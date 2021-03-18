IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / All England Open: Satwiksairaj, Ponappa crash out in mixed doubles
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
badminton

All England Open: Satwiksairaj, Ponappa crash out in mixed doubles

The match proved to be a one-sided affair as the Japanese duo triumphed over the Indian duo in just 35 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:50 PM IST

India mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open.

The duo was defeated by Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 21-19, 21-9 in the second round.

The match proved to be a one-sided affair as the Japanese duo triumphed over the Indian duo in just 35 minutes.

On Wednesday, Lakshya Sen knocked out Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand. Lakshya defeated Kantaphon in the first round in two straight sets (21-18, 21-12).

India shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth also started their All England Open campaign on a high, winning their respective first-round games on Wednesday.

However, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the event after retiring hurt in the first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt.

For Prannoy it was an easy victory as he defeated Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren in two straight sets 21-10, 21-10 while Sameer had to toil hard for his win as Ygor Coelho from Brazil gave him a tough fight.

Prannoy will now face star Japanese badminton player Kento Momota in the second round while Sameer will meet Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen on Thursday.

Earlier, ace India shuttler PV Sindhu cruised to the second round of the All England Open with a win over Malaysia's Soniia Cheah. Sindhu overcame the first-round challenge as she won 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes.

Also, the Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankirerddy progressed to the second round of the showpiece event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
satwiksairaj - ponnappa ashwini ponnappa-satwiksairaj rankireddy
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
badminton

All England Open: Satwiksairaj, Ponappa crash out in mixed doubles

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The match proved to be a one-sided affair as the Japanese duo triumphed over the Indian duo in just 35 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A detail shot of a shuttlecock and racquet during day two of the BWF World Badminton Championships and LOCOG Test Event for London 2012.(Getty Images)
A detail shot of a shuttlecock and racquet during day two of the BWF World Badminton Championships and LOCOG Test Event for London 2012.(Getty Images)
badminton

Indonesia urges probe into All England exclusion

Reuters, Jakarta
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The team were "withdrawn" from the prestigious tournament after they had been instructed by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight to England tested positive for COVID-19, the BWF said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
badminton

All England Open: Nehwal retires hurt, Prannoy, Praneeth sail into second round

PTI, Birmingham
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Saina, who finished second best here in 2015, looked in discomfort with her right thigh and decided to retire after lagging 8-21 4-10 behind in her opening round match against seventh seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Indian players negative as Covid test confusion eases at All England badminton

By Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • After the test result chaos of the calendar-restarting Thailand Open in January, similar circumstances made a return at the All England Open Badminton Championships.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
badminton

All-England Open: Sindhu advances, Srikanth and Saina knocked out

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Srikanth lost the contest 11-21, 21-15, 12-21, while Kashyap was knocked out after losing in straight games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Indian contingent cleared to take part in All England

PTI, Birmingham
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Three Indian shuttlers and a support staff had tested positive on Tuesday while a few were awaiting confirmation on their inconclusive samples
READ FULL STORY
Close
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The statement further added that Badminton England and the BWF will continue to implement all testing protocols required by the UK Government and Public Health England to ensure the health and safety of all participants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Kento Momota(REUTERS)
Japan's Kento Momota(REUTERS)
badminton

Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," Momota, who is set to return to elite-level competition at this week's All England Open, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
badminton

Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A member of the support staff has also tested positive, leaving the players without much practice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
File photo of Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
badminton

All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation, awaits Covid test report

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The window for qualification for Tokyo Olympics has been extended until June 15 and as a result, Saina would look to ensure there is no slip-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
badminton

Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Sindhu looked a pale shadow of herself in her defeat against Carolina Marin, going down without much fight as she struggled to contain errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
badminton

BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
badminton

PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in Swiss Open badminton final

By Sandip Sikdar | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The 25-year-old Indian, who had won the coveted World Championship gold medal here in 2019, couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Marin during her 12-21 5-21 defeat in the final that lasted only 35 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
badminton

Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open

PTI, Basel
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:28 AM IST
World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last-four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu. File(REUTERS)
PV Sindhu. File(REUTERS)
badminton

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Srikanth, a former world no 1, will face either sixth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen or Netherland's Mark Caljouw in the last-eight stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP