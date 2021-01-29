IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Olympic medallist Mathias Boe to work with Chirag-Satwik ahead of Tokyo Games
Denmark's Mathias Boe. (Getty)
Denmark's Mathias Boe. (Getty)
badminton

Olympic medallist Mathias Boe to work with Chirag-Satwik ahead of Tokyo Games

The decision to hire the services of Boe was taken on Friday by the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:12 PM IST

Olympic silver medallist Mathias Boe of Denmark will coach the world number 10 Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the run up to the Tokyo Games. The decision to hire the services of Boe was taken on Friday by the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Boe, a silver medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, has been roped in on the request of Chirag and Satwik. Satwik and Chirag are currently ninth in the Race to Tokyo with 16 pairs eligible. During his tenure, Boe will also help other doubles team under the TOPS - mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini Ponnappa and women's doubles duo of Ashwini and Sikki Reddy.

"BAI welcomes Olympic medallist Mathias Boe as coach for the Indian doubles team. He has been a champion player and has mentored several Danish shuttlers during his playing time,” said Ajay Singhania, Secretary, BAI.

"Indian doubles players had a good run at the recently-concluded Asian leg in Thailand and we believe Boe’s valuable experience and understanding of the game will help our players with the much-needed guidance."

Boe had had a distinguished doubles career, during which he also won the All-England Championships twice - in 2011 and 2015 - and was a silver medal at the 2013 World Championships. The idea to rope in Boe was mooted by Chirag, who has partnered the Dane in some events in the past and trained with him in Mumbai when the Badminton Tour was suspended.

"I have played with him and he is a mentor, having guided me earlier. Working with him will definitely help us in the Olympic year," Chirag said. "Getting to work with Boe will give us a huge psychological boost."

Satwik, who recovered from Covid-19 in August last year, too was delighted with the appointment.

"We were confident when we played our second tournament in Bangkok. We are fit and we have the fire in us but we need to do much better mentally. Boe's appointment will help us win tight matches," he said.

Chirag and Satwik had a breakthrough season in 2019 when they won the Thailand Open Super 500 and was runner-up at the French Open 750. The pair also made a maiden semi-final appearance at Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 event last week. The TOPS has allocated 25.54 lakh each for the shuttlers since 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mathias boe tokyo olympics 2021 chirag shetty-satwiksairaj rankireddy pair
app
Close
e-paper
Kidambi Srikanth of India(Getty Images)
Kidambi Srikanth of India(Getty Images)
badminton

Ousted Srikanth ends World Tour Finals campaign with loss

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The world number 14 Indian claimed the first game of his third and final round robin match but his opponents, placed 8 in the BWF rankings, rallied to win the next two games and seal the issue in his favour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and Kidambi Srikanth (L)(HT Collage)
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and Kidambi Srikanth (L)(HT Collage)
badminton

Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:10 PM IST
A week ago Sindhu had suffered a demoralising defeat to Ratchanok Intanon and there was no change of fate for the World Champion this time too as she went down 18-21 13-21 to the third-seeded Thai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu in action. File(AFP)
PV Sindhu in action. File(AFP)
badminton

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lose openers at BWF World Tour Finals

By HT Correspondent, Bangkok
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Against the same opponent, the world champion needed a similar all-out attack mentality from the start on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Tough draw for Sindhu at World Tour Finals

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The only Indian to win the prestigious year-ending tournament back in 2018, Sindhu will open against the second-seeded Tai, who has a 12-5 record against the Indian, having won the last two contests between them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth look to turn the tide at BWF World Tour Finals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Sindhu's comeback to international badminton after the coronavirus-induced break was not as good as she would have expected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
badminton

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

PTI, Bangkok
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Srikanth withdrew from the tournament after B Sai Praneeth, who he was sharing a room with, had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
badminton

Rankireddy hopes up after Thai Open doubles run

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • Either side of the Covid bout though Rankireddy ensured he trained regularly to keep fitness levels up. That was on show during the two Thailand Opens—where the Indian campaign ended on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
badminton

Dream run of Indian doubles pairs end with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Satwik and Ashwini, who spent most of the last year away from the court in two different cities and could only practice together for a few weeks, on Friday became the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the semifinals of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
badminton

Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The Indian pair had participated in Super 1000 events in 2018 ad 2019 but this is the first time it entered the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

PV Sindhu bows out of Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
PV Sindu went down in straight games (13-21, 9-21 ) to the fourth seed in Thailand Open on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwini and Satwik (file)(Twitter)
Ashwini and Satwik (file)(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Satwik-Ashwini in mixed doubles semis, Sameer loses tough fight

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The unseeded pair of Satwik and Ashwini stunned fifth seeds and world no 6 Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia 18-21 24-22 22-20 after toiling hard for one hour and 15 minutes in a nail-bitting quarterfinal duel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Referee gives a red card to Ajay Chhetri of SC East Bengal during the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa(PTI)
Referee gives a red card to Ajay Chhetri of SC East Bengal during the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa(PTI)
badminton

ISL 7: Poor referring has been a problem for all teams, says Renedy Singh

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
East Bengal has been on a roll lately as the side has managed to stay undefeated in its last seven matches. The side is currently placed at the 10th spot in the standings with 12 points from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of PV Sindhu(AP)
File Photo of PV Sindhu(AP)
badminton

Thailand Open: Sindhu cruises into quarterfinals after beating Kisona

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The Olympic silver medalist outclassed Kisona in the second-round clash to register an easy 21-10, 21-12 win in an encounter that lasted less than an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian shuttler Sameer Verma(Twitter)
Photo of Indian shuttler Sameer Verma(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Sameer, Satwik-Ponnappa sail into quarterfinals; Prannoy loses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:23 PM IST
This was Sameer's third victory over Gemke. The Indian had defeated the world no 17 Danish shuttler in their previous two clashes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
badminton

Sameer, mixed doubles pair of Satwik & Ponnappa into quarters of Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also sailed into the quarterfinals with a hard fought 22-20 14-21 21-16 win over the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in a match that lasted close to an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP