Injured PV Sindhu to attend opening ceremony of National Games

Published on Sep 25, 2022 06:27 PM IST

PV Sindhu is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and is going to be here in person in Gujarat for the Opening Ceremony on September 29 and other mega sports stars.

PV SIndhu will attend the National Games opening ceremony.(PTI)
ANI | ByHT Sports Desk

Two-time Olympic Games medallist PV Sindhu might have been forced out of the 36th National Games by an injury but her heart and mind will be here in Gujarat. "It is unfortunate that I will not be competing in the Games due to my injury. Had I been fit, I would have definitely represented my State (Telangana). The National Games is a great opportunity for all the athletes and everyone I have spoken to is excited about it. I am sure the badminton matches will be very exciting, " Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said.

Sindhu, who is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, is going to be here in person in Gujarat for the Opening Ceremony on September 29 and other mega sports stars. Badminton action begins in Surat on October 2.

Winner of silver in the 2016 Rio Games and bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu is the flag-bearer of Indian badminton. Her passion and hunger for titles remain undiminished. "It is important that I take care of myself and focus on the challenges ahead in 2023 (Asian Games) and 2024 (Paris Olympics)," she explained. Sindhu's father PV Ramana, himself a volleyball international, said it was unfortunate that she could not compete in the National Games.

"She was very keen to compete. Unfortunately, she cannot do so as her next review with the doctors and MRI will be in the first week of October," he said.The injury on her left ankle has been described as a stress fracture. The treatment protocol revolves around affording the ankle rest.

"I will be part of her rehab programme. Having been a volleyball player, I know what it is to make heavy landings. I will pass on my experience to Sindhu once she resumes training," said Ramana.

Not many knew Sindhu had actually got injured in Birmingham. "She did not talk about the injury and used conservative treatment to continue playing in the Commonwealth Games. It included icing, strapping the area on the advice of her coach, physios and doctors," said Ramana. Sindhu could not compete in the World Championship recently as she was resting. As per her latest consultation with orthopaedic experts in Hyderabad, she has been further advised to rest.

