Indonesia Open Live Score: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty win in straight games to create history

Jun 18, 2023 03:09 PM IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score, Indonesia Open: Follow latest updates of men's doubles final match from Jakarta.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score Indonesia Open 2023: India's Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy face Malaysia's Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles final of Indonesia Open, at Jakarta on Sunday. Also, this is the first time Rankireddy, Shetty have reached a Super 1000 level final. The Indian pair have been in poor form lately, and went winless in two matches at the Sudirman Cup in May. At the Thailand Open, they only reached the Round of 16 and fell to a defeat in the first round of the Singapore Open. In the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open, Rankireddy and Shetty defeated Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae. Chia and Yik have a perfect head-to-head record vs the Indian pair, leading 8-0.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score Indonesia Open 2023
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score Indonesia Open 2023(AFP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: AND IT'S DONE! SATWIK-CHIRAG WIN THE FINAL!

    It's done and the Indian pair win the Indonesian Open as the Malaysians hit the net! WHAT A WIN!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 21-18 Chia/Soh

    Game 1: 21-17

  • Jun 18, 2023 03:04 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: 19-13!

    A good return by Satwiksairaj as he returns the serve. But then the response hits the net!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 19-13 Chia/Soh

    Game 1: 21-17

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The Malaysians reduce the deficit!

    Good rally from the Malaysian perspective as Chirag hits the net! They reduce the deficit!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 14-11 Chia/Soh

    Game 1: 21-17

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: 12-8!

    GOOD SMASH BY CHIRAG! AS HE QUICKLY SEALS THIS POINT! SATWIKSAIRAJ TO SERVE!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 12-8 Chia/Soh

    Game 1: 21-17

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lead in Game 2

    A short exchange as the Malaysians return a smash to the net and Satwiksairaj, Chirag get the lead again!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 6-5 Chia/Soh

    Game 1: 21-17

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Level in Game 2!

    Exchange of smashes as both teams try to win the point! Satwiksairaj and Chirag want to extend the lead, but the Malaysians want to level and they succeed!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 2-2 Chia/Soh

    Game 1: 21-17

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Game 1 sealed!

    Satwiksairaj and Chirag seal Game 1 and will go into the second game with good confidence, against a team they have never beaten in the past!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 21-17 Chia/Soh

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: OUT! 19-16!

    The Malaysians serve and its a good return, but then their response goes out!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 19-16 Chia/Soh

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The Indians maintain lead!

    The Indian pair serve and a good exchange of shots! The Malaysians hit the net! The Indians were trailing 3-7 at one point!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 14-10 Chia/Soh

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The Indian pair lead!

    Satwiksairaj and Chirag have staged a comeback and have taken the lead! Good fightback by the Indian pair!

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 9-7 Chia/Soh

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:29 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Chia/Soh lead!

    Chia and Soh are leading and have been pretty straightforward! The Indian pair aren't standing a chance.

    Satwiksairaj/Chirag 3-7 Chia/Soh

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:26 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The match begins!

    The players are done warming up and will start the final!

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The action begins!

    Satwik and Chirag enter the court and their final is about to begin!

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Historic feat by the Indian pair

    Rankireddy and Shetty have been in good form in the Indonesia Open, and have entered the final of a Super 1000 tournament for the first time.

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:09 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Women's doubles result

    South Koreans Lee/Baek sealed a 22-20 21-10 win vs Japan's Hirota/Fukushima in the women's doubles final.

  • Jun 18, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Head-to-head

    Chia and Yik have a perfect head-to-head record and lead 8-0 against the Indian pair. Only four times in eight matches have the Indians managed to grab a game from their opponents. Their most recent meeting was at the Sudirman Cup in May, where the Malaysian duo won 21-18 21-19 win.

  • Jun 18, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Indonesia Open men's doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik in Jakarta.

Satwik-Chirag in Indonesia Open final, HS Prannoy eliminated

badminton
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 11:30 PM IST

India’s top doubles pair rallied brilliantly to beat their Korean opponents in three games, but HS Prannoy lost to Olympic champion Viktor Axelson in the semis

Once they conceded the lead, Satwik and Chirag were forced to play a catch-up game.(AFP)
BySandip Sikdar

Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy win big, Srikanth bows out

Srikanth lost 14-21, 21-14, 12-21 against world No.10 Feng to exit from the competition. Satwik and Chirag then outwit Alfian and Adrianto 21-13 21-13.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty play against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto during their men's doubles quarterfinal match at Indonesia Open(AP)
badminton
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 05:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Indonesia Open: Srikanth beats Lakshya in all-India duel, Sindhu exits

The win ensured Srikanth's dominance over his younger countrymate as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0 over Lakshya.

India's Kidambi Srikanth in action at the Indonesia Open(AP)
badminton
Published on Jun 15, 2023 12:09 PM IST
PTI |

Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth enter second round in style

It will be curtains for either Lakshya or Srikanth in the next round, though, as they will take on each other.

India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during his men's singles match against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 25, 2023. AP/PTI(AP05_25_2023_000205A)(AP)
badminton
Published on Jun 14, 2023 01:31 PM IST
PTI |

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy ease into Indonesian Open 2nd round

Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in straight games on a good day for India’s top players in Jakarta

PV Sindhu of India hits a return(AFP)
badminton
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Priyanshu, Arjun-Kapila duo exit Singapore Masters

The unseeded Rajawat, who had stunned world No. 15 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the opening round, lost to Naraoka 17-21 16-21 in straight games.

India's Priyanshu Rajawat(AFP)
badminton
Published on Jun 08, 2023 06:06 PM IST
PTI |

Amid age fudging, BAI to open window for age rectification

Under this one-time scheme, registered players who have an incorrect date of birth and/or discrepancy in their age can rectify it within a window of 20 days.

Players whose age is successfully rectified will have their age records updated in the BAI database and website(AP)
badminton
Updated on Jun 06, 2023 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lakshya Sen loses to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Thailand Open badminton semis

The Indian began brightly to win the first game, but lapsed into errors against a familiar foe as the Thai player won the semi-final in three games

India's Lakshya Sen (AP)
badminton
Published on Jun 03, 2023 08:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen moves into the semis, Kiran George loses

Lakshya next faces a tough outing as he faces Thai second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn for a place in Sunday’s final

India's Lakshya Sen in action(Action Images via Reuters)
badminton
Published on Jun 02, 2023 09:29 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

Lakshya Sen, Kiran George advance in Thailand

Academy mates and friends Lakshya Sen and Kiran George made the last eight of the Super 500 event following straight-game wins at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

India's Lakshya Sen in action(Action Images via Reuters)
badminton
Published on Jun 02, 2023 12:35 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar

HS Prannoy’s Malaysia win extends a new badminton tradition

India’s world No. 8 became the 10th different champion in as many BWF World Tour events in 2023. A look at why the game no longer about repeat champions

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy(Twitter/PRANNOYHSPRI)
badminton
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 07:44 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu ousted in first round, Kiran George wins

Saina Nehwal won her first round in women's singles while favourites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles second round

Kiran George scripted a stunning straight-game win over world number 9 at Thailand Open(BAI)
badminton
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:25 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

HS Prannoy crowned Malaysia Masters champion, beats China's Hongyang in final

The 30-year-old wore down his younger Chinese opponent Weng Hongyang in a long-drawn final at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

HS Prannoy(AP)
badminton
Updated on May 29, 2023 09:05 AM IST
BySandip Sikdar

Prannoy enters Malaysia Masters final, Sindhu ousted

Prannoy had it easy in the semi-final in Kuala Lumpur after Indonesian qualifier Christian Adinata retired due to injury; PV Sindhu lost in straight games.

HS Prannoy(Twitter)
badminton
Published on May 27, 2023 11:34 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar

HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu in Malaysia Masters semis

Prannoy, the world No.9, now has a brilliant chance to enter his first final since March 2022

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(PTI)
badminton
Published on May 26, 2023 08:04 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi
