina Nehwal was the last Indian player to make an appearance in the final of the prestigious event.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:32 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen faces stiff challenge from the Danish star
Lakshya's win over Axelsen was also the first instance of the Indian defeating the Danish star after suffering four straight defeats.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:29 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: Previous meeting
In the previous meeting against Axelsen, Lakshya stunned the Danish World No. 1 in the German Open semi-final that lasted for an hour and 10 minutes. The Indian defeated Axelsen 21-13, 12-21, 22-20.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:23 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida clinch women's doubles title
In the women's doubles semi-finals, Japanese duo Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida beat China's Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu 21-13, 21-9 to clinch the title.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates
In the men's doubles, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana beat Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-13 in an all-Indonesian final.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:20 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:19 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Updates: Akane Yamaguchi clinches singles crown
Japan's Akane Yamaguchi earlier was crowned as the 2022 All England women's singles champion after she defeated South Korea's An Seyoung in 43 minutes.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:16 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: Viktor Axelsen's show in semis
Viktor Axelsen, on the other hand, didn't encounter many problems as he powered to a 21-13, 21-15 win over Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:13 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
"In the final few points, the strategy was completely different because he is one of the best attacking players in the world and when there is lot of pressure you have to go all out and keep the attack. I knew in my head I can't play lose," said Lakshya on his win against Lee.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:10 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score: ‘A semi-final for the ages’
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:08 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen: Lakshya on cusp of history
Lakshya is now only a step away from emulating his mentor Prakash Padukone. He became only the fourth men's singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the tournament.
Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious tournament.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:07 PM IST
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Live Score: A gripping semi-final
Lee capitalized on Lakshya's errors to take a 14-10 lead. But the 20-year-old from Almora narrowed it down to 16-17. A cross-court smash led to Lakshya grabbing two match points. Lee saved one before the Indian sealed it.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:03 PM IST
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Live Updates: Sen's fightback against Lee
Lakshya showed some great defensive skills in the opening game before Lee picked up pace to make it 1-1. The Indian put up a remarkable fight in the final set to catch up with his opponent and eventually booked the finals berth.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:00 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Final Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
We witnessed a phenomenal semi-final yesterday that saw Lakshya battling to a thrilling 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 victory against defending champion Lee Zii Jia.
-
Mar 20, 2022 07:54 PM IST
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's singles All England Open final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen. Having defeated defending champ Lee Zii Jia, Lakshya is just one step away from the crown but he faces a stiff challenge from Axelsen, who is the top seed and reigning Olympic champion. We expect a cracking game!!!
