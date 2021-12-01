Home / Sports / Badminton / BWF World Tour Finals: Pair of Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose opening Group B game
badminton

BWF World Tour Finals: Pair of Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose opening Group B game

India duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday.
BWF World Tour Finals: Pair of Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose opening Group B game(Twitter)
BWF World Tour Finals: Pair of Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose opening Group B game(Twitter)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Bali [indonesia]

India duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan defeated the Indian duo 21-14, 21-18 in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

Two-time Olympian Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner N Sikki Reddy are making their BWF World Tour Finals debut this time.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bwf
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out