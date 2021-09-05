Krishna Nagar’s badminton singles gold triggers celebrations in Rajasthan

The celebrations at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur were on full swing on Sunday as shuttler Krishna Nagar (22) won another Paralympics gold for India after beating Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s single SH6 class final in Tokyo.

The SH-6 category is for players whose height doesn’t increase proportionately with age. 22-year old Nagar is 4.5 feet in height.

Nagar has become the first-ever gold medalist in the SH-6 category for India in the history of Paralympics. His gold was India’s 19th medal, and Rajasthan’s fourth, including two golds. On August 30, Avani Lakhera also won a shooting gold in Tokyo games.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Great News from Tokyo Paralympics that Jaipur, Rajasthan’s para-badminton player Krishna Nagar has won a gold medal in Men’s para-badminton SH6 event. A superb achievement for which, we are very proud. Congratulations on stellar success.”

The state government has already appointed Krishna out of turn as additional conservator of forest (ACF).

Krishna’s father, Sunil Nagar, a physiotherapist said, “I have no words to explain my feelings. He has lived-up to our expectations and won a gold medal. He is a dedicated and sincere player. Earlier also, he has won medals for the country in Asian para- games, etc.”

Krishna’s father said he was an accomplished sportsperson in his younger days; Krishna’s elder sister was into archery while his younger brother plays football.

His coach Yaduvendra Singh said, “I could not have expected any better gift than what Krishna has given on the teacher’s day. He has made everyone proud. I was sure of his victory, looking at his dedication and commitment. He practiced daily for 6 hours.”

Singh said Krishna had won a bronze in Asian Para games in 2018; another bronze in world para-badminton championship; a silver in world para-badminton championship –doubles; a gold in Thailand para-badminton international; and another gold in Dubai para-badminton.

Rajasthan Badminton Association vice-president Manoj Dasot said, “We could not have expected a better gift than this. He has been the world number 2 player and continuing his performance, he has begged a gold medal today. We have been watching him since the beginning; he is a dedicated and sincere player.”

On August 30, Rajasthan’s shooter Avani Lekhra (19) became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in Paralympics, while Devendra Jhajhariya (40) won a silver medal in Javelin throw and Sunder Singh Gujjar won a bronze in the same event.