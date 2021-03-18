All England Open: Satwiksairaj, Ponappa crash out in mixed doubles

India mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open.

The duo was defeated by Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 21-19, 21-9 in the second round.

The match proved to be a one-sided affair as the Japanese duo triumphed over the Indian duo in just 35 minutes.

On Wednesday, Lakshya Sen knocked out Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand. Lakshya defeated Kantaphon in the first round in two straight sets (21-18, 21-12).

India shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth also started their All England Open campaign on a high, winning their respective first-round games on Wednesday.

However, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the event after retiring hurt in the first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt.

For Prannoy it was an easy victory as he defeated Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren in two straight sets 21-10, 21-10 while Sameer had to toil hard for his win as Ygor Coelho from Brazil gave him a tough fight.

Prannoy will now face star Japanese badminton player Kento Momota in the second round while Sameer will meet Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen on Thursday.

Earlier, ace India shuttler PV Sindhu cruised to the second round of the All England Open with a win over Malaysia's Soniia Cheah. Sindhu overcame the first-round challenge as she won 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes.

Also, the Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankirerddy progressed to the second round of the showpiece event.