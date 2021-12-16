BWF World Championship 2021: Indians in action on Day 5

BWF World Championship, Day 5 Schedule: The fifth day of the Championship will see a host of Indian shuttlers in action, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.

Srikanth will kickstart the proceedings for India as he takes on Chinese Lu Guangzu for a place in the quarterfinals.

PV Sindhu, then, will be in action as she faces a tough competition against ninth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. Sindhu has failed to beat the Thai shuttler in their past two meetings and will be aiming to break the streak as she eyes a second-successive World Championship title.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N.Sikki Reddy will also be in action later in the day and their game will be followed by India's famed men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Lakshya Sen will meet Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in India's final action of the day.

BWF World Championship Day 5, India schedule:

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lu Guangzu (China)

PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)

Ashwini Ponappa/N.Sikki Reddy vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Yew Sin Ong/Ee Yi Teo (Thailand)

Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)