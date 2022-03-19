All England Open 2022 Semifinals Highlights, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: 20-year-old Indian books final berth

Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Semifinals Highlights: India's Lakshya Sen stunned Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in three games to enter his maiden final at All England Championships. World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya had advanced to the semis after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover. Sen had earlier stunned World No 3 and two-time medallist at World Championships, Anders Antonsen of Denmark, 21-16 21-18 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals. The Indian would be looking to continue his stellar form as he enters the final of the prestigious tournament. Padukone and Gopichand are the only Indians to have won the prestigious event, while Saina Nehwal had reached the final in 2015.

