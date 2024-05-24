PV Sindhu knocks out top seed Han Yue on way to semis

It hasn’t been an easy return to the circuit for PV Sindhu. Out for nearly four months due to a left knee injury, the two-time Olympic medallist made a comeback to the tour in February. The fifth seeded Sindhu took 55 minutes to move past the world No.6(PTI)

Though she helped India win the Badminton Asia Team Championships, she faltered against the top players in individual tournaments, entering the $420,000 Malaysia Masters with an unimpressive 10-6 win-loss record.

But in Kuala Lumpur, the former world champion is slowly beginning to find her groove and that could be seen in her win over Chinese top seed Han Yue to enter her first semi-finals in seven months.

The fifth seeded Sindhu took 55 minutes to move past the world No.6 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 to earn her sixth victory in seven meetings over Han, who last week reached the final of the Thailand Open after helping China win the Uber Cup earlier this month.

“The third game was crucial for both of us. From the first rally, I made sure I was in the game focused and didn’t give away easy points. I was in control and I was confident of winning. I’m happy with how I played because I lost our last match. It’s a shame as I was leading, but this is like a sweet revenge," world No.15 Sindhu said in the mixed zone.

The five-time world championship medallist was referring to the loss she suffered at the Badminton Asia Team Championships where Han earned her only win against the Indian.

“I was prepared for three games, I was prepared for long rallies. At this level, you can’t expect a straightforward match. The top 10 players are of the highest standards, you can’t take it easy. It’s good I’ve come to the semis, this gives me a lot of confidence to go much further," said the two-time former champion.

“It’s nice. I’ve got a good training block as well. Mentally and physically I’m 100 percent. Now it’s time to get that confidence back. I’m getting there but there’s still a lot more inside. I need to get all of that out.”

Sindhu will take on Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan against whom the Indian has an overwhelming 17-1 record.

However, it was the end of the road for Ashmita Chaliha who lost 10-21, 15-21 to Chinese sixth seed Zhang Yi Man.