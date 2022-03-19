All England Open 2022 Semifinals Highlights, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 20-year-old Indian books final berth
Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Semifinals Highlights Score: Lakshya Sen defeated Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in three games to book a place in the final in Birmingham.
Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Semifinals Highlights: India's Lakshya Sen stunned Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in three games to enter his maiden final at All England Championships. World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya had advanced to the semis after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover. Sen had earlier stunned World No 3 and two-time medallist at World Championships, Anders Antonsen of Denmark, 21-16 21-18 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals. The Indian would be looking to continue his stellar form as he enters the final of the prestigious tournament. Padukone and Gopichand are the only Indians to have won the prestigious event, while Saina Nehwal had reached the final in 2015.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 19, 2022 09:24 PM IST
See you tomorrow
That's all the action we have for you today. Thank you so much for joining us for the semi-final game. We will be back for the final of the All England Open Championships. Until then, it's goodbye!
Mar 19, 2022 09:20 PM IST
‘This boy will conquer the world’
Mar 19, 2022 09:13 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen in phenomenal touch
Lakshya has been in phenomenal form since his bronze at the world championships. He got his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then finished as runner-up at German Open last week. Another upset on the cards?
Mar 19, 2022 09:06 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: Amazing or Sen-sational?
Mar 19, 2022 09:03 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia:
Only Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand have won the All England Final among Indians. Will Lakshya enter the elite list?
Mar 19, 2022 08:59 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
Lakshya will now face the winner of second semi-final, which will be contested between Viktor Axelsen and Chou Tien Chen.
Mar 19, 2022 08:56 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: Lakshya Sen fights his way into the final
Tremendous fightback from Lakshya, who went down in the second game but held his nerves in the final one to take it 21-19. He recorded a come-from-behind win in the final game and went all-out with his attacks when he had got two match points in the bag.
Mar 19, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Lakshya Sen becomes fifth Indian shuttler to reach finals at All England Open
Mar 19, 2022 08:48 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia
One match point remaining and Lakshya seals it! The Indian is into the final after beating Lee 21-13, 12-21, 21-19
Mar 19, 2022 08:45 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 20-18
A tremendous fightback from Lakshya and he's got two match points!
Mar 19, 2022 08:44 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 18-18
Lee holds his nerves to take a point and extend his lead to two points. But Lakshya pulled one cross-court smash to grab a point. Lakshya went all-out and made it 18-18!
Mar 19, 2022 08:42 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 16-17
Lee seems a bit passive at the moment and Lakshya is just a point away from levelling it.
Mar 19, 2022 08:41 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 15-16
Lakshya is on a roll now! We can have a really tense conclusion here. Lakshya takes three consecutive points.
Mar 19, 2022 08:40 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 12-16
There are chances of the current four-point gap being enough for Lee to take the contest. Lee is playing the waiting game at the moment before capitalizing on the Indian's errors. Lakshya is still there, putting up a commendable fight.
Mar 19, 2022 08:37 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 12-14
Lakshya drills one wide of Lee and manages to minimize the lead. Expect a thrilling finish here!
Mar 19, 2022 08:35 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 10-12
Lapse in concentration there from Lee. He squanders it into the net but Lakshya puts one over the backline. Lee maintains his two-point lead.
Mar 19, 2022 08:32 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 9-11
A cross-court finish off Lee, who made good use of the forehand to put one away from Lakshya's reach. Two-point lead for the defending champion at the mid-game interval.
Mar 19, 2022 08:31 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 9-9
Clever play and control from Lakshya to finally take the lead! But Lee takes the next point to make it all square.
Mar 19, 2022 08:29 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 8-8
Lakshya backs on terms again! This third game is fluctuating fortunes and we still have no idea about the winner. Over 56 minutes have gone so far.
Mar 19, 2022 08:28 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 6-8
Lee is physically up for the challenge. Lakshya is doing well at the moment but the Indian will look to stop his opponent from taking a huge lead here. Lee leads 8-6 in final game.
Mar 19, 2022 08:26 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 5-5
He is known for his ruthless attacking approach and he dominated Lakshya with those shots. The Indian retaliated with a cross-court shot to level it.
Mar 19, 2022 08:24 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 3-4
This is a battle of endurance in the final game! Lee pushed Lakshya on both corners before getting the point. The reigning champion takes the lead.
Mar 19, 2022 08:22 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 3-3
That's exactly what his fans wanted to see him do. Ruthless from Lee to make it 3-3. Lakshya has to keep is steady without any pressure and see if his opponent makes some errors in the final game.
Mar 19, 2022 08:20 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13, 12-21, 2-0
Well left by Lakshya. Good awareness from Lakshya and he takes the first two points to grab a lead.
Mar 19, 2022 08:19 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score: Final game gets underway!
Final game of the match gets underway! Tough to pick a winner at this point.
Mar 19, 2022 08:17 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 12-21
Everyone in the arena wanted a decider and Lee takes the second game 21-12 to force a decider.
Mar 19, 2022 08:16 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 11-20
Lee was just a point away from levelling this match and he tried to pull off a trick shot to seal the game!
Mar 19, 2022 08:15 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 11-17
Incredible from Lee! He got back everything to Lakshya before taking the point and flaunting a fist pump.
Mar 19, 2022 08:12 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 10-16
Wide from Lee and a freebie to Lakshya, who has a six-point lead to overcome.
Mar 19, 2022 08:09 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 5-16
Superb cross-court smash from Lee and Lakshya had no chance there! He's on fire at the moment. He follows it up with another winner which was out of Lakshya's reach.
Mar 19, 2022 08:07 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 4-13
Lakshya was just responding as Lee was controlling the proceedings. The Malaysian extends his lead further.
Mar 19, 2022 08:06 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 4-12
Will be interesting to see Lakshya's approach now. He could either save up his energy for the third game or use it to make a comeback in the ongoing second game. Lee hasn't put a foot wrong in the second game so far.
Mar 19, 2022 08:05 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 3-11
Challenge from Lakshya but it only did the purpose of extending the mid-game interval. Lee would be hoping to wrap this up quickly and force a decider.
Mar 19, 2022 08:04 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 2-8
Lakshya was over-committed to return Lee's shots but eventually, put it up in the nets. Seems like it's going to be a battle of endurance in the last game.
Mar 19, 2022 08:01 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 2-6
Good start from Lee. He needed a good start and he's off to a flier with a four-point lead. Lee has looked more patient in the second game, making Lakshya commit errors.
Mar 19, 2022 08:00 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 2-4
What a point! Super defence from Lee before Lakshya finally squanders one in the net.
Mar 19, 2022 07:58 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13 1-3
Lakshya has been patient today and he's dished out some phenomenal performances lately. He's forced Zii Jia to make errors and it's amazing how much the Indian is getting his opponent's shots back. But the Malaysian has gained a lead here in the second game.
Mar 19, 2022 07:54 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 21-13
The Indian wastes no time! He takes the first game 21-13 against Zii Jia.
Mar 19, 2022 07:54 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 20-13
That's wide from Zii Jia and seven game points for Lakshya!
Mar 19, 2022 07:53 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 19-12
Good defensive work from Zii Jia but Lakshya has been excellent so far. You can sense the frustration here as the Indian has taken a seven-point lead.
Mar 19, 2022 07:51 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 14-12
Another long rally and Zii Jia challenges it immediately. The challenge is unsuccessful and the Lakshya grabs one more point.
Mar 19, 2022 07:48 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 12-10
What a rally! Zii Jia should've been a little more patient there. He tried to pull off a winner but ended up hitting it wide. Lakshya maintains the lead.
Mar 19, 2022 07:46 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 12-9
Zii Jia has minimized Lakshya's lead but the Indian has been astute with his game-plan, trying to defend everything that's come his way. He pulls out an unexpected smash.
Mar 19, 2022 07:42 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 11-7
There is no doubt that Lakshya is frustrating Zii Jia when it comes to getting his shots back. The Indian has gained a four-point lead at mid-game interval.
Mar 19, 2022 07:38 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 6-6
Another wide shot from Zii Jia, who isn't missing by much but Lakshya is forcing him to make the error.
Mar 19, 2022 07:36 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 4-4
Lee Zii is the more attacking player but Lakshya is mixing things nicely to keep the Malaysian on his toes.
Mar 19, 2022 07:33 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score: Lakshya 1-0 Zii Jia
What a point to start off the game. Great defensive work from Lakshya, who decided to eventually leave it. He leads 1-0.
Mar 19, 2022 07:32 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score: SF gets underway
Lakshya moved from 109 in world rankings to 32! Huge roar for Zii Jia, who serves first.
Mar 19, 2022 07:30 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
Lakshya has made rapid strides at the highest level and the Indian is up against Zii Jia, who has knocked out Momota from the tournament. Let's play!
Mar 19, 2022 07:28 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score: Lakshya up against Zii Jia
Lakshya and Zii Jia make their way to the court. It's expected to be a cracking contest! The two stars meet after six long years.
Mar 19, 2022 07:25 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino have defeated Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-14, 21-15 in SFs the mixed doubles event. We head to the first game of the men's singles SF: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia!
Mar 19, 2022 07:23 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: Gayatri Gopichand on SF appearance
Gayatri Gopichand, on her maiden semi-final appearance at the prestigious event, said: "Definitely, there will be expectations but we don't feel that pressure, we just have to give our best. We want to win it for our country."
Mar 19, 2022 07:19 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Updates: Indians in quest for top honour
Later tonight, Treesa and Gayatri will continue India's quest for crown at the competition as they take on China's Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu in the semifinals.
Mar 19, 2022 07:14 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
In the previous meeting between Lakshya and Zii Jia, which was at the India International Series back in 2016, the Indian had emerged victorious. Zii Jia dominated Momota for the major part in the quarter-finals and Lakshya will have to put up a resilient show against the Malaysian's attacking approach.
Mar 19, 2022 07:09 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: Lee Zii Jia on being defending champion
Mar 19, 2022 07:02 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
India have kept their pursuit going for the All England open crown and Lakshya has already stunned World Championships Anders Antonsen. Is another upset on the cards?
Mar 19, 2022 06:57 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: Lakshya's impressive run
We are just minutes away from the start! Lakshya had defeated world no 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark en route to his maiden Super 300 final. He also beat another famous shuttler from Denmark, Anders Antonsen, to enter the quarters of the ongoing event.
Mar 19, 2022 06:53 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
The 20-year-old Lakshya from Almora was the brightest spot for Indian badminton last year. He became the youngest Indian male shuttler to win a World Championships medal. He's been in phenomenal form this year as well.
He won his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then clinched a runner-up finish at the German Open last week.
Mar 19, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Live Updates: ‘Lakshya will be one of the top players'
Lee was effusive in his praise for Lakshya and described the Indian as someone who can be among the top players in future. “Lakshya Sen has performed quite well recently and for me, I want to keep it the same way and enjoy the game,” said Lee.
“He’s getting there and in future he will be one of the top players, of course.”
Mar 19, 2022 06:46 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score: Lee on his win against Momota
"I tried to speed up the game in the rubber and focus on my attacking shots. The strategy worked well and this win will give me lots of confidence," Lee said on his win against Momota.
Mar 19, 2022 06:41 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: ‘The Lee Zii Jia effect’
Mar 19, 2022 06:40 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live Score, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia
Lakshya made it to the semis after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover due to an injury suffered in the last match. Lee Zii Jia, on the other hand, beat Japan's Kento Momota 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 in a closely-fought contest.
Mar 19, 2022 06:38 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: Busy day for Indian fans
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also joined Lakshya in the elite list after the pair became the first Indian pair to reach the last-four of All England championships. They will take on Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu in women's doubles game later.
Mar 19, 2022 06:34 PM IST
All England Open 2022 Semifinals Live: Lakshya third Indian to achieve huge feat
Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand are the only Indians to have reached the semis before at the event. Lakshya sets sights on the title, having already scripted history in Birmingham.
Mar 19, 2022 06:25 PM IST
Hello & Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the All England Open Championships semi-final between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia. The 20-year-old Lakshya will look to continue his superb form and inch closer towards the title. But he is expected to face a tough challenge from Lee, who is the reigning All-England champ.
