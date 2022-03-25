Home / Sports / Badminton / PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter Swiss Open semifinals
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter Swiss Open semifinals

Sindhu, seeded second in the tournament, made short work of fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada 21-10 21-19 in 36 minutes.
PV Sindhu of India(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 09:17 PM IST
PTI | , Basel

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament with straight-game victories in their respective women and men singles events here on Friday.

While Sindhu, seeded second in the tournament, made short work of fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada 21-10 21-19 in 36 minutes, Prannoy beat compatriot and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 21-16 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 43 minutes.

Former world champion Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday.

Prannoy, on the other hand, faces the winner of the quarterfinal match between Sameer Verma and third seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, in the semifinals. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

