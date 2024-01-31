 Kidambi Srikanth moves to second round of Thailand Masters - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Badminton News / Kidambi Srikanth moves to second round of Thailand Masters

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 06:17 PM IST

The former world number toiled hard for 45 minutes to get the better of Wang 22-20 21-19 and enter the second round.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his campaign at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei in Bangkok on Wednesday.

India's Kidambi Srikanth(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
India's Kidambi Srikanth(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

He will take on compatriot Mithun Manjunath who defeated Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan 21-17 21-8 in his first round men's singles match.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also started his campaign with a 21-14 21-17 straight game win over Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia.

Sameer Verma made a first round exit, going down to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long 14-21 18-21 while Kiran George retired after trailing 17-21 in his round of 32 match against China's Lei Lan Xi.

Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha cruised to the second round of the women's singles event.

While Ashmita defeated Wong Ling Ching 21-10 21-16, Malivika got the better of Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar 22-20 21-8.

Malvika will next face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who knocked out India's Imad Farooqui Samiya 21-14 21-18.

