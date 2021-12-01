BWF World Tour Finals: Pair of Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose opening Group B game

India duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan defeated the Indian duo 21-14, 21-18 in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

Two-time Olympian Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner N Sikki Reddy are making their BWF World Tour Finals debut this time.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

